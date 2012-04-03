版本:
中国

Russia's student soldiers

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School inspects the district as he takes part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School inspects the district as he takes part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
1 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School finishes a meal after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School finishes a meal after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
2 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School makes a list of participants before a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School makes a list of participants before a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
3 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School prepare to take part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School prepare to take part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
4 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
5 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School assist an injured partner as part of a simulation during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School assist an injured partner as part of a simulation during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
6 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School relax in their quarters after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School relax in their quarters after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
7 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School drinks water from a tap before a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School drinks water from a tap before a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
8 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School pose for a photograph in gas masks during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School pose for a photograph in gas masks during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
9 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School take part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School take part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
10 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School looks on as he takes part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School looks on as he takes part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
11 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School pray before sitting down for dinner after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School pray before sitting down for dinner after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
12 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School lodge at a training base, the terminal point of their training march, near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School lodge at a training base, the terminal point of their training march, near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
13 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School line up during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School line up during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
14 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School sits on a bus before taking part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School sits on a bus before taking part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
15 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School stack their replica weapons after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School stack their replica weapons after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
16 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School take a rest during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School take a rest during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
17 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School take part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School take part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
18 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School gets ready before a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School gets ready before a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
19 / 20
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School rest during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School rest during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
20 / 20

Russia's student soldiers

Russia's student soldiers 分享
重新播放
下一个

Crackland Brazil

Crackland Brazil
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »