London's little Venice
People sit in a boat at Little Venice on the Regent's Canal, in north London March 24, 2012. The nine-milemore
People sit in a boat at Little Venice on the Regent's Canal, in north London March 24, 2012. The nine-mile (14.5-kilometre) Regent's Canal is one of the capital's best-kept secrets. Largely hidden behind buildings, the line sneaks its way through a rich collage of urban landscapes. Starting at the houseboats of Little Venice, it wends its way through Camden Lock and fashionable East London, and bypasses the site of the London 2012 Olympic Games before ending in Limehouse Basin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A gate is seen along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermmore
A gate is seen along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A life belt is seen along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, March 20, 2012. more
A life belt is seen along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A bird stands on a broken boat on the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more
A bird stands on a broken boat on the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Illustrator John Keane paints 'Little Venice', part of the Regent's Canal, in north London March 20, 2012. more
Illustrator John Keane paints 'Little Venice', part of the Regent's Canal, in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Houses are reflected in the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Houses are reflected in the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A worker climbs up a tree along the Regent's Canal in London, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more
A worker climbs up a tree along the Regent's Canal in London, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The clothes of a homeless person hang on a tree along the footpath of the Regent's Canal near London Zoo Mamore
The clothes of a homeless person hang on a tree along the footpath of the Regent's Canal near London Zoo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Busker "Roots" poses for a photograph on the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTmore
Busker "Roots" poses for a photograph on the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A coot sits in a tire along the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A coot sits in a tire along the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dog (R) stands next to grafitti of a coot along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 20more
A dog (R) stands next to grafitti of a coot along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People sit in the sunshine along the Regent's Canal at Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERSmore
People sit in the sunshine along the Regent's Canal at Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man looks on along the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man looks on along the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman prepares a turkish pancake at Camden Lock Market on the Regent's Canal in north London March 24, 20more
A woman prepares a turkish pancake at Camden Lock Market on the Regent's Canal in north London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man plays guitar on a narrow boat on the Regent's Canal, near Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012.more
A man plays guitar on a narrow boat on the Regent's Canal, near Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians are reflected in mirrors as they walk past an antiques store at Chapel Market on the Regent's Cmore
Pedestrians are reflected in mirrors as they walk past an antiques store at Chapel Market on the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cyclist rides along the footpath of the Regent's Canal at Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. more
A cyclist rides along the footpath of the Regent's Canal at Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man is pictured in a office at the Regent's Canal in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more
A man is pictured in a office at the Regent's Canal in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man (L) walks past a pub alongside the Regent's Canal, north London March 21, 2012. Limehouse Basin. more
A man (L) walks past a pub alongside the Regent's Canal, north London March 21, 2012. Limehouse Basin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man cycles along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more
A man cycles along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Swans swim on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Swans swim on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman knits on a balcony along the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman knits on a balcony along the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A swan swims past graffiti on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more
A swan swims past graffiti on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Writer David Gee poses for a photograph on his narrow boat "Promise" on the Regent's Canal in east London Mmore
Writer David Gee poses for a photograph on his narrow boat "Promise" on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman waits behind a counter at the Griddlers Cafe, close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site on the Rmore
A woman waits behind a counter at the Griddlers Cafe, close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks past a gate of a car conversion store, close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site on the Regemore
A man walks past a gate of a car conversion store, close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man rows past the Olympic stadium along the Regent's Canal, close to the London 2012 Olympic Games site imore
A man rows past the Olympic stadium along the Regent's Canal, close to the London 2012 Olympic Games site in east London March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman reads a newspaper in a garden along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, more
A woman reads a newspaper in a garden along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cyclist rides along the footpath of the Regent's Canal close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site in eamore
A cyclist rides along the footpath of the Regent's Canal close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rubber boots are seen along the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wemore
Rubber boots are seen along the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man uses his mobile phone along the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man uses his mobile phone along the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man sits on a wall outside a pub along the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermmore
A man sits on a wall outside a pub along the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man fishes on the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man fishes on the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The animated light sculpture 'Diver' by artist Ron Haselden is seen on the side of the Regents Canal in Angmore
The animated light sculpture 'Diver' by artist Ron Haselden is seen on the side of the Regents Canal in Angel, north London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Houses are reflected in the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Houses are reflected in the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man enjoys the sun along the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wemore
A man enjoys the sun along the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man is reflected in a mirror as he removes graffiti from a bridge along the Regents Canal in London Marchmore
A man is reflected in a mirror as he removes graffiti from a bridge along the Regents Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A narrow boat is moored along the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more
A narrow boat is moored along the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Construction worker Ray Anderson eats breakfast at The Griddlers Cafe on the Regent's canal in east London more
Construction worker Ray Anderson eats breakfast at The Griddlers Cafe on the Regent's canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Olympic stadium is seen from Hackney Wick Overground station along the Regent's Canal in east London Mamore
The Olympic stadium is seen from Hackney Wick Overground station along the Regent's Canal in east London March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
下一个
Ballet therapy
A Chicago program designed for children with cerebral palsy.
World's smallest puppy
Beyonce, a Dachshund mix puppy, weighed just 1 ounce and fit into a teaspoon when born. She could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in...
Snapshots from Vietnam
The last U.S. combat soldiers withdrew on this day in 1973.
Urine hard-boiled eggs
Basins and buckets of boys' urine are collected from primary school toilets, which is the key ingredient in "virgin boy eggs", a local tradition of soaking and...
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.