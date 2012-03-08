Coming to America

Jutarat Sawatpoon (L), a foreign exchange student from Thailand, boards a school bus outside her host family's home in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. This year, 11 students from China, Thailand, Germany and elsewhere account for nearly 20% of high school enrollment, bringing cash and a welcome splash of diversity to an isolated patch of the Great Plains. Grant-Deuel is not alone. Across the United States, public high schools in struggling small towns are putting their empty classroom seats up for sale. REUTERS/Jim Young