New York Auto Show
A man films aircraft company Terrafugia's flying car, called the Transition, at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Terrafugia Transition, a flying car, unfolds its wings at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
The 2013 Toyota Avalon is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
The 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Carlos Ghosn, president and CEO of Nissan, speaks in front of an Infiniti LE concept sedan at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
The interior of a 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
The World Car of the Year trophy is seen amid other trophies at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Volkswagen designer Oliver Stefani poses with a trophy in front of the Volkswagen Up after the vehicle was announced as the World Car of the Year at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
The Honda Crosstour concept automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Nissan NV200 taxi van is inspected by journalists and observers during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The new Acura RLX Concept is introduced during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The 2013 Chrysler SRT Viper is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A visitor looks at the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Fisker automotive electric Atlantic sedan logo is seen on the car's tire during its unveiling ahead of the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
The BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 2013 Lincoln MKZ automobile is seen during a news conference in New York, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man cleans the floor for an automobile display at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
