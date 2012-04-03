White collar boxing
Guy Burgoyne, a commodities trader for Rush group poses for a photograph before taking part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Guy Burgoyne, a commodities trader for Rush group poses for a photograph before taking part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men prepare to take part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men prepare to take part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men cheer on a friend during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men cheer on a friend during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men prepare to take part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men prepare to take part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men compete in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men compete in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Spectators react after their friend was knocked down during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Spectators react after their friend was knocked down during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ring girls react during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ring girls react during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
A man has a health check before he takes part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man has a health check before he takes part in a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxers Lee Banks, 33 and Dave Robson, an insurance broker aged 21 pose outside the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxers Lee Banks, 33 and Dave Robson, an insurance broker aged 21 pose outside the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
A competitor warms up before a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A competitor warms up before a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxer Kimberley Lee, 25, a veterinarian, poses at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxer Kimberley Lee, 25, a veterinarian, poses at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
A competitor walks to the ring during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A competitor walks to the ring during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxer Andrew Hegartu, 32, a telecoms director and former broker, spars at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxer Andrew Hegartu, 32, a telecoms director and former broker, spars at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
People cheer on a friend during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People cheer on a friend during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxers train at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Men watch a friend compete during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Men watch a friend compete during a white collar boxing event in east London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
White collar boxer Kimberley Lee, 25, a veterinarian, spars at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
White collar boxer Kimberley Lee, 25, a veterinarian, spars at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Insurance broker Lee Banks, 33 (R) and personal trainer Daniel Barker, 36, spar at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Insurance broker Lee Banks, 33 (R) and personal trainer Daniel Barker, 36, spar at the Trad TKO Boxing Gym in London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price