Goat in the city
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa exit the subway in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa walk through SoHo in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa walk down a street in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa pause in New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is a 3-year-old Alpine Pygmy mixed goat who lives with its owner Fakroddin in Summit, New Jersey. They frequently take trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa ride the downtown C train in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin's pet goat Cocoa enters the downtown subway station at Columbus Circle in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Pet goat Cocoa is seen at an intersection in Manhattan, New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin (2nd L) and his pet goat Cocoa encounter a dog in Times Square, New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa walk through SoHo in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin visits a store in SoHo with his pet goat Cocoa in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin visits the post office with his pet goat Cocoa in downtown Summit, New Jersey, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin's pet goat Cocoa enters the downtown subway station at Columbus Circle in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin takes his pet goat Cocoa to Times Square, New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin plays the harmonica for his pet goat Cocoa in Central Park, New York, April 7, 2012 REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa ride the downtown C train in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa dine at Mambo 'Taliano Ristorante & Piano Bar in Little Italy, New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa ride the C train in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa relax at their home in Summit, New Jersey, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa relax at their home in Summit, New Jersey, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin's pet goat Cocoa eats hay from a cabinet at their home in Summit, New Jersey, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin's pet goat Cocoa eats at their home in Summit, New Jersey, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin's pet goat Cocoa eats at their home in Summit, New Jersey, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa relax at their home in Summit, New Jersey, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin (R) and his friend Maria Garces watch as his pet goat Cocoa stands on his minivan outside his home in Summit, New Jersey, April 7, 2012. "This is why I won't buy a new car." said Cyrus. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa relax at their home in Summit, New Jersey, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
