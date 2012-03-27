Life in the new Greece
A man drinks coffee in front of a mural near the coastal town of Kalamatta in the Messinia area of Greece March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Natassa Papakonstantinou, 43, looks out of the window of her apartment in Kifisia, a suburb of Athens, March 14, 2012. Natassa lost her telecom services job of 12 years in August 2011 and was not paid for the last six months. She is now living off her savings and 461 euros ($611) from the government per month. When her savings run out in August she must leave her flat. She spends several hours a day searching and applying for jobs on the internet but still has not found any. Natassa is unable to afford to socialise much and has no family so she spends long periods of time alone. She says "I don't even listen to music much now. I used to love it but in the bad times of your life you forget about your hobbies." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Dimitris Stamatakos, 36, is pictured with his wife Voula, 32, and son Elias, 1, in the living room of their home in the village of Krokeae in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Dimitris Stamatakos, 36, sits in a field on land he is renting near his home in the village of Krokeae in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 18, 2012. Before the crisis Stamatakos was able to make a living by selling olives that he farmed on the land he owns, now he is forced to labour for neighbouring farms and do odd jobs to earn his living. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Clothes hang from a line between trees in the garden of a house near the town of Sparta, in the Peloponnese area of Greece, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A replica of the ancient statue of Goddess Aphrodite of Milo is seen behind volcanic islets seen from the island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People line up outside a polling station during the voting day for a new leader of the PASOK Socialist party in Athens, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A barber cuts the hair of a customer in Athens after holders of Greek bonds accepted a 53.5 percent haircut of their own in the world's biggest ever debt restructuring, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An immigrant carries fruits and vegetables in front of a police formation during an anti-Nazi rally in Athens, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A mural of praying hands is displayed on the side of a hotel in central Athens, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People hold order slips as they wait to buy potatoes in the northern town of Katerini, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
A worker of Hellenic Halyvourgia, a private-owned steel plant which makes steel products for the construction industry and employs hundreds, smokes a cigarette during a rally outside the Labour Ministry in Athens, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a derelict building in the Plaka area of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Apostolis Kosmidis poses with budgies and canaries in his pet shop in the centre of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A group of girls is seen inside a Greek Orthodox church in Oreokastro, a suburb of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Irena, a 50 year-old Polish homeless worker, smokes a cigarette on a bench at a park, where she lives, in central Athens, January 15, 2012. Irena's husband had died on Christmas day next to her in the same park. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man sells balloons in the coastal town of Patra in the Peloponnese area of Greece March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Police officers secure a street during an anti-austerity rally by pensioners outside the parliament in Athens, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Leonidas Polymenokos, 40, stands near a production bay in his family's olive oil factory near the village of Lagio in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 21, 2012. When asked about the economic crisis in Greece he says, " we are all boiling in the same pot". REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Flowers are displayed in a shopping trolley in front of a florist shop in the centre of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A storm approaches the snow covered mountain range of Panachaiko, near Kalavryta, in the Peloponnese district, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Farmers herd their sheep along the road near the town of Sparta, in the Peloponnese area of Greece, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
George Andrianakis, 56, stands on the back of his pickup truck with one of his goats in the yard of his farm in the village of Stafania in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sostis, a 60 year-old former sailor and the only human inhabitant of the volcanic islet of Palaia Kameni located in the caldera of Santorini, enters the Saint Nicolas church March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man makes a transaction at an ATM machine outside a Eurobank branch in central Athens, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man arranges fruits and vegetables at a grocery market in Komotini town, northern Greece, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
Leonidas Polymenokos, 40, works in the office of his family's olive oil factory near the village of Lagio in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Greek youths sit outside an old Greek Orthodox church in Athens, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Passengers walk past an immobilised ferry boat during the first day of a 48-hour seamen strike at Piraeus port near Athens March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A chain is seen on the entrance of an abandoned factory in the industrial area at Komotini town in northern Greece, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Two men drink coffee outside a shop in Komotini town in northern Greece, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
The children's section of the public library in Oreokastro, a suburb of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
George Andrianakis, 56, milks a sheep in the yard of his farm in the village of Stafania in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 21, 2012. He says: "I am surviving rather than living". REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children stand at the doorway of their house in the village of Lagio, in the Peloponnese area of Greece, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
