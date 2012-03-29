London from above
An aerial view shows Tower Bridge in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows houses near the London 2012 Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows the Millennium Bridge in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows a cemetery near the London 2012 Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows people sitting in a Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows a section of the London 2012 Olympic Village in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows Trafalgar Square in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows an Occupy London protest camp in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows parking fields near the London 2012 Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows the the O2 arena in London March 27, 2012. Picture was taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows Piccadilly Circus in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows roads near the London 2012 Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows houses in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows the London 2012 Olympic Games Olympic Stadium, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows the shadow of the Houses of Parliament casting a shadow on the river Thames in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows Canary Wharf in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows people sitting in a park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows Tower Bridge in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows Canary Wharf near the London 2012 Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows a ship on the River Thames near the London 2012 Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows a cemetery in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows the London Eye in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows a bus crossing a bridge in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows St Paul's Cathedral in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows the London Eye in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows parking spaces in the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows the Basketball Arena, site of the basketball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and handball events, at the Olympic Park in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows a section of the Olympic Park in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows people sitting in Greenwich Park in London, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows the Riverbank Arena, site of the hockey and paralympic football events, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aerial view shows the Velodrome, site of the cycling events, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. London will host this summer's Olympic Games. Picture taken March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: TRAVEL SPORT OLYMPICS) ATTENTION EDITORS - PICTURE 4 OF 19 FOR PACKAGE 'LONDON 2012 FROM THE AIR'
An aerial view shows the Olympic Stadium, site of the athletics and opening and closing ceremonies, with Canary Wharf in the background, in London, March 27. 2012. London will host this summer's 2012 Olympic Games. Picture taken March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS CITYSPACE TRAVEL) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 5 OF 19 FOR PACKAGE 'LONDON 2012 FROM THE AIR'
The London skyline is pictured, March 27, 2012. London will host this summer's Olympic Games. Picture taken March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: TRAVEL CITYSPACE SPORT OLYMPICS) ATTENTION EDITORS - PICTURE 3 OF 19 FOR PACKAGE 'LONDON 2012 FROM THE AIR'
An aerial view shows the North Greenwich Arena with Canary Wharf in the background in London, March 27, 2012. London will host this summer's Olympic Games. Picture taken March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: TRAVEL SPORT OLYMPICS CITYSPACE) ATTENTION EDITORS - PICTURE 13 OF 19 FOR PACKAGE 'LONDON 2012 FROM THE AIR'
An aerial view shows the Aquatics Centre, site of the swimming events, at the Olympic Park in London March 27, 2012. London will host this summer's Olympic Games. Picture taken March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: TRAVEL SPORT OLYMPICS) ATTENTION EDITORS - PICTURE 2 OF 19 FOR PACKAGE 'LONDON 2012 FROM THE AIR'
