London landscapes
A boy rides his bike on the south bank in London March 12, 2012. London will host the Olympics Games this smore
A boy rides his bike on the south bank in London March 12, 2012. London will host the Olympics Games this summer. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tourists walk across the Millennium Bridge near the Tate Modern in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Domore
Tourists walk across the Millennium Bridge near the Tate Modern in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A busker plays his electric guitar while standing in the River Thames at low tide along the south bank in Lmore
A busker plays his electric guitar while standing in the River Thames at low tide along the south bank in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Newlyweds pose for photographs on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Newlyweds pose for photographs on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A performance artist performs to tourists along the south bank on the River Thames in London March 13, 2012more
A performance artist performs to tourists along the south bank on the River Thames in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Battersea Power Station is shrouded in fog on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Dohmore
Battersea Power Station is shrouded in fog on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of Canary Wharf on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of Canary Wharf on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Shard at sunrise in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Shard at sunrise in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Prince Albert memorial in London March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Prince Albert memorial in London March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A Humpty Dumpty egg sits on the wall of Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Dohertymore
A Humpty Dumpty egg sits on the wall of Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A member of the Queen's Guard marches outside Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Dohertmore
A member of the Queen's Guard marches outside Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tourists photograph the Queen Victoria Monument outside Buckingham Palace in London March 8, 2012. REUTERSmore
Tourists photograph the Queen Victoria Monument outside Buckingham Palace in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A tourist photographs a member of the Queen's Guard on horseback at the entrance to Horse Guards Parade in more
A tourist photographs a member of the Queen's Guard on horseback at the entrance to Horse Guards Parade in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Newlyweds pose for photographs underneath Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Dohermore
Newlyweds pose for photographs underneath Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the London Eye in London March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the London Eye in London March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Houses of Parliament over the River Thames in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty more
A view of the Houses of Parliament over the River Thames in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A bus and taxi pass Big Ben on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A bus and taxi pass Big Ben on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
People eat their lunch along the south bank in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
People eat their lunch along the south bank in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A bagpiper busks on Westminster Bridge in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A bagpiper busks on Westminster Bridge in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of Nelson's column in Trafalgar Square in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of Nelson's column in Trafalgar Square in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
下一个
Life in the new Greece
Scenes from the new reality of post-austerity Greece.
A day at the beach in Somalia
A sunny day on Lido beach is interrupted by the armed arrest of an Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab member.
Balinese new year
Nyepi marks the Balinese new year, where people stay at home to meditate in silence and darkness.
Life on the DMZ
Scenes from the 38th parallel of the Korean Peninsula.