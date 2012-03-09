版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 10日 星期六 03:20 BJT

An American homeless family

<p>Angelica Cervantes, 36, packs up tents in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Angelica Cervantes, 36, packs up tents in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Gumore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Angelica Cervantes, 36, packs up tents in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 30
<p>Twelve-year-old Melinda Guzman's Therapeutic Behavioral Services certificate is seen on the ground of the campground where she has been living with her mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Twelve-year-old Melinda Guzman's Therapeutic Behavioral Services certificate is seen on the ground of the cmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Twelve-year-old Melinda Guzman's Therapeutic Behavioral Services certificate is seen on the ground of the campground where she has been living with her mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 30
<p>Angelica Cervantes, 36, holds her head as she stands in the campground she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Angelica Cervantes, 36, holds her head as she stands in the campground she has been staying with her aunt Bmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Angelica Cervantes, 36, holds her head as she stands in the campground she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 30
<p>Melinda Guzman, 12, and Alma Cervantes, 4 play in the campground where they have been staying in Santa Paula, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Melinda Guzman, 12, and Alma Cervantes, 4 play in the campground where they have been staying in Santa Paulmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Melinda Guzman, 12, and Alma Cervantes, 4 play in the campground where they have been staying in Santa Paula, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 30
<p>A child's picture of star constellations is seen on the ground of the campground where Angelica Cervantes, 36, her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children have been staying, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A child's picture of star constellations is seen on the ground of the campground where Angelica Cervantes, more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

A child's picture of star constellations is seen on the ground of the campground where Angelica Cervantes, 36, her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children have been staying, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 30
<p>Angelica Cervantes, 36, sits after packing up tents at the campsite she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Angelica Cervantes, 36, sits after packing up tents at the campsite she has been staying with her aunt Benimore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Angelica Cervantes, 36, sits after packing up tents at the campsite she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 30
<p>Angelica Cervantes, 36, sits on a rock in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. After three weeks of sleeping at a campsite, the family could no longer afford a rental van to ferry the kids to school and had to find a cheap motel room for the night, so the children could walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Angelica Cervantes, 36, sits on a rock in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Gumore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Angelica Cervantes, 36, sits on a rock in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. After three weeks of sleeping at a campsite, the family could no longer afford a rental van to ferry the kids to school and had to find a cheap motel room for the night, so the children could walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 30
<p>Benita Guzman, 40, puts possessions in a storage locker in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Benita Guzman, 40, puts possessions in a storage locker in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, Februarymore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Benita Guzman, 40, puts possessions in a storage locker in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 30
<p>The feet of Benita Guzman, 40, are pictured as she eats breakfast after dropping her children at school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The feet of Benita Guzman, 40, are pictured as she eats breakfast after dropping her children at school in more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

The feet of Benita Guzman, 40, are pictured as she eats breakfast after dropping her children at school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 30
<p>Benita Guzman, 40, (R) and her niece Angelica Cervantes, 36, eat breakfast after dropping their children at school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. Guzman and Cervantes are homeless but stick together in an effort to keep their children together as a family, and not taken away and separated in foster homes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Benita Guzman, 40, (R) and her niece Angelica Cervantes, 36, eat breakfast after dropping their children atmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Benita Guzman, 40, (R) and her niece Angelica Cervantes, 36, eat breakfast after dropping their children at school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. Guzman and Cervantes are homeless but stick together in an effort to keep their children together as a family, and not taken away and separated in foster homes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 30
<p>Angelica Cervantes, 36, checks into a motel in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Angelica Cervantes, 36, checks into a motel in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Angelica Cervantes, 36, checks into a motel in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 30
<p>Benita Guzman, 40, takes her belongings into a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Benita Guzman, 40, takes her belongings into a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, Februmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Benita Guzman, 40, takes her belongings into a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 30
<p>(L-R) Melinda Guzman, 12, Tomas Cervantes, 6, and Preciosa Cervantes, 8, play in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

(L-R) Melinda Guzman, 12, Tomas Cervantes, 6, and Preciosa Cervantes, 8, play in a motel room, in Port Huenmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

(L-R) Melinda Guzman, 12, Tomas Cervantes, 6, and Preciosa Cervantes, 8, play in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 30
<p>Preciosa Guzman, 8, (R) tries to reach a box of snacks as she waits for dinner in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Preciosa Guzman, 8, (R) tries to reach a box of snacks as she waits for dinner in a motel room, in Port Huemore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Preciosa Guzman, 8, (R) tries to reach a box of snacks as she waits for dinner in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 30
<p>Angelica Cervantes, 36, and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Angelica Cervantes, 36, and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 milesmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Angelica Cervantes, 36, and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 30
<p>Francisco Gona, 15, does his homework as his brother Tomas Cervantes, 6, lies in bed in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Francisco Gona, 15, does his homework as his brother Tomas Cervantes, 6, lies in bed in a motel room, in Pomore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Francisco Gona, 15, does his homework as his brother Tomas Cervantes, 6, lies in bed in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 30
<p>Preciosa Guzman, 8, takes a shower in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Preciosa Guzman, 8, takes a shower in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28,more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Preciosa Guzman, 8, takes a shower in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 30
<p>Melinda Guzman, 12, sits in the corner of in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Melinda Guzman, 12, sits in the corner of in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, Februmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Melinda Guzman, 12, sits in the corner of in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 30
<p>Tomas Cervantes, 6, eats chicken as he sits with his mother Angelica Cervantes, 36, and his sisters (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Preciosa Cervantes, 9, and Veronica Cervantes, 9 in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Tomas Cervantes, 6, eats chicken as he sits with his mother Angelica Cervantes, 36, and his sisters (L-R) Amore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Tomas Cervantes, 6, eats chicken as he sits with his mother Angelica Cervantes, 36, and his sisters (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Preciosa Cervantes, 9, and Veronica Cervantes, 9 in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 30
<p>Angelica Cervantes, 36, lies on the bed in a motel room with her daughter Veronica Cervantes, 9, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Angelica Cervantes, 36, lies on the bed in a motel room with her daughter Veronica Cervantes, 9, in Port Humore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Angelica Cervantes, 36, lies on the bed in a motel room with her daughter Veronica Cervantes, 9, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 30
<p>Tomas Cervantes, 6, lies on a bed in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tomas Cervantes, 6, lies on a bed in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Tomas Cervantes, 6, lies on a bed in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 30
<p>Melinda Guzman, 12, lies in the corner of a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Melinda Guzman, 12, lies in the corner of a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, Februarymore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Melinda Guzman, 12, lies in the corner of a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 30
<p>Angelica Cervantes' children (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Preciosa Cervantes, 9, and Veronica Cervantes, 9, sleep in a motel room in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Angelica Cervantes' children (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Preciosa Cervantes, 9, and Veronica Cervantes, 9, slemore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Angelica Cervantes' children (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Preciosa Cervantes, 9, and Veronica Cervantes, 9, sleep in a motel room in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 30
<p>Benita Guzman, 40, (L) drops her niece Angelica Cervantes' children at school (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Tomas Cervantes, 6, and Veronica Cervantes, 9, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Benita Guzman, 40, (L) drops her niece Angelica Cervantes' children at school (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Tomamore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Benita Guzman, 40, (L) drops her niece Angelica Cervantes' children at school (L-R) Alma Cervantes, 4, Tomas Cervantes, 6, and Veronica Cervantes, 9, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 30
<p>Melinda Guzman, 12, walks into her school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Melinda Guzman, 12, walks into her school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. Rmore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Melinda Guzman, 12, walks into her school in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 30
<p>(R-L) Angelica Cervantes, 36, her daughter Veronica Cervantes, 9, her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, her daughter Preciosa Cervantes, 8, and her aunt's daughter Melinda Guzman, 12, watch television in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

(R-L) Angelica Cervantes, 36, her daughter Veronica Cervantes, 9, her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, her daughter more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

(R-L) Angelica Cervantes, 36, her daughter Veronica Cervantes, 9, her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, her daughter Preciosa Cervantes, 8, and her aunt's daughter Melinda Guzman, 12, watch television in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 30
<p>Benita Guzman, 40, cries as she stands in the campground she has been staying with her niece Angelica Cervantes, 36, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Benita Guzman, 40, cries as she stands in the campground she has been staying with her niece Angelica Cervamore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Benita Guzman, 40, cries as she stands in the campground she has been staying with her niece Angelica Cervantes, 36, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 30
<p>Richard Guzman, 20, stands by the tents where he has been staying with his mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Richard Guzman, 20, stands by the tents where he has been staying with his mother and aunt, in Santa Paula,more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Richard Guzman, 20, stands by the tents where he has been staying with his mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
28 / 30
<p>Angelica Cervantes, 36, cleans up in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, California February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Angelica Cervantes, 36, cleans up in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman,more

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Angelica Cervantes, 36, cleans up in the campground where she has been staying with her aunt Benita Guzman, 40, and their children, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, California February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 30
<p>Richard Guzman, 20, lies on piles of clothes and blankets after packing up tents at the campsite he has been staying with his mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Richard Guzman, 20, lies on piles of clothes and blankets after packing up tents at the campsite he has beemore

2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Richard Guzman, 20, lies on piles of clothes and blankets after packing up tents at the campsite he has been staying with his mother and aunt, in Santa Paula, northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

下一个

Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

The festival of colors marks the the beginning of Hindu spring.

2012年 3月 10日
Inside Vatican City

Inside Vatican City

A look at life in the world's smallest state, home to the Pope and the Catholic church.

2012年 3月 10日
Celebrating Purim

Celebrating Purim

A look at the Jewish costume holiday of Purim.

2012年 3月 9日
Women of the world

Women of the world

Snapshots of women's lives as they live, work and play.

2012年 3月 9日

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐