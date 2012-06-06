版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四 05:45 BJT

Ancient finds

<p>The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. She will be exhibited at IFC Mall in Hong Kong on April 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong Aprimore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. She will be exhibited at IFC Mall in Hong Kong on April 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
1 / 10
<p>A recovered pre-Hispanic textile is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented to the Ministry of Culture more than 200 archaeological pieces recovered from the U.S. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

A recovered pre-Hispanic textile is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Mimore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A recovered pre-Hispanic textile is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented to the Ministry of Culture more than 200 archaeological pieces recovered from the U.S. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
2 / 10
<p>A human skeleton at an excavation site of a graveyard dating back to the Phoenician period, around 600 B.C., is seen in Tyre, southern Lebanon May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Haidar Hawila </p>

A human skeleton at an excavation site of a graveyard dating back to the Phoenician period, around 600 B.C.more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A human skeleton at an excavation site of a graveyard dating back to the Phoenician period, around 600 B.C., is seen in Tyre, southern Lebanon May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Haidar Hawila

Close
3 / 10
<p>A clay seal recently unearthed by Israeli archaeologists is displayed just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 23, 2012. Israeli archaeologists said they have discovered the first physical evidence supporting Old Testament accounts of Bethlehem's existence centuries before the town became the birthplace of Jesus. The proof came, they said, in the clay seal. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A clay seal recently unearthed by Israeli archaeologists is displayed just outside Jerusalem's Old City Maymore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A clay seal recently unearthed by Israeli archaeologists is displayed just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 23, 2012. Israeli archaeologists said they have discovered the first physical evidence supporting Old Testament accounts of Bethlehem's existence centuries before the town became the birthplace of Jesus. The proof came, they said, in the clay seal. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 10
<p>A man looks at what is believed to be fossilised dinosaur eggs at a site in Russia's volatile Chechnya region April 14, 2012. The find was uncovered when a construction crew was blasting through a hillside to build a road near the region's border with former Soviet Georgia in the Caucasus Mountains. Geologists in Russia's volatile Chechnya region have discovered what they believe to be fossilised dinosaur eggs laid by one of the huge extinct reptiles that roamed the Earth more than 60 million years ago. REUTERS/Yelena Fitkulina </p>

A man looks at what is believed to be fossilised dinosaur eggs at a site in Russia's volatile Chechnya regimore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A man looks at what is believed to be fossilised dinosaur eggs at a site in Russia's volatile Chechnya region April 14, 2012. The find was uncovered when a construction crew was blasting through a hillside to build a road near the region's border with former Soviet Georgia in the Caucasus Mountains. Geologists in Russia's volatile Chechnya region have discovered what they believe to be fossilised dinosaur eggs laid by one of the huge extinct reptiles that roamed the Earth more than 60 million years ago. REUTERS/Yelena Fitkulina

Close
5 / 10
<p>A portion of a Madonna sculpture which needs to be restored stands in one of the storage rooms of Franciscan convent Los Descalzos in Lima, May 30, 2012. The 400-year-old convent established during Spanish rule holds many valuable Art, books, documents and Architecture, which are on display at its museum. Director of Descalzos Foundation, Alberta Alvarez of Spain, is working together with the Franciscan order, the Municipal Program for the recovery of the historic centre of Lima and Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECI) to restore, preserve and manage the museum and preserve the historical, cultural and religious patrimony of the convent for posterity, according to their news release. The convent is also home to the seminarians, priests and elders of the Franciscan order and a community assistance centre. REUTERS/Vera Lentz </p>

A portion of a Madonna sculpture which needs to be restored stands in one of the storage rooms of Franciscamore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A portion of a Madonna sculpture which needs to be restored stands in one of the storage rooms of Franciscan convent Los Descalzos in Lima, May 30, 2012. The 400-year-old convent established during Spanish rule holds many valuable Art, books, documents and Architecture, which are on display at its museum. Director of Descalzos Foundation, Alberta Alvarez of Spain, is working together with the Franciscan order, the Municipal Program for the recovery of the historic centre of Lima and Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECI) to restore, preserve and manage the museum and preserve the historical, cultural and religious patrimony of the convent for posterity, according to their news release. The convent is also home to the seminarians, priests and elders of the Franciscan order and a community assistance centre. REUTERS/Vera Lentz

Close
6 / 10
<p>Director of Descalzos Foundation Alberta Alvarez reviews a choral book at a storage room at the Franciscan convent Los Descalzos in Lima, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vera Lentz </p>

Director of Descalzos Foundation Alberta Alvarez reviews a choral book at a storage room at the Franciscan more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Director of Descalzos Foundation Alberta Alvarez reviews a choral book at a storage room at the Franciscan convent Los Descalzos in Lima, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vera Lentz

Close
7 / 10
<p>A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented to the Ministry of Culture more than 200 archaeological pieces recovered from the U.S. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Mmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A recovered pre-Hispanic artifact is shown at the Foreign Ministry in Lima April 10, 2012. Peru's Foreign Ministry presented to the Ministry of Culture more than 200 archaeological pieces recovered from the U.S. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
8 / 10
<p>A boy sits on a Roman vestige at the Tipasa archaeological UNESCO World Heritage site, some 70 km (43 miles) west of Algiers, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

A boy sits on a Roman vestige at the Tipasa archaeological UNESCO World Heritage site, some 70 km (43 milesmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A boy sits on a Roman vestige at the Tipasa archaeological UNESCO World Heritage site, some 70 km (43 miles) west of Algiers, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
9 / 10
<p>Terra-cotta soldiers from the "Warriors: Defenders of China's First Emperor" display is seen at the Discovery Channel Time Square Exposition in New York, April 24, 2012. The display opens on April 27 with over 200 artifacts and nine intact warriors. Each warrior is completely unique, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds; they were built around 200 B.C. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Terra-cotta soldiers from the "Warriors: Defenders of China's First Emperor" display is seen at the Discovemore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Terra-cotta soldiers from the "Warriors: Defenders of China's First Emperor" display is seen at the Discovery Channel Time Square Exposition in New York, April 24, 2012. The display opens on April 27 with over 200 artifacts and nine intact warriors. Each warrior is completely unique, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds; they were built around 200 B.C. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Venus journeys across the Sun

Venus journeys across the Sun

下一个

Venus journeys across the Sun

Venus journeys across the Sun

In one of the rarest of astronomical events, Venus passes directly between the sun and Earth, a transit that won't occur again until 2117.

2012年 6月 6日
Best of E3

Best of E3

Highlights from the annual video game expo.

2012年 6月 6日
World Environment Day

World Environment Day

June 5 marks World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually to raise global awareness about environmental issues and stimulate political action.

2012年 6月 6日
The Diamond Jubilee

The Diamond Jubilee

Highlights from the festivities for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

2012年 6月 6日

精选图集

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐