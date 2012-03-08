版本:
中国

Women of the world

2012年 3月 9日 星期五

Afghan girls work at a first Internet cafe for women in Kabul, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Anguri (L), a 26-year-old pregnant woman in labour, steps on stones to cross a river while holding a sickle in her hand as she tries to reach a waiting maternity ambulance in a rural area near the remote village of Chharchh, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Scarlett Stoever, 23, trains at Cirque School in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An officer puts a cap on a paramilitary recruit's head as they take part in a training session at a military base in Nanjing, Jiangsu province March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Leo Lang

An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Odilia Bran, 40, a volunteer firefighter, unrolls hoses to help put out a fire in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A reveller from the Vila Isabel samba school parades on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman holds her identification in front of her face as she rests after voting at a polling station during Iran's parliamentary election in southern Tehran March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Suman, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, lies on an examination table as a nurse places her hands on her stomach during a check up at a community health centre in the remote village of Chharchh, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

U.S. triathlete Gwen Jorgensen competes during the swim portion of the second annual Draft Legal Challenge in Clermont, Florida March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

Inmates wash the floor in Cartagena's Women's District Jail March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Policemen keep watch during a protest rally organised by various trade unions in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A street vendor sells her goods on a street near the Libreville bus station in Gabon, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

High school student Jessica Garcia, 16, tends to a baby doll for her parenting class on the subway in Toronto, Ontario, March 3, 2012. The baby doll requires regular feeding and many other attentions a real baby needs. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

A Ninjutsu practitioner swings from a rope to attack as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, northwest of Tehran, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A woman dressed in fifties-style outfit poses for a photo during the 18th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Models present creations from the the Curvy Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

A woman carrying her baby runs past anti-government protestors during clashes with police in Dakar, Senegal, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along Ozama River in Santo Domingo, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Colombian Referee Samary Rodriguez walks through a locker room on her way to a match in the second division League B championship, in Bogota, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A woman from the Akhdam community looks from behind the door of her hut in a slum area in Sanaa March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Activists of Ukrainian group Femen prepare for an action at the Sunday's presidential election in Moscow, March 3, 2012. Reuters/Denis Sinyakov

Women wait in line to vote for the parliamentary election in a mosque in south Tehran March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop in central Athens, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Victoria Ochante, 65, rests next to her daughter Hilda after work at her home in the shanty town Ticlio Chico in Villa Maria del Triunfo, on the outskirts of Lima, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Physically disabled Liu Wei practises modern dance with her partner at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Dancers of the State Opera Ballet perform during a dress rehearsal for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna February 15, 2012. The Vienna Opera Ball will take place on February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall St movement during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A wig is put on a model backstage at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, brushes the hair of her daughter Tina, inside their temporary home located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Women cast their votes during the parliamentary election, in the court yard of the holy shrine in Qom, south of Tehran March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply coloured powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A voter arrives at a Republican caucus site at a high school in Las Vegas, Nevada February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Cleaner Emilia Rodriguez, 78, rests at her home in Havana March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A Tibetan woman offers prayers in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Syrian girl living in Qatar shows her hands, on which the revolution Syrian flag is painted, during a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Doha, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

