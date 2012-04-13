Titanic stamps
A commemorative Titanic stamp from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas, is seen more
A commemorative Titanic stamp from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas, is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Altantic Ocean April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Cmore
A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. more
A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Cmore
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Turks and Caicos, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascaremore
A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Turks and Caicos, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Cmore
A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A commemorative Titanic stamp from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTmore
A commemorative Titanic stamp from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTEmore
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Commemorative Titanic stamps from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed by the last Titanic survivor Millvmore
Commemorative Titanic stamps from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed by the last Titanic survivor Millvina Dean before her death in 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REmore
Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A commemorative Titanic stamp from Guinea, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/more
A commemorative Titanic stamp from Guinea, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTmore
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Comoros, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REmore
Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Comoros, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUmore
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Central African Republic, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascmore
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Central African Republic, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Angola, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Cmore
Commemorative Titanic stamps from Angola, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
