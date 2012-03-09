Inside Vatican City
A general view of St. Peter square where Pope Benedict XVI celebrates the canonization ceremony in St. Peter square at the Vatican October 12, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from a window of his private apartment, as a gust of wind blows a cloth, at the Vatican February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A nun looks on as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A tourist takes a photograph from the balcony overlooking Saint Peter's square at the Vatican January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gentile REUTER
A priest walks as it snows in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi
New Vatican Swiss Guards prepare for their swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool
Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead his special audience with pilgrims from the Diocese of Amalfi at the Vatican November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Chinese tourists smile as they stroll in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A couple view a 16th century frescoe of Italy in the Vatican Museum's Gallery of Maps at the Vatican January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A priest attends a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI to mark the second anniversary of the death of the late Pope John Paul II in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Benedict XVI greets participants of the first European Meeting of University Students at the Vatican July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A faithful prays as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from the windows of his private apartments in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Nuns from Cameroon dance as they attend Pope Benedict XVI's weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Cardinals and bishops enter the Clementine Hall at the Vatican to get Pope Benedict XVI's Christmas wishes December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cardinals chat during Pope's Benedict Christmas address to the Rome clergy in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Saint Peter's Basilica dome is seen from the Vatican Gardens before Pope Benedict XVI celebrates the end of the Marian month May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Pope Benedict XVI holds a candle as he leads the Easter Vigil service in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 7, 2007. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Priests read the Book of the Gospels as they wait for the unveiling ceremony of the nativity scene in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Swiss Guard stands during a private audience between Pope Benedict XVI and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the Vatican December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful after leading a mass to commemorate cardinals and bishops who died this year, in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
A couple hugs during a heavy snowfall at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Starlings fill the sky around the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Pope Benedict XVI attends a Mass celebrating the 200th anniversary of the independence of Latin American countries at St. Peter's Basilica December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI baptises a baby during a mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican January 10, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A view of the hall where ancient and facsimiles books are displayed at the Braccio Carlo Magno, on left-hand side of the colonnade in St. Peter square in the Vatican November 9, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI waves from his car as he arrives in Saint Peter's square to visit the Nativity scene at the Vatican December 31, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli
The 33-metre-high Christmas tree, which came from the forest of southern Austria, is officially lit during a ceremony as it rains in St. Peter's Square, in front of Basilica at the Vatican December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A statue is silhouetted through one of the fountains in Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican September 18, 2006. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pilgrims take pictures of Pope Benedict XVI as he arrives to lead his his weekly Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Tourists stroll through Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Tourists stroll through Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nuns pray during the annual 'Candelora', a feast of candles, mass in Saint Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he appears at the window of his private apartment following a ceremony for the unveiling of the Vatican crib in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican December 24, 2005. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man walks past a shop window displaying cardinals' dresses in downtown Rome February 16, 2012. Pope Benedict will create 22 new red-hatted "princes of the church" in a consistory ceremony at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The Vatican Christmas tree stands in the middle of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican December 17, 2005 before a lighting up ceremony. REUTERS/Max Rossi
