Brazilian Batman
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezmore
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezmore
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha Square, in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picturemore
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, is greeted by a dogmore
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, is greeted by a dog in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, walks with childrenmore
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, walks with children at Santa Terezinha Square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state, March 26, 2012. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits, including helping children with a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to children imore
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to children in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to a child inmore
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, talks to a child in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for picture wmore
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for picture with a boy in a public school in Taubate city in Sao Paulo state, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picturemore
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, poses for a picture with his costume of super-hermore
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, poses for a picture with his costume of super-hero Batman at his home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
下一个
Bienvenido Pope Benedict
Images from the Pope's visit to Cuba and Mexico.
London landscapes
Street scenes from the British capital which will host the Olympics Games this summer.
Life in the new Greece
Scenes from the new reality of post-austerity Greece.
A day at the beach in Somalia
A sunny day on Lido beach is interrupted by the armed arrest of an Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab member.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.