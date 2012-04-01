版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 4月 1日 星期日 12:10 BJT

Earth Hour

<p>The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned on after the Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned on afmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned on after the Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
1 / 33
<p>The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned off for Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned off fmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned off for Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
2 / 33
<p>Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank and Legislative Council (front L) are pictured lighted up before Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, more

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank and Legislative Council (front L) are pictured lighted up before Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
3 / 33
<p>Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank and Legislative Council (front L) are pictured with most of their lights switched off during Earth Hour March 31, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, more

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank and Legislative Council (front L) are pictured with most of their lights switched off during Earth Hour March 31, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
4 / 33
<p>The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured before Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured before Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured before Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
5 / 33
<p>The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
6 / 33
<p>China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", are seen before Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also knownmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", are seen before Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 33
<p>China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", are seen during Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also knownmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", are seen during Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 33
<p>The Welcome Statue (C) is seen before Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

The Welcome Statue (C) is seen before Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The Welcome Statue (C) is seen before Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
9 / 33
<p>The Welcome Statue (C) is seen during Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

The Welcome Statue (C) is seen during Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The Welcome Statue (C) is seen during Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
10 / 33
<p>China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", can be seen before Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also knownmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", can be seen before Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 33
<p>China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", can be seen during Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also knownmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", can be seen during Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 33
<p>A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda before Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steven Shi </p>

A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda before Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda before Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steven Shi

Close
13 / 33
<p>A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda during Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steven Shi </p>

A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda during Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda during Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steven Shi

Close
14 / 33
<p>Prambanan temple is seen before Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo </p>

Prambanan temple is seen before Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

Prambanan temple is seen before Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Close
15 / 33
<p>Prambanan temple is seen during Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo </p>

Prambanan temple is seen during Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

Prambanan temple is seen during Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Close
16 / 33
<p>The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen before Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham </p>

The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen before Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen before Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

Close
17 / 33
<p>The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen during Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham </p>

The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen during Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen during Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

Close
18 / 33
<p>An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate before Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate before Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate before Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
19 / 33
<p>An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate during Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate during Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate during Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
20 / 33
<p>An historical part of Tbilisi is seen before Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

An historical part of Tbilisi is seen before Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

more

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

An historical part of Tbilisi is seen before Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
21 / 33
<p>An historical part of Tbilisi is seen during Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

An historical part of Tbilisi is seen during Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili more

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

An historical part of Tbilisi is seen during Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
22 / 33
<p>The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen before Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen before Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov more

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen before Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
23 / 33
<p>The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen during Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen during Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov more

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen during Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
24 / 33
<p>A view shows the University embankment after Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

A view shows the University embankment after Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexandermore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

A view shows the University embankment after Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
25 / 33
<p>A view shows the University embankment during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

A view shows the University embankment during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexandemore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

A view shows the University embankment during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
26 / 33
<p>St. Sava church is seen before Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

St. Sava church is seen before Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

St. Sava church is seen before Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
27 / 33
<p>St. Sava church is seen during Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

St. Sava church is seen during Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

St. Sava church is seen during Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
28 / 33
<p>The Palace of Culture is pictured after Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

The Palace of Culture is pictured after Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The Palace of Culture is pictured after Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
29 / 33
<p>The Palace of Culture is pictured during Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

The Palace of Culture is pictured during Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The Palace of Culture is pictured during Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
30 / 33
<p>A combination photo shows the Empire State Building with the lights turned off, and with the lights switched back on in participation with Earth Hour, in New York, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A combination photo shows the Empire State Building with the lights turned off, and with the lights switchemore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

A combination photo shows the Empire State Building with the lights turned off, and with the lights switched back on in participation with Earth Hour, in New York, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
31 / 33
<p>The Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge are seen with its lights turned off, in participation with Earth Hour, in New York March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

The Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge are seen with its lights turned off, in participation with Eamore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

The Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge are seen with its lights turned off, in participation with Earth Hour, in New York March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
32 / 33
<p>People hold candles during the Earth Hour in the Central Place of Antigua, Guatemala,March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

People hold candles during the Earth Hour in the Central Place of Antigua, Guatemala,March 31, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 4月 1日 星期日

People hold candles during the Earth Hour in the Central Place of Antigua, Guatemala,March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
33 / 33
重播
下一图片集
Myanmar's democratic spring

Myanmar's democratic spring

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐