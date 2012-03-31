版本:
Myanmar's democratic spring

<p>A supporter holds a picture of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during National League for Democracy party candidate Phyu Phyu Thin's campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. Myanmar holds by-elections on Sunday and Suu Kyi is standing for one of 45 parliamentary seats to be filled. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

2012年 3月 31日

A supporter holds a picture of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during National League for Democracy party candidate Phyu Phyu Thin's campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. Myanmar holds by-elections on Sunday and Suu Kyi is standing for one of 45 parliamentary seats to be filled. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A boy sits on his mother's shoulders as they gather to sing and dance during Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy party (NLD) campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2012年 3月 31日

A boy sits on his mother's shoulders as they gather to sing and dance during Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy party (NLD) campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Mothers carrying their children share a laugh as supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 3月 31日

Mothers carrying their children share a laugh as supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of Aung San Suu Kyi, shows his skills during a campaign rally attended by supporters of her and her National League for Democracy (NLD), in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 3月 31日

A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of Aung San Suu Kyi, shows his skills during a campaign rally attended by supporters of her and her National League for Democracy (NLD), in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 3月 31日

Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Farmers work on a field during an early morning at Dala in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 31日

Farmers work on a field during an early morning at Dala in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>A portrait of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is seen on a tree outside the house of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party supporters at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 31日

A portrait of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is seen on a tree outside the house of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party supporters at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>A novice monk sits on a small boat at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 31日

A novice monk sits on a small boat at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>A boy with the National League for Democracy (NLD) party flag tied around his head is pictured in front of the NLD party office in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 31日

A boy with the National League for Democracy (NLD) party flag tied around his head is pictured in front of the NLD party office in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>Children watch as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 31日

Children watch as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2012年 3月 31日

Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development (USDP) Party sing party songs as they arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 31日

Supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development (USDP) Party sing party songs as they arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>A girl walks past portraits of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 31日

A girl walks past portraits of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>Ballot boxes are seen in a ballot station in Yangon March 30, 2012. The signs on the blue screens read "closed voting" and the boxes in the foreground read "Ballot box for lower house candidate". REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2012年 3月 31日

Ballot boxes are seen in a ballot station in Yangon March 30, 2012. The signs on the blue screens read "closed voting" and the boxes in the foreground read "Ballot box for lower house candidate". REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD) wears a t-shirt with an image of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) (rear) pass by during their election campaign in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 31日

A supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD) wears a t-shirt with an image of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) (rear) pass by during their election campaign in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>Delegates from the National League for Democracy party (NLD) sit near an advance ballot box as they wait at a ballot station in Mayangone township in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

2012年 3月 31日

Delegates from the National League for Democracy party (NLD) sit near an advance ballot box as they wait at a ballot station in Mayangone township in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 3月 31日

Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A boy sits behind the voters list at the election commission's office at Wah Thin Kha village in Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 31日

A boy sits behind the voters list at the election commission's office at Wah Thin Kha village in Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>Supporters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party set up a room for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as a a portrait of her father and Myanmar's independence hero General Aung San is seen (L), ahead of by-elections in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 31日

Supporters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party set up a room for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as a a portrait of her father and Myanmar's independence hero General Aung San is seen (L), ahead of by-elections in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 3月 31日

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) is accompanied by members of her National League for Democracy party as she addresses a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 3月 31日

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) is accompanied by members of her National League for Democracy party as she addresses a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A man reads a weekly journal by the street in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 29日

A man reads a weekly journal by the street in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>A woman makes flags and t-shirts for Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 3月 29日

A woman makes flags and t-shirts for Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Activists hold a meeting at the office of the National League for Democracy (NLD), decorated with pictures of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father General Aung San, in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 3月 29日

Activists hold a meeting at the office of the National League for Democracy (NLD), decorated with pictures of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father General Aung San, in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A woman sits in a shop as she sells National League for Democracy party shirts in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

2012年 3月 29日

A woman sits in a shop as she sells National League for Democracy party shirts in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A boy, with a sticker of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his nose, looks on during the election campaign for the NLD party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 28日

A boy, with a sticker of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his nose, looks on during the election campaign for the NLD party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>A supporter holds up a portrait of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an election campaign of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff</p>

2012年 3月 28日

A supporter holds up a portrait of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an election campaign of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>People sit on the edge of a fountain at a roundabout in Myanmar's new capital Naypyitaw March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2012年 3月 27日

People sit on the edge of a fountain at a roundabout in Myanmar's new capital Naypyitaw March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Supporters hold the party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) during the NLD election campaign at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 27日

Supporters hold the party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) during the NLD election campaign at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>A child with stickers of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his face rests on his mother's shoulder during the election campaign of NLD party at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

2012年 3月 27日

A child with stickers of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his face rests on his mother's shoulder during the election campaign of NLD party at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives at Yangon domestic airport from Myeik township, in Yangon March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

2012年 3月 25日

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives at Yangon domestic airport from Myeik township, in Yangon March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A child looks out from the window of a cargo ship on the Yangon River March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Staff</p>

2012年 3月 24日

A child looks out from the window of a cargo ship on the Yangon River March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

