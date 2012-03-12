版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 13日 星期二 01:15 BJT

Britain's Chinese diving dreams

<p>Members of Crystal Palace diving club wait for an elevator during a training session in London March 9, 2012. Standing in neat lines in a south London gym, a squad of hand-picked, tracksuited youngsters stretch their arms in unison, counting together in Mandarin.Taking the proverb 'if you can't beat them, join them' quite literally, Crystal Palace diving club has turned to Chinese expertise to foster Britain's future Olympic hopes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Members of Crystal Palace diving club wait for an elevator during a training session in London March 9, 201more

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Members of Crystal Palace diving club wait for an elevator during a training session in London March 9, 2012. Standing in neat lines in a south London gym, a squad of hand-picked, tracksuited youngsters stretch their arms in unison, counting together in Mandarin.Taking the proverb 'if you can't beat them, join them' quite literally, Crystal Palace diving club has turned to Chinese expertise to foster Britain's future Olympic hopes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 15
<p>Crystal Palace Diving Club member Victoria Vincent practices during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace Diving Club member Victoria Vincent practices during a training session in a dry diving gym more

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Crystal Palace Diving Club member Victoria Vincent practices during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 15
<p>Crystal Palace diving club member Lexie Howard (C) practices during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace diving club member Lexie Howard (C) practices during a training session in a dry diving gym more

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Crystal Palace diving club member Lexie Howard (C) practices during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 15
<p>Crystal Palace diving club member Scarlett Mew Jenson attends a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace diving club member Scarlett Mew Jenson attends a training session in a dry diving gym in Lonmore

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Crystal Palace diving club member Scarlett Mew Jenson attends a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 15
<p>A Crystal Palace diving club member attends a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A Crystal Palace diving club member attends a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012.more

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

A Crystal Palace diving club member attends a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 15
<p>Members of the Crystal Palace diving club stretch during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Members of the Crystal Palace diving club stretch during a training session in a dry diving gym in London Mmore

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Members of the Crystal Palace diving club stretch during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 15
<p>Crystal Palace diving club members practice on a trampoline during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace diving club members practice on a trampoline during a training session in a dry diving gym imore

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Crystal Palace diving club members practice on a trampoline during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 15
<p>Members of the Crystal Palace diving club stretch during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Members of the Crystal Palace diving club stretch during a training session in a dry diving gym in London Mmore

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Members of the Crystal Palace diving club stretch during a training session in a dry diving gym in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 15
<p>Members of Crystal Palace diving club shower during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Members of Crystal Palace diving club shower during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stemore

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Members of Crystal Palace diving club shower during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 15
<p>A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives watched by head coach Chen Wen (R) during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives watched by head coach Chen Wen (R) during a training session imore

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives watched by head coach Chen Wen (R) during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 15
<p>Crystal Palace diving club member Ford Fagan dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace diving club member Ford Fagan dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Crystal Palace diving club member Ford Fagan dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 15
<p>A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stmore

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 15
<p>A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives watched by coach Xiang Yan Kong during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives watched by coach Xiang Yan Kong during a training session in Lmore

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives watched by coach Xiang Yan Kong during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
13 / 15
<p>Crystal Palace diving club member Ryan Bartlett dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Crystal Palace diving club member Ryan Bartlett dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REmore

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

Crystal Palace diving club member Ryan Bartlett dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 15
<p>A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stemore

2012年 3月 13日 星期二

A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Week in sports

Week in sports

下一个

Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the week.

2012年 3月 12日
Colts release Manning

Colts release Manning

After 14 years and a Super Bowl win, Peyton Manning is released by the Indianapolis Colts.

2012年 3月 8日
Prince Harry vs. Usain Bolt

Prince Harry vs. Usain Bolt

Prince Harry races Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

2012年 3月 7日
Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

2012年 3月 6日

精选图集

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul�s Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐