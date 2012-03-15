Travelogue: Puerto Rico

Tourists from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Panamerican Pier evade protesters and the media, in order to take a private ride to the airport and catch their flight to Houston, Texas, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 9, 2006. The federal teachers union protested on the ninth day of a fiscal crisis in the local government that has left 95,000 public workers in the streets. The union's purpose was to disrupt the schedules of tourists and cargo trucks so as to exert pressure on the government to resolve the crisis. REUTERS/Ana Martinez