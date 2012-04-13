版本:
Titanic stamps

<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas, is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Altantic Ocean April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas, is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Altantic Ocean April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Turks and Caicos, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Turks and Caicos, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed by the last Titanic survivor Millvina Dean before her death in 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

Commemorative Titanic stamps from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed by the last Titanic survivor Millvina Dean before her death in 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Guinea, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Guinea, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Comoros, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Comoros, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Central African Republic, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Central African Republic, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Angola, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

2012年 4月 13日 星期五

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Angola, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

