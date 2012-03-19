版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 20日 星期二 00:05 BJT

Inside a Bangladesh brothel

<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. Many young and inexperienced prostitutes have "lovers" or "husbands" who normally live outside the brothel occasionally taking money and sex from them in exchange for security in this male dominated society. She earns about 800-1000 taka daily ($9.75 - $12.19) servicing around 15-20 customers every day. Hashi is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon, a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara bromore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. Many young and inexperienced prostitutes have "lovers" or "husbands" who normally live outside the brothel occasionally taking money and sex from them in exchange for security in this male dominated society. She earns about 800-1000 taka daily ($9.75 - $12.19) servicing around 15-20 customers every day. Hashi is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon, a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) talks to a customer as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) talks to a customer as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandaparmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) talks to a customer as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Nazma rests inside her small room with her child at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Nazma rests inside her small room with her child at a brothel in Faridpur, lomore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Nazma rests inside her small room with her child at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 37
<p>Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya applies lipstick in front of a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya applies lipstick in front of a customer inside her small room at Kandaparamore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya applies lipstick in front of a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara bromore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 37
<p>Feet belonging to Hashi, a prostitute, and Babu, her husband, are seen inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Feet belonging to Hashi, a prostitute, and Babu, her husband, are seen inside her small room at Kandapara bmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Feet belonging to Hashi, a prostitute, and Babu, her husband, are seen inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) stands in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) stands in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, more

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) stands in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old Hashi smokes a cigarette inside her room before she serves a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old Hashi smokes a cigarette inside her room before she serves a customer at Kandapara brothmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old Hashi smokes a cigarette inside her room before she serves a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 37
<p>A customer jokes with seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi as she tries to grab him into her room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A customer jokes with seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi as she tries to grab him into her room at Kandapamore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

A customer jokes with seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi as she tries to grab him into her room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 37
<p>Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya waits for a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya waits for a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangailmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya waits for a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 37
<p>Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, drinks from a pot after lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, drinks from a pot after lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, drinks from a pot after lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 37
<p>Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya stands in the doorway of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya stands in the doorway of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, amore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya stands in the doorway of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 37
<p>A portrait of a child is seen on the wall of Hashi's room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A portrait of a child is seen on the wall of Hashi's room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern cmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

A portrait of a child is seen on the wall of Hashi's room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 37
<p>Twelve-year-old prostitute Mukti applies makeup before serving a customer inside her small room at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Twelve-year-old prostitute Mukti applies makeup before serving a customer inside her small room at a brothemore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Twelve-year-old prostitute Mukti applies makeup before serving a customer inside her small room at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 37
<p>Prostitutes apply makeup as they try to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Prostitutes apply makeup as they try to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central more

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Prostitutes apply makeup as they try to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 37
<p>Fourteen-year-old prostitute Lipi waits for customers at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Fourteen-year-old prostitute Lipi waits for customers at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Banglademore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Fourteen-year-old prostitute Lipi waits for customers at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 37
<p>A prostitute stands in front of a makeshift brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A prostitute stands in front of a makeshift brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur, located in central Bangmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

A prostitute stands in front of a makeshift brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 37
<p>An open common toilet is seen at a brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

An open common toilet is seen at a brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrewmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

An open common toilet is seen at a brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
18 / 37
<p>A view of a prostitute's room at a brothel in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A view of a prostitute's room at a brothel in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

A view of a prostitute's room at a brothel in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city ofmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
20 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi leads a customer to her room as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi leads a customer to her room as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kanmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi leads a customer to her room as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
21 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) talks with a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) talks with a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastemore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) talks with a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
22 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of Kandapara brothel to attract customers in Tangail, in the northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of Kandapara brothel to attract customers in Tangail, imore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of Kandapara brothel to attract customers in Tangail, in the northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
23 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
24 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi applies her makeup as she prepares for customers at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi applies her makeup as she prepares for customers at Kandapara brothel imore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi applies her makeup as she prepares for customers at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
25 / 37
<p>A prostitute tries to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A prostitute tries to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh Februarmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

A prostitute tries to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
26 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brotmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
27 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brotmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
28 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bathroom at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bathroom at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a more

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bathroom at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
29 / 37
<p>Eleven-year-old Shefali, a prostitute, gets her eyebrow threaded in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Eleven-year-old Shefali, a prostitute, gets her eyebrow threaded in front of her small room at Kandapara brmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Eleven-year-old Shefali, a prostitute, gets her eyebrow threaded in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
30 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
31 / 37
<p>Nineteen-year-old Lucky, a prostitute, embraces her three-month-old son Riyad at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Nineteen-year-old Lucky, a prostitute, embraces her three-month-old son Riyad at Kandapara brothel in Tangamore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Nineteen-year-old Lucky, a prostitute, embraces her three-month-old son Riyad at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
32 / 37
<p>Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, talks on the phone inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, talks on the phone inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangamore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, talks on the phone inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
33 / 37
<p>Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya eats her lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya eats her lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a nomore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya eats her lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
34 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) deals with a customer as Maya (R) waits to get one at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) deals with a customer as Maya (R) waits to get one at Kandapara bromore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) deals with a customer as Maya (R) waits to get one at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
35 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bath room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bath room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, amore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bath room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
36 / 37
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city ofmore

2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
37 / 37
重播
下一图片集
Sleeping for a living

Sleeping for a living

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐