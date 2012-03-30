版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五 23:45 BJT

World's smallest puppy

<p>Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here sitting next to a ruler in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when born, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in northern California. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout</p>

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here sitting next to a ruler in this March 10, 2012 handout more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here sitting next to a ruler in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when born, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in northern California. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

Close
1 / 12
<p>Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone, in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. The puppy was born at the home of Beth DeCaprio, executive director of the Grace Foundation. The rescuers have submitted an application to Guinness World Records for Beyonce to be considered the world's smallest dog. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout</p>

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone, in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. The more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone, in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. The puppy was born at the home of Beth DeCaprio, executive director of the Grace Foundation. The rescuers have submitted an application to Guinness World Records for Beyonce to be considered the world's smallest dog. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

Close
2 / 12
<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by veterinarian Mike Russell in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by veterinarian Mike Russell in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by veterinarian Mike Russell in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
3 / 12
<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization cmore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
4 / 12
<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization cmore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
5 / 12
<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being held in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being held in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whimore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being held in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
6 / 12
<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, plays with her siblings in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, plays with her siblings in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, plays with her siblings in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
7 / 12
<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. Rmore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
8 / 12
<p>Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here being hand fed in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout</p>

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here being hand fed in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here being hand fed in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

Close
9 / 12
<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization cmore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is held by Beth DeCaprio, executive director of an animal rescue organization called Grace Foundation in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
10 / 12
<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, is being nursed by her mother in El Dorado Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
11 / 12
<p>Beyonce, a miniature puppy, lies on a blanket in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, lies on a blanket in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mamore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Beyonce, a miniature puppy, lies on a blanket in El Dorado Hills, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Snapshots from Vietnam

Snapshots from Vietnam

下一个

Snapshots from Vietnam

Snapshots from Vietnam

The last U.S. combat soldiers withdrew on this day in 1973.

2012年 3月 30日
Urine hard-boiled eggs

Urine hard-boiled eggs

Basins and buckets of boys' urine are collected from primary school toilets, which is the key ingredient in "virgin boy eggs", a local tradition of soaking and...

2012年 3月 29日
London from above

London from above

Aerial views of the British capital.

2012年 3月 29日
Ancient finds

Ancient finds

A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.

2012年 3月 29日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐