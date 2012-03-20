The Grand Canyon Skywalk
Visitors have a view of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River flowing below from a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon and its incomplete building, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A view of the Grand Canyon is shown from an upper level of an incomplete building housing a skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A skywalk extends out over the Grand Canyon in this view from the incomplete building that houses the skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man polishes the glass on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view from the incomplete building that houses the skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors stand on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors have a view to the Grand Canyon below from a glass skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A view of the Grand Canyon is seen from an unfinished walkway at a skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A tourist peers over a ledge overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
