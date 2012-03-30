Ballet therapy
Samara Almanza is helped with her stretching by Kaitlyn Pasquinelli (L) and Ilana Feld during a dance classmore
Samara Almanza is helped with her stretching by Kaitlyn Pasquinelli (L) and Ilana Feld during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted with an exercise during a dance class for children with movement disabilities inmore
Samara Almanza is assisted with an exercise during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. The program is intended as physical rehabilitation to improve posture and motor control through the artistic nature of ballet in children with cerebral palsy. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinomore
Samara Almanza is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinomore
Samara Almanza is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jessie Sanchez is helped with her stretching by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz during a dance class for children wmore
Jessie Sanchez is helped with her stretching by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz during a dance class for children with movement dismore
Sophia Jablonski is assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is helped with her stretching by Ilana Feld (L) and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli during a dance classmore
Samara Almanza is helped with her stretching by Ilana Feld (L) and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jessie Sanchez follows the direction of the instructors during a dance class for children with movement dismore
Jessie Sanchez follows the direction of the instructors during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski waits as Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz prepares the mats for an exercise during a dance class fomore
Sophia Jablonski waits as Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz prepares the mats for an exercise during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted as she passes foam balls around a circle as part of a dance class for childrenmore
Sophia Jablonski is assisted as she passes foam balls around a circle as part of a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Everett Shea is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illmore
John Everett Shea is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Everett Shea (in white) is assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz as he stretches on the bar during a danmore
John Everett Shea (in white) is assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz as he stretches on the bar during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illimore
Sophia Jablonski is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza (rear) watches as Sophia Jablonski is being assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz (L) during amore
Samara Almanza (rear) watches as Sophia Jablonski is being assisted by Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz (L) during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza (C, front) is assisted by Kaitlyn Pasquinell (L), Ilana Feld, and Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz (Rmore
Samara Almanza (C, front) is assisted by Kaitlyn Pasquinell (L), Ilana Feld, and Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz (R) during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sophia Jablonski is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illimore
Sophia Jablonski is assisted during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is assisted by (L-R) Aneesha Suresh, Aditi Bhatt, Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz and Kaitlyn Pasquimore
Samara Almanza is assisted by (L-R) Aneesha Suresh, Aditi Bhatt, Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Samara Almanza is greeted by her grandparents Leticia and Armando Almanza before a dance class for childrenmore
Samara Almanza is greeted by her grandparents Leticia and Armando Almanza before a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
下一个
World's smallest puppy
Beyonce, a Dachshund mix puppy, weighed just 1 ounce and fit into a teaspoon when born. She could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in...
Snapshots from Vietnam
The last U.S. combat soldiers withdrew on this day in 1973.
Urine hard-boiled eggs
Basins and buckets of boys' urine are collected from primary school toilets, which is the key ingredient in "virgin boy eggs", a local tradition of soaking and...
London from above
Aerial views of the British capital.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.