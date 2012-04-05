版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 4月 6日 星期五 05:30 BJT

New York Auto Show

<p>A man films aircraft company Terrafugia's flying car, called the Transition, at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A man films aircraft company Terrafugia's flying car, called the Transition, at the 2012 International Automore

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

A man films aircraft company Terrafugia's flying car, called the Transition, at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 18
<p>The Terrafugia Transition, a flying car, unfolds its wings at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

The Terrafugia Transition, a flying car, unfolds its wings at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at more

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The Terrafugia Transition, a flying car, unfolds its wings at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
2 / 18
<p>The 2013 Toyota Avalon is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

The 2013 Toyota Avalon is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New Yormore

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The 2013 Toyota Avalon is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
3 / 18
<p>The 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

The 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center imore

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck is seen at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
4 / 18
<p>Carlos Ghosn, president and CEO of Nissan, speaks in front of an Infiniti LE concept sedan at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Carlos Ghosn, president and CEO of Nissan, speaks in front of an Infiniti LE concept sedan at the 2012 New more

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

Carlos Ghosn, president and CEO of Nissan, speaks in front of an Infiniti LE concept sedan at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
5 / 18
<p>A 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center inmore

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

A 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
6 / 18
<p>The interior of a 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

The interior of a 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the more

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The interior of a 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
7 / 18
<p>The World Car of the Year trophy is seen amid other trophies at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

The World Car of the Year trophy is seen amid other trophies at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York Aprmore

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The World Car of the Year trophy is seen amid other trophies at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
8 / 18
<p>Volkswagen designer Oliver Stefani poses with a trophy in front of the Volkswagen Up after the vehicle was announced as the World Car of the Year at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Volkswagen designer Oliver Stefani poses with a trophy in front of the Volkswagen Up after the vehicle was more

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

Volkswagen designer Oliver Stefani poses with a trophy in front of the Volkswagen Up after the vehicle was announced as the World Car of the Year at the 2012 New York Auto Show in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
9 / 18
<p>The Honda Crosstour concept automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The Honda Crosstour concept automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 20more

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The Honda Crosstour concept automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 18
<p>The Nissan NV200 taxi van is inspected by journalists and observers during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

The Nissan NV200 taxi van is inspected by journalists and observers during the 2012 New York International more

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The Nissan NV200 taxi van is inspected by journalists and observers during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
11 / 18
<p>The new Acura RLX Concept is introduced during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

The new Acura RLX Concept is introduced during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Centmore

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The new Acura RLX Concept is introduced during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
12 / 18
<p>The 2013 Chrysler SRT Viper is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The 2013 Chrysler SRT Viper is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 4, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The 2013 Chrysler SRT Viper is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 18
<p>A visitor looks at the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A visitor looks at the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, Apmore

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

A visitor looks at the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 18
<p>The Fisker automotive electric Atlantic sedan logo is seen on the car's tire during its unveiling ahead of the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

The Fisker automotive electric Atlantic sedan logo is seen on the car's tire during its unveiling ahead of more

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The Fisker automotive electric Atlantic sedan logo is seen on the car's tire during its unveiling ahead of the 2012 International Auto Show in New York April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
15 / 18
<p>The BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012more

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The BMW i8 plug-in hybrid automobile is seen at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 18
<p>The 2013 Lincoln MKZ automobile is seen during a news conference in New York, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The 2013 Lincoln MKZ automobile is seen during a news conference in New York, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannmore

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

The 2013 Lincoln MKZ automobile is seen during a news conference in New York, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 18
<p>A man cleans the floor for an automobile display at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A man cleans the floor for an automobile display at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, more

2012年 4月 6日 星期五

A man cleans the floor for an automobile display at the 2012 International Auto Show in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

下一个

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

2012年 4月 6日
Tsunami 'ghost ship'

Tsunami 'ghost ship'

The Japanese fishing vessel Ryou-un Maru is sighted off Alaska.

2012年 4月 6日
Rio's biggest slum

Rio's biggest slum

The Rocinha favela overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas.

2012年 4月 6日
Kosher for Passover

Kosher for Passover

Jews around the world prepare for Passover.

2012年 4月 5日

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐