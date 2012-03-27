版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 27日 星期二 20:45 BJT

London landscapes

<p>A boy rides his bike on the south bank in London March 12, 2012. London will host the Olympics Games this summer. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A boy rides his bike on the south bank in London March 12, 2012. London will host the Olympics Games this smore

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A boy rides his bike on the south bank in London March 12, 2012. London will host the Olympics Games this summer. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
1 / 20
<p>Tourists walk across the Millennium Bridge near the Tate Modern in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Tourists walk across the Millennium Bridge near the Tate Modern in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Domore

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

Tourists walk across the Millennium Bridge near the Tate Modern in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
2 / 20
<p>A busker plays his electric guitar while standing in the River Thames at low tide along the south bank in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A busker plays his electric guitar while standing in the River Thames at low tide along the south bank in Lmore

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A busker plays his electric guitar while standing in the River Thames at low tide along the south bank in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
3 / 20
<p>Newlyweds pose for photographs on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Newlyweds pose for photographs on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

Newlyweds pose for photographs on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
4 / 20
<p>A performance artist performs to tourists along the south bank on the River Thames in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A performance artist performs to tourists along the south bank on the River Thames in London March 13, 2012more

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A performance artist performs to tourists along the south bank on the River Thames in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
5 / 20
<p>Battersea Power Station is shrouded in fog on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Battersea Power Station is shrouded in fog on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Dohmore

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

Battersea Power Station is shrouded in fog on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
6 / 20
<p>A view of Canary Wharf on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A view of Canary Wharf on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A view of Canary Wharf on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
7 / 20
<p>A view of the Shard at sunrise in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A view of the Shard at sunrise in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A view of the Shard at sunrise in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
8 / 20
<p>A view of the Prince Albert memorial in London March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A view of the Prince Albert memorial in London March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A view of the Prince Albert memorial in London March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
9 / 20
<p>A Humpty Dumpty egg sits on the wall of Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A Humpty Dumpty egg sits on the wall of Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

more

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A Humpty Dumpty egg sits on the wall of Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
10 / 20
<p>A member of the Queen's Guard marches outside Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A member of the Queen's Guard marches outside Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Dohertmore

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A member of the Queen's Guard marches outside Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
11 / 20
<p>Tourists photograph the Queen Victoria Monument outside Buckingham Palace in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Tourists photograph the Queen Victoria Monument outside Buckingham Palace in London March 8, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

Tourists photograph the Queen Victoria Monument outside Buckingham Palace in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
12 / 20
<p>A tourist photographs a member of the Queen's Guard on horseback at the entrance to Horse Guards Parade in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A tourist photographs a member of the Queen's Guard on horseback at the entrance to Horse Guards Parade in more

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A tourist photographs a member of the Queen's Guard on horseback at the entrance to Horse Guards Parade in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
13 / 20
<p>Newlyweds pose for photographs underneath Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Newlyweds pose for photographs underneath Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Dohermore

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

Newlyweds pose for photographs underneath Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
14 / 20
<p>A view of the London Eye in London March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A view of the London Eye in London March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A view of the London Eye in London March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
15 / 20
<p>A view of the Houses of Parliament over the River Thames in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A view of the Houses of Parliament over the River Thames in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty more

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A view of the Houses of Parliament over the River Thames in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
16 / 20
<p>A bus and taxi pass Big Ben on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A bus and taxi pass Big Ben on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A bus and taxi pass Big Ben on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
17 / 20
<p>People eat their lunch along the south bank in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

People eat their lunch along the south bank in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

People eat their lunch along the south bank in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
18 / 20
<p>A bagpiper busks on Westminster Bridge in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A bagpiper busks on Westminster Bridge in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A bagpiper busks on Westminster Bridge in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
19 / 20
<p>A view of Nelson's column in Trafalgar Square in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A view of Nelson's column in Trafalgar Square in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

2012年 3月 27日 星期二

A view of Nelson's column in Trafalgar Square in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Life in the new Greece

Life in the new Greece

下一个

Life in the new Greece

Life in the new Greece

Scenes from the new reality of post-austerity Greece.

2012年 3月 27日
A day at the beach in Somalia

A day at the beach in Somalia

A sunny day on Lido beach is interrupted by the armed arrest of an Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab member.

2012年 3月 24日
Balinese new year

Balinese new year

Nyepi marks the Balinese new year, where people stay at home to meditate in silence and darkness.

2012年 3月 24日
Life on the DMZ

Life on the DMZ

Scenes from the 38th parallel of the Korean Peninsula.

2012年 3月 24日

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐