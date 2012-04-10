版本:
Photo focus: Parched earth

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

The cracked earth of the drought-stricken Portodemouros reservoir is seen in Portodemouros, northern Spain April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A boat is seen stranded on the cracked bed of a dried area of Xieshan, which is part of Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province May 4, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A dead alligator lies in a drying lake that forms part of the Amazon river system, near the city of Manaquiri, Brazil, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/Amazonaspress

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A boy walks on the dried-up riverbed of the Yangtze River in Wanzhou, southwestern China's Chongqing municipality, August 28, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A shoe lies on the dry bottom of the Barrios de Luna reservoir in the northern Spanish province of Leon February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A local resident walks on a dried-up riverbed at Huangyangchuan reservoir in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, July 16, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A boy leads his cattle to a partially dried-up pond on the outskirts of Yingtan, Jiangxi province, China, November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A yellow flower is seen in the bed of a dried-up pond on the outskirts of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A Sudanese refugee rides his donkey at dusk as he crosses a dry riverbed near Bredjing camp in eastern Chad August 4, 2004. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A farmer walks on a dried-up pond on the outskirts of Baokang, central China's Hubei province, June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

An Indian farmer walks with his hungry cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A farmer's hat lies on the dried-up bed of an irrigation canal leading from Honghu Lake, near Honghu city in central China's Hubei province, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A farmer digs up roots of plants for firewood in a dried-up river bed at the base of the Wangkuai Dam wall in the village of Zhengjiazhuang in Hebei Province, located around 160 km (100 miles) south of Beijing January 16, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A farmer works on a drought-hit paddy field in the outskirts of Chongqing municipality, China, March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A gumboot sits atop a fencepost on the site of the old town of Adaminaby as it re-emerges out of Lake Eucumbene, located 150 km (93 miles) south of the Australian capital Canberra June 5, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

People roll and drag water containers in Wajir, Kenya, in this recently taken handout photo released on July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jakob Dall/Danish Red Cross/Handout

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A dead fish lies on the cracked earth of the drought-stricken La Sorrueda reservoir near Santa Lucia village, at the Spain's Canary island of Gran Canaria, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A dry tree branch lies on the cracked earth of the drought-stricken Entrepenas reservoir in central Spain August 11, 2006. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

The carcass of a cow lie on a roadside in Rift Valley town of Kajiado, 75 km (47 miles) south of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A farmer carries pails to transport water from a partially dried-up pond at the outskirts of Yingtan, Jiangxi province, China, February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

The 70-year-old Sunken cemetery is seen after the Jablanicko lake dried up near Jablanica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A family carry containers as they walk on a partially dried-up reservoir to collect water in Kaiyang county, Guizhou province, March 16, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

Footprints mark the bank of a partially dried-up pond near downtown Dallas, Texas August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

Girls play in a deserted boat on a dry lake caused by a lack of water upstream in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

The sun sets over a dry patch of land in Parras de La Fuente in the state of Coahuila, Mexico, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

