Sleeping for a living
Ms. Zhuang sleeps on the bed as she shows a part of her job as a Hotel Test Sleeper at a boutique hotel in more
Ms. Zhuang sleeps on the bed as she shows a part of her job as a Hotel Test Sleeper at a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. Zhuang was selected as one of three final winners out of 7,800 candidates and started working for Qunar as a Professional Hotel Test Sleeper in March 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks a tea cup at a business chain hotel, in Beijing March 6, 2012. At more
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks a tea cup at a business chain hotel, in Beijing March 6, 2012. At present, she has slept at more than 200 hotels. "My job is to role-play travelers of different types, different ages and genders at different scenarios, and see how each hotel fits their particular needs." Zhuang said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, knowmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. Her reviews help travelers make smart hotel picks and bring them a more pleasant experience on the road. Qunar, a Chinese online travel platform, started to recruit Professional Hotel Test Sleepers in 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the texture of the toilet paper at a business chain hotel, in Beijmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the texture of the toilet paper at a business chain hotel, in Beijing March 6, 2012. The requirement for this new profession is to sleep at selected hotels without disclosing their real job and write expert reviews about the facilities, location, dining, services and prices of the hotels, in order to provide an independent third-party evaluation and an authoritative guide to travelers, according to the company. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, looks back at an entrance of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard hmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, looks back at an entrance of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks a bottle of body wash in the bathroom of a boutique hotel in centrmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks a bottle of body wash in the bathroom of a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of slippers in the toilet of a boutique hotel in central more
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of slippers in the toilet of a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a business chain hotel in Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a business chain hotel in Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, stands on the roof of a public living room of a Beijing traditional hotelmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, stands on the roof of a public living room of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, uses her laptop on the bed at a boutique hotel, in central Beijing March more
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, uses her laptop on the bed at a boutique hotel, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the network speed of wifi on her iPad at the public area of a Beijmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the network speed of wifi on her iPad at the public area of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of a public area at a Beijing traditional hotel with courmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of a public area at a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, knowmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of a Chinese porcelain in a public living room at a Beijimore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of a Chinese porcelain in a public living room at a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, finds a single hair on the bed of a boutique hotel in central Beijing Marmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, finds a single hair on the bed of a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang checks a glass as part of her job as a Hotel Test Sleeper at a boutique hotel in central Beijingmore
Ms. Zhuang checks a glass as part of her job as a Hotel Test Sleeper at a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, uses her mobile phone as she looks for a boutique hotel along a traditionmore
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, uses her mobile phone as she looks for a boutique hotel along a traditional alleyway, or Hutong, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee