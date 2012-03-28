版本:
2012年 3月 28日

Brazilian Batman

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2012年 3月 28日

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha Square, in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2012年 3月 28日

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha Square, in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2012年 3月 28日

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, is greeted by a dog in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2012年 3月 28日

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, is greeted by a dog in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, walks with children at Santa Terezinha Square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits, including helping children with a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2012年 3月 28日

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, walks with children at Santa Terezinha Square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits, including helping children with a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to children in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2012年 3月 28日

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to children in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to a child in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2012年 3月 28日

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to a child in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for picture with a boy in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2012年 3月 28日

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for picture with a boy in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2012年 3月 28日

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, poses for a picture with his costume of super-hero Batman at his home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2012年 3月 28日

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, poses for a picture with his costume of super-hero Batman at his home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

