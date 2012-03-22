版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五 02:55 BJT

Thirst for water

<p>Girls play in a deserted boat on a dry lake caused by a lack of water upstream in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Girls play in a deserted boat on a dry lake caused by a lack of water upstream in Zhengzhou, Henan provincemore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

Girls play in a deserted boat on a dry lake caused by a lack of water upstream in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
1 / 25
<p>A girl collects water from a pond used by animals at El-Ley village, during a drought in Moyale, Ethiopia, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Irada Humbatova </p>

A girl collects water from a pond used by animals at El-Ley village, during a drought in Moyale, Ethiopia, more

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A girl collects water from a pond used by animals at El-Ley village, during a drought in Moyale, Ethiopia, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Irada Humbatova

Close
2 / 25
<p>A water level indicator is seen at Camatagua water reservoir, south from Caracas, Venezuela, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A water level indicator is seen at Camatagua water reservoir, south from Caracas, Venezuela, March 25, 2010more

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A water level indicator is seen at Camatagua water reservoir, south from Caracas, Venezuela, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
3 / 25
<p>A boy drinks water from a pond in Bule Duba village, on the outskirts of Moyale, near the edge of Oroma and Somali regions of Ethiopia, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Irada Humbatova </p>

A boy drinks water from a pond in Bule Duba village, on the outskirts of Moyale, near the edge of Oroma andmore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A boy drinks water from a pond in Bule Duba village, on the outskirts of Moyale, near the edge of Oroma and Somali regions of Ethiopia, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Irada Humbatova

Close
4 / 25
<p>People gather to get water from a huge well in the village of Natwarghad in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, June 1, 2003. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

People gather to get water from a huge well in the village of Natwarghad in the western Indian state of Gujmore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

People gather to get water from a huge well in the village of Natwarghad in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, June 1, 2003. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 25
<p>A boy leads his cattle to a partially dried-up pond on the outskirts of Yingtan, Jiangxi province, China, November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A boy leads his cattle to a partially dried-up pond on the outskirts of Yingtan, Jiangxi province, China, Nmore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A boy leads his cattle to a partially dried-up pond on the outskirts of Yingtan, Jiangxi province, China, November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 25
<p>A farmer inspects rows of seeds sown after the best April rain in ten years fell across Australia after years of drought, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A farmer inspects rows of seeds sown after the best April rain in ten years fell across Australia after yeamore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A farmer inspects rows of seeds sown after the best April rain in ten years fell across Australia after years of drought, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 25
<p>Trees surrounded by dried farmland are seen from the air on a drought-affected farm on the outskirts of the southern Australian city of Melbourne, March 14, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Trees surrounded by dried farmland are seen from the air on a drought-affected farm on the outskirts of themore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

Trees surrounded by dried farmland are seen from the air on a drought-affected farm on the outskirts of the southern Australian city of Melbourne, March 14, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 25
<p>Resident Julie Hoover (L) and her sister Yvonne Terry walk along the bottom of the spring where water flowed until recently, when the spring ran dry during a drought, in Orme, Tennessee, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Resident Julie Hoover (L) and her sister Yvonne Terry walk along the bottom of the spring where water flowemore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

Resident Julie Hoover (L) and her sister Yvonne Terry walk along the bottom of the spring where water flowed until recently, when the spring ran dry during a drought, in Orme, Tennessee, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
9 / 25
<p>Floating restaurants stranded in a branch of the Yangtze River in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality during a drought, February 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Floating restaurants stranded in a branch of the Yangtze River in southwestern China's Chongqing municipalimore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

Floating restaurants stranded in a branch of the Yangtze River in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality during a drought, February 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
10 / 25
<p>Residents of a slum collect drinking water from a tanker at a roadside in Kolkata, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Residents of a slum collect drinking water from a tanker at a roadside in Kolkata, December 11, 2009. REmore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

Residents of a slum collect drinking water from a tanker at a roadside in Kolkata, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
11 / 25
<p>A newly arrived Somali refugee child plays with a water bottle in the Kenya-Somalia border town of Liboi, Kenya, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A newly arrived Somali refugee child plays with a water bottle in the Kenya-Somalia border town of Liboi, Kmore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A newly arrived Somali refugee child plays with a water bottle in the Kenya-Somalia border town of Liboi, Kenya, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
12 / 25
<p>Salt-infested dams can be seen in a drought-affected farming area on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, December 12, 2005. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Salt-infested dams can be seen in a drought-affected farming area on the outskirts of the Western Australiamore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

Salt-infested dams can be seen in a drought-affected farming area on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, December 12, 2005. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
13 / 25
<p>Slum dwellers collect drinking water from a submerged hand-pump after heavy rains in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Slum dwellers collect drinking water from a submerged hand-pump after heavy rains in the northern Indian cimore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

Slum dwellers collect drinking water from a submerged hand-pump after heavy rains in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
14 / 25
<p>The fingers of malnourished one-year-old are pressed against the lips of his mother at an emergency feeding clinic in the town of Tahoua in northwestern Niger, during one of the worst droughts in Niger's living memory, August 1, 2005. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

The fingers of malnourished one-year-old are pressed against the lips of his mother at an emergency feedingmore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

The fingers of malnourished one-year-old are pressed against the lips of his mother at an emergency feeding clinic in the town of Tahoua in northwestern Niger, during one of the worst droughts in Niger's living memory, August 1, 2005. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
15 / 25
<p>Goats drink water in the northeastern town of El Wak, close to the Somalia and Kenya border, February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna </p>

Goats drink water in the northeastern town of El Wak, close to the Somalia and Kenya border, February 6, 20more

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

Goats drink water in the northeastern town of El Wak, close to the Somalia and Kenya border, February 6, 2009. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna

Close
16 / 25
<p>The 70-year-old Sunken cemetery is seen after the Jablanicko lake dried up near Jablanica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

The 70-year-old Sunken cemetery is seen after the Jablanicko lake dried up near Jablanica, Bosnia and Herzemore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

The 70-year-old Sunken cemetery is seen after the Jablanicko lake dried up near Jablanica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 25
<p>A child holds a bottle of water in Port-au-Prince, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A child holds a bottle of water in Port-au-Prince, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A child holds a bottle of water in Port-au-Prince, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
18 / 25
<p>A farmer takes water from a dried-up pond on the outskirts of Yingtan, central China's Jiangxi province, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A farmer takes water from a dried-up pond on the outskirts of Yingtan, central China's Jiangxi province, Mamore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A farmer takes water from a dried-up pond on the outskirts of Yingtan, central China's Jiangxi province, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 25
<p>A resident holds packets of water to sell in downtown Port-au-Prince, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz </p>

A resident holds packets of water to sell in downtown Port-au-Prince, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardomore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A resident holds packets of water to sell in downtown Port-au-Prince, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Close
20 / 25
<p>Villagers walk home after collecting water in La Empanada town near Las Canoas Lake, north of the capital Managua, Nicaragua, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

Villagers walk home after collecting water in La Empanada town near Las Canoas Lake, north of the capital Mmore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

Villagers walk home after collecting water in La Empanada town near Las Canoas Lake, north of the capital Managua, Nicaragua, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
21 / 25
<p>A villager collects water from a well, which was dug from the bottom of a lake that had dried up in Gunung Kidul village, at Yogyakarta in Indonesia's island of Java, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo </p>

A villager collects water from a well, which was dug from the bottom of a lake that had dried up in Gunung more

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A villager collects water from a well, which was dug from the bottom of a lake that had dried up in Gunung Kidul village, at Yogyakarta in Indonesia's island of Java, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Close
22 / 25
<p>A newly arrived refugee child drinks at the Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A newly arrived refugee child drinks at the Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab,more

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A newly arrived refugee child drinks at the Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
23 / 25
<p>An engineer collects water level information on the partially dried-up river bed of the Yangtze River in Chongqing municipality, China, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An engineer collects water level information on the partially dried-up river bed of the Yangtze River in Chmore

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

An engineer collects water level information on the partially dried-up river bed of the Yangtze River in Chongqing municipality, China, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 25
<p>A bottle lies on the dried earth of the drought-stricken Entrepenas reservoir in central Spain, April 4, 2008. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A bottle lies on the dried earth of the drought-stricken Entrepenas reservoir in central Spain, April 4, 20more

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

A bottle lies on the dried earth of the drought-stricken Entrepenas reservoir in central Spain, April 4, 2008. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

下一个

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

2012年 3月 23日
Travelogue: Myanmar

Travelogue: Myanmar

Inside the isolated country once known as Burma.

2012年 3月 22日
Rites of Spring

Rites of Spring

Warm weather, and the earliest spring equinox in years, have people out enjoying the end of winter.

2012年 3月 20日
The Grand Canyon Skywalk

The Grand Canyon Skywalk

Images from the unfinished tourist attraction.

2012年 3月 20日

精选图集

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐