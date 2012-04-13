版本:
Off to the races

<p>Herecomesthetruth ridden by Tom Cannon jumps the fourth last fence in the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Herecomesthetruth ridden by Tom Cannon jumps the fourth last fence in the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Racegoers react to the action on the course during the Liverpool Hurdle Race on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree in Liverpool, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Racegoers react to the action on the course during the Liverpool Hurdle Race on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree in Liverpool, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Big Bucks ridden by Ruby Walsh comes up to the finish line after clearing the last hurdle to win the Liverpool Hurdle Race on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Big Bucks ridden by Ruby Walsh comes up to the finish line after clearing the last hurdle to win the Liverpool Hurdle Race on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Racegoers react to the action on the course during the Liverpool Hurdle Race on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Racegoers react to the action on the course during the Liverpool Hurdle Race on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>A racegoer smiles as she arrives for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

A racegoer smiles as she arrives for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A racegoer gestures in front of the ceremonial guard during ladies day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

A racegoer gestures in front of the ceremonial guard during ladies day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Racegoers arrive for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Racegoers arrive for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Coleen Rooney (2nd L), wife of Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, watches during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree Racecourse, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Coleen Rooney (2nd L), wife of Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, watches during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree Racecourse, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Always Waining ridden by Tom O'Brien on jumps the fourth from last fence on its way to winning the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Always Waining ridden by Tom O'Brien on jumps the fourth from last fence on its way to winning the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Silviniaco Conti ridden by Ruby Walsh on his way to winning the Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Silviniaco Conti ridden by Ruby Walsh on his way to winning the Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Racegoers arrive for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Racegoers arrive for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A racegoer rubs her face as she arrives for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

A racegoer rubs her face as she arrives for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Silviniaco Conti ridden by Ruby Walsh on his way to winning the Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Silviniaco Conti ridden by Ruby Walsh on his way to winning the Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Always Waining (L) ridden by Tom O'Brien jumps the fourth from last fence, ahead of Fistral Beach ridden by Daryl Jacob, on his way to winning the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Always Waining (L) ridden by Tom O'Brien jumps the fourth from last fence, ahead of Fistral Beach ridden by Daryl Jacob, on his way to winning the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Racegoers cheer on their selections on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Racegoers cheer on their selections on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>A racegoer sits amidst litter at the end of the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

A racegoer sits amidst litter at the end of the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Racegoers take shelter from the rain during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Racegoers take shelter from the rain during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Racegoers cheer on their selections on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Racegoers cheer on their selections on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Cloudy Lane (R) ridden by Richard Harding jumps the Chair ahead of Launde on his way to win the Fox Hunters' Steeple Chase on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Cloudy Lane (R) ridden by Richard Harding jumps the Chair ahead of Launde on his way to win the Fox Hunters' Steeple Chase on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Competitors race during the John Smiths Daily Mirror Punters Club Handicap Hurdle race on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

2012年 4月 14日 星期六

Competitors race during the John Smiths Daily Mirror Punters Club Handicap Hurdle race on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

