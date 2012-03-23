Balinese new year
Balinese hit each other with fire during a ritual ahead of Nyepi day in Ubud Gianyar, Bali March 22, 2012. Nyepi is a day of silence to celebrate the Balinese new year, reserved for self-reflection, where people are not allowed to use lights, light fires, work, travel nor enjoy entertainment. During Nyepi, the airport in Bali also remains closed. The only people who are allowed on the streets are the Pecalang, traditional security officials who patrol the streets to ensure that the prohibitions are being followed. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Balinese woman gathers for a ritual ahead of Nyepi day in Ubud Gianyar, Bali March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Balinese man hits another with fire during a ritual ahead of Nyepi day in Ubud Gianyar, Bali March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Balinese stand at the beach during the Melasti ceremony ahead of Nyepi day in Gianyar district, Bali March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Balinese sit on Lebih beach during the Melasti ceremony ahead of Nyepi day in Gianyar district, Bali March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Balinese carry a Pratima, the symbol of God, as they walk on a beach during the Melasti ceremony ahead of Nyepi day in Gianyar district, Bali March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Balinese priest sprinkles holy water at believers during the Melasti ceremony ahead of Nyepi day at Lebih beach in Gianyar district, Bali March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Balinese child play by the beach during the Melasti ceremony ahead of Nyepi day in Gianyar district, Bali March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Balinese carry an Ogoh-ogoh effigy, symbolizing the evil spirit, during a ritual ahead of Nyepi day in Ubud Gianyar, Bali March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Balinese children carry an Ogoh-ogoh effigy, symbolizing the evil spirit, during a ritual ahead of Nyepi day in Ubud Gianyar, Bali March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Balinese stand near Ogoh-ogoh effigies, which symbolize the evil spirit, before a ritual ahead of Nyepi day in Ubud Gianyar, Bali March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Balinese women carrying offerings walk during the Melasti ceremony ahead of Nyepi day in Gianyar district, Bali March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Balinese men carry a pig to be used as an offering while children following behind them carry an Ogoh-ogoh effigy, symbolizing the evil spirit, during a ritual ahead of Nyepi day in Ubud Gianyar, Bali March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Balinese gather in front of their houses to prepare offerings for a ritual ahead of Nyepi day in Ubud Gianyar, Bali March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A traditional Balinese security official, also known as Pecalang, patrols a street during Nyepi Day, or a day of silence, in Sanur, Bali March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo