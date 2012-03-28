Olympic hopes in Gaza
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches during a training session as children mimic him while posing for the cmore
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches during a training session as children mimic him while posing for the camera in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer at a field belonging to more
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows off her medals and trophies at her house in the West Bank villmore
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows off her medals and trophies at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, trains in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, more
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, trains in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he combs his hair before a training session in Gaza more
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he combs his hair before a training session in Gaza City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches as children look at him during a training session in Shati refugee cammore
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches as children look at him during a training session in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha (L), 20, practises with her trainer Saher Jura at a field belonging to hemore
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha (L), 20, practises with her trainer Saher Jura at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra wears his jacket at his family's home before a training session in Gaza City, Jamore
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra wears his jacket at his family's home before a training session in Gaza City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra trains in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Smore
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra trains in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows her medals at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-more
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows her medals at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer Saher Jura in the West Bmore
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer Saher Jura in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, chats with a friend at Al-Najah University in the West Bank city of more
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, chats with a friend at Al-Najah University in the West Bank city of Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he trains at a gym in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. more
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he trains at a gym in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra walks past an mural in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem more
Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra walks past an mural in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, fixes her headdress at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Amore
Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, fixes her headdress at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
