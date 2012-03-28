Photo focus: Prisons
Female prisoners sing the national anthem as they are released from Bang Kwang Central Prison in Bangkok Demore
Female prisoners sing the national anthem as they are released from Bang Kwang Central Prison in Bangkok December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011.REUTmore
Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmates play bagpipes as part of their routine training inside Kotbhalwal central jail in Jammu May 20, 201more
Inmates play bagpipes as part of their routine training inside Kotbhalwal central jail in Jammu May 20, 2011. Jail authorities have formed a 20-member pipe band of a team of prisoners who are being trained to play and perform musical instruments. Once the band is ready, they will be sent to perform at weddings and other social functions, a jail superintendent said. The main aim of creating the pipe band is to develop relations of these prisoners with the rest of the outside world and to involve them in various social functions so as to change their mindset, the superintendent added. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Prisoners look through broken windows and react at Kerobokan prison after a riot broke out there in Denpasamore
Prisoners look through broken windows and react at Kerobokan prison after a riot broke out there in Denpasar, Indonesia, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo
An inmate waves a Chilean flag from inside San Miguel public prison, after a fire broke out in the buildingmore
An inmate waves a Chilean flag from inside San Miguel public prison, after a fire broke out in the building, killing 81 inmates, in Santiago December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Evangelical pastor Marcos Pereira da Silva embraces a prisoner as his missionaries stand around, at the 52nmore
Evangelical pastor Marcos Pereira da Silva embraces a prisoner as his missionaries stand around, at the 52nd Police Station jail in Nova Iguacu, near Rio de Janeiro, October 29, 2009. Pastor Marcos and missionaries from his Assembly of God of the Last Days church regularly visit Rio's prisons and slums to evangelize prisoners and dwellers of some of the most violent neighborhoods in Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Inmates of the Rahova Penitentiary compete during an arm wrestling contest organized among fellow prisonersmore
Inmates of the Rahova Penitentiary compete during an arm wrestling contest organized among fellow prisoners in Bucharest, Romania, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang poses for a photograph at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012more
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang poses for a photograph at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. Rival gangs operating in El Salvador have called a truce as the Central American country confronts a plague of violent crime, according to a statement issued by the gangs and endorsed by local Roman Catholic church leaders. The document, signed by representatives of the country's two most powerful gangs, Mara Salvatrucha and gang Mara 18, was delivered to various media and has been endorsed by the Salvadoran Catholic Church, local church leaders said. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A police officer stands guard with a weapon as an inmate takes part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary bmore
A police officer stands guard with a weapon as an inmate takes part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Prisoners run away from tear gas fired by riot police during a protest inside Welikada prison in Colombo, Smore
Prisoners run away from tear gas fired by riot police during a protest inside Welikada prison in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Policemen sit behind male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the upcoming International Day againsmore
Policemen sit behind male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the upcoming International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Wong Campion
People check the execution room inside the main prison of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Benghazmore
People check the execution room inside the main prison of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Benghazi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An inmate patient is shown in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, California, Mmore
An inmate patient is shown in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, California, March 17, 2010. CMF was established to provide a centrally located medical and psychiatric institution for the health care needs of California's male felon population. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An inmate carries a sack at a male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 22, 2012more
An inmate carries a sack at a male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 22, 2012. . The general regime penal colony, where inmates sew high boots and clothes, produce ferroconcrete for construction and specialize in other works, is special for a Buddhist prayer room, the first one in the penitentiary of the region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A detainee woman and her baby take a shower at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, themore
A detainee woman and her baby take a shower at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. In this medium-security prison 273 female inmates, several of them pregnant, live with their 63 children who are allowed to remain with their mothers until they are four years old. Most of the prisoners are being held pending trial on charges of robbery, drug trafficking or murder. The prisoners complain about long delays before trial. In 2005 one prisoner died and two were hurt in a riot when inmates burned mattresses to protest transfers to other jails. REUTERS/Carolina Camps
Prison inmates perform during a tribute to late pop icon Michael Jackson at prison grounds in Cebu city in more
Prison inmates perform during a tribute to late pop icon Michael Jackson at prison grounds in Cebu city in central Philippines June 27, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2more
Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An Afghan boy pulls on a volleyball net while watching inmates during a media event at a women's prison in more
An Afghan boy pulls on a volleyball net while watching inmates during a media event at a women's prison in Kabul March 30, 2010. Reuters/Tim Wimborne
Policemen and officials inspect the central prison for Salahuddin province a day after a riot within the prmore
Policemen and officials inspect the central prison for Salahuddin province a day after a riot within the prison in Tikrit, 150 km (93 miles) north of Baghdad March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sabah al-Bazee
An inmate reads a book in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institutimore
An inmate reads a book in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. Themore
Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. The class is part of the Parinaama Prison Project, a voluntary yoga program, founded by Argentine yoga teacher Ann Moxey in 2003. It specializes in yoga to reduce stress, violence and addiction amongst female and male inmates in four of the six juvenile centers in Mexico city. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A prison guard and inmates take part in "Laughter Yoga" inside the Mandaluyong city jail in Metro Manila, Pmore
A prison guard and inmates take part in "Laughter Yoga" inside the Mandaluyong city jail in Metro Manila, Philippines, July 12, 2010. Laughter exercises have been introduced to prisoners in Mandaluyong as an addition to their rehabilitation programme, a prison warden said. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
A prison official stands guard at the entrance of Lagos' High Court, during the trial of Hamza Al-Mustapha,more
A prison official stands guard at the entrance of Lagos' High Court, during the trial of Hamza Al-Mustapha, former chief security officer to Nigeria's late military ruler Sani Abacha, at Igbosere district in Lagos January 30, 2012. Mustapha was charged and received the sentence of death by hanging for the murder of Kudirat Abiola, the wife of late Nigerian president-elect M.K.O. Abiola. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
An imprisoned pro-Gaddafi soldier reads the Koran in a prison in Misrata, Libya, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Gmore
An imprisoned pro-Gaddafi soldier reads the Koran in a prison in Misrata, Libya, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdmore
An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
