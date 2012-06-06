Ancient finds
The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong Aprimore
The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. She will be exhibited at IFC Mall in Hong Kong on April 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A recovered pre-Hispanic textile is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Mimore
A recovered pre-Hispanic textile is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented to the Ministry of Culture more than 200 archaeological pieces recovered from the U.S. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A human skeleton at an excavation site of a graveyard dating back to the Phoenician period, around 600 B.C.more
A human skeleton at an excavation site of a graveyard dating back to the Phoenician period, around 600 B.C., is seen in Tyre, southern Lebanon May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Haidar Hawila
A clay seal recently unearthed by Israeli archaeologists is displayed just outside Jerusalem's Old City Maymore
A clay seal recently unearthed by Israeli archaeologists is displayed just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 23, 2012. Israeli archaeologists said they have discovered the first physical evidence supporting Old Testament accounts of Bethlehem's existence centuries before the town became the birthplace of Jesus. The proof came, they said, in the clay seal. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man looks at what is believed to be fossilised dinosaur eggs at a site in Russia's volatile Chechnya regimore
A man looks at what is believed to be fossilised dinosaur eggs at a site in Russia's volatile Chechnya region April 14, 2012. The find was uncovered when a construction crew was blasting through a hillside to build a road near the region's border with former Soviet Georgia in the Caucasus Mountains. Geologists in Russia's volatile Chechnya region have discovered what they believe to be fossilised dinosaur eggs laid by one of the huge extinct reptiles that roamed the Earth more than 60 million years ago. REUTERS/Yelena Fitkulina
A portion of a Madonna sculpture which needs to be restored stands in one of the storage rooms of Franciscamore
A portion of a Madonna sculpture which needs to be restored stands in one of the storage rooms of Franciscan convent Los Descalzos in Lima, May 30, 2012. The 400-year-old convent established during Spanish rule holds many valuable Art, books, documents and Architecture, which are on display at its museum. Director of Descalzos Foundation, Alberta Alvarez of Spain, is working together with the Franciscan order, the Municipal Program for the recovery of the historic centre of Lima and Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECI) to restore, preserve and manage the museum and preserve the historical, cultural and religious patrimony of the convent for posterity, according to their news release. The convent is also home to the seminarians, priests and elders of the Franciscan order and a community assistance centre. REUTERS/Vera Lentz
Director of Descalzos Foundation Alberta Alvarez reviews a choral book at a storage room at the Franciscan more
Director of Descalzos Foundation Alberta Alvarez reviews a choral book at a storage room at the Franciscan convent Los Descalzos in Lima, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vera Lentz
A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Mmore
A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented to the Ministry of Culture more than 200 archaeological pieces recovered from the U.S. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A boy sits on a Roman vestige at the Tipasa archaeological UNESCO World Heritage site, some 70 km (43 milesmore
A boy sits on a Roman vestige at the Tipasa archaeological UNESCO World Heritage site, some 70 km (43 miles) west of Algiers, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Terra-cotta soldiers from the "Warriors: Defenders of China's First Emperor" display is seen at the Discovemore
Terra-cotta soldiers from the "Warriors: Defenders of China's First Emperor" display is seen at the Discovery Channel Time Square Exposition in New York, April 24, 2012. The display opens on April 27 with over 200 artifacts and nine intact warriors. Each warrior is completely unique, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds; they were built around 200 B.C. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
