版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 05:45 BJT

Travelogue: Puerto Rico

<p>People march under a huge Puerto Rican flag to demand the release of Puerto Rican political prisoners held in the U.S. in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

People march under a huge Puerto Rican flag to demand the release of Puerto Rican political prisoners held more

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

People march under a huge Puerto Rican flag to demand the release of Puerto Rican political prisoners held in the U.S. in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Close
1 / 13
<p>A young boy is framed by missing pillars on a downtown bridge while diving into the water in San Juan, Puerto Rico March 31, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A young boy is framed by missing pillars on a downtown bridge while diving into the water in San Juan, Puermore

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A young boy is framed by missing pillars on a downtown bridge while diving into the water in San Juan, Puerto Rico March 31, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
2 / 13
<p>Isabel Rosado smiles as she looks at her cake in an early ceremony to celebrate her 100th birthday in Ciales square in Ciales, Puerto Rico November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

Isabel Rosado smiles as she looks at her cake in an early ceremony to celebrate her 100th birthday in Cialemore

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Isabel Rosado smiles as she looks at her cake in an early ceremony to celebrate her 100th birthday in Ciales square in Ciales, Puerto Rico November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Close
3 / 13
<p>Mexico's relief pitcher Mauricio Tequida pitches against Venezuela during their Caribbean Baseball Series game in Carolina, Puerto Rico February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

Mexico's relief pitcher Mauricio Tequida pitches against Venezuela during their Caribbean Baseball Series gmore

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Mexico's relief pitcher Mauricio Tequida pitches against Venezuela during their Caribbean Baseball Series game in Carolina, Puerto Rico February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Close
4 / 13
<p>People watch the waves breaking onto El Morro Lighthouse due to a low pressure system in the North Atlantic Ocean in San Juan March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

People watch the waves breaking onto El Morro Lighthouse due to a low pressure system in the North Atlanticmore

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

People watch the waves breaking onto El Morro Lighthouse due to a low pressure system in the North Atlantic Ocean in San Juan March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Close
5 / 13
<p>A boy walks in a flooded road after Hurricane Irene hit the municipality of Loiza, Puerto Rico August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

A boy walks in a flooded road after Hurricane Irene hit the municipality of Loiza, Puerto Rico August 22, 2more

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A boy walks in a flooded road after Hurricane Irene hit the municipality of Loiza, Puerto Rico August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Close
6 / 13
<p>Tourists from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Panamerican Pier evade protesters and the media, in order to take a private ride to the airport and catch their flight to Houston, Texas, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 9, 2006. The federal teachers union protested on the ninth day of a fiscal crisis in the local government that has left 95,000 public workers in the streets. The union's purpose was to disrupt the schedules of tourists and cargo trucks so as to exert pressure on the government to resolve the crisis. REUTERS/Ana Martinez</p>

Tourists from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Panamerican Pier evade protesters and the media, in ormore

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Tourists from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Panamerican Pier evade protesters and the media, in order to take a private ride to the airport and catch their flight to Houston, Texas, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 9, 2006. The federal teachers union protested on the ninth day of a fiscal crisis in the local government that has left 95,000 public workers in the streets. The union's purpose was to disrupt the schedules of tourists and cargo trucks so as to exert pressure on the government to resolve the crisis. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Close
7 / 13
<p>A family flies a kite in front of the Fort San Felipe del Morro "El Morro" in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 1, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A family flies a kite in front of the Fort San Felipe del Morro "El Morro" in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aumore

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A family flies a kite in front of the Fort San Felipe del Morro "El Morro" in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 1, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
8 / 13
<p>A woman holding a Puerto Rican flag cheers as the pack cycles past during the women's cycling road race final at the Mayaguez Central American and Caribbean games in Lajas city, Puerto Rico July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez )</p>

A woman holding a Puerto Rican flag cheers as the pack cycles past during the women's cycling road race finmore

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A woman holding a Puerto Rican flag cheers as the pack cycles past during the women's cycling road race final at the Mayaguez Central American and Caribbean games in Lajas city, Puerto Rico July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez )

Close
9 / 13
<p>A surfer gets in the water at Condado beach to ride the 20 feet high waves due to a low pressure system in the North Atlantic Ocean in San Juan March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez</p>

A surfer gets in the water at Condado beach to ride the 20 feet high waves due to a low pressure system in more

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A surfer gets in the water at Condado beach to ride the 20 feet high waves due to a low pressure system in the North Atlantic Ocean in San Juan March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Close
10 / 13
<p>Fans react after Puerto Rico batter Carlos Delgado hit a home run against Panama in the second inning of their Pool D World Baseball Classic game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Fans react after Puerto Rico batter Carlos Delgado hit a home run against Panama in the second inning of thmore

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Fans react after Puerto Rico batter Carlos Delgado hit a home run against Panama in the second inning of their Pool D World Baseball Classic game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
11 / 13
<p>Soldiers march during the unveiling of a memorial to fallen soldiers of the Iraq war during a Memorial Day ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez </p>

Soldiers march during the unveiling of a memorial to fallen soldiers of the Iraq war during a Memorial Day more

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

Soldiers march during the unveiling of a memorial to fallen soldiers of the Iraq war during a Memorial Day ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Close
12 / 13
<p>A huge Puerto Rican flag floats in front of the Capitol House in San Juan April 26, 2001 as part of a march called by civil organizations after the U.S. Navy announced it would resume bombing exercises on Vieques island. REUTERS/Ana Martinez</p>

A huge Puerto Rican flag floats in front of the Capitol House in San Juan April 26, 2001 as part of a marchmore

2012年 3月 16日 星期五

A huge Puerto Rican flag floats in front of the Capitol House in San Juan April 26, 2001 as part of a march called by civil organizations after the U.S. Navy announced it would resume bombing exercises on Vieques island. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

下一个

Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

A 25-year-old man competing against both his father and grandfather, won the 40th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the youngest ever champion of...

2012年 3月 15日
Space odysseys

Space odysseys

From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.

2012年 3月 15日
The wallet-friendly ride

The wallet-friendly ride

As fuel prices soar and the weather warms, more adults are rediscovering bicycling.

2012年 3月 14日
Slovak Batman

Slovak Batman

A 26-year-old man, who lives alone in an abandoned building is known locally as the "Slovak Batman." While he has not fought crime yet, he does what he can to...

2012年 3月 13日

精选图集

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐