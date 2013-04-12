版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 13日 星期六 05:25 BJT

Myanmar punks

<p>Youths dressed as punks drink beer as they wait for a punk music show during the Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 4月 13日 星期六

<p>Youths dressed as punks are seen in a shopping mall as they celebrate Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 4月 13日 星期六

<p>Punks are seen at a punk show celebrating the new year in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

2013年 4月 13日 星期六

<p>A punk smokes a cigarette at a punk music show in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

2013年 4月 13日 星期六

<p>Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. Myanmar celebrates the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually falls around mid-April. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 4月 13日 星期六

<p>Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 4月 13日 星期六

<p>Young men attend a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 4月 13日 星期六

<p>A young man attends a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 4月 13日 星期六

<p>A young man dressed as a punk with pictures of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on his shirt, attends a punk show during the water festival at a music bar in Yangon April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 4月 13日 星期六

<p>Revellers dressed in punk fashion celebrate Thingyan festival in Yangon April 12 , 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 4月 13日 星期六

