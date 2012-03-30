World's smallest puppy

Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone, in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. The puppy was born at the home of Beth DeCaprio, executive director of the Grace Foundation. The rescuers have submitted an application to Guinness World Records for Beyonce to be considered the world's smallest dog. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout