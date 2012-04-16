Charlie Chaplin in India
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, poses inside a studio in Adipur in the wemore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, poses inside a studio in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. Aswani formed the Charlie Circle fan club after watching Chaplin's Gold Rush in 1973. Every year Aswani celebrates Chaplin's birthday on April 16 by taking a walk along with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the city streets, which is followed by other cultural programs dedicated to Chaplin. Aswani who is an Ayurvedic doctor, sometimes gives away free Chaplin CDs with his potions to cheer his patients up. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor gestures as gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur inmore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor gestures as gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, gestures as gets dresses up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur imore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, gestures as gets dresses up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is seen behind a cut-out picture of Charlie Chaplin outside his house imore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is seen behind a cut-out picture of Charlie Chaplin outside his house in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani (R), a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by his son as he performs physiotherapy exercises in his more
Ashok Aswani (R), a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by his son as he performs physiotherapy exercises in his house in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, speaks to members of the Charlie Circle fan club inside his clinic more
Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, speaks to members of the Charlie Circle fan club inside his clinic in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, has his make-up applied as he gets dressed up for Charlie Chaplin's birmore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, has his make-up applied as he gets dressed up for Charlie Chaplin's birthday celebrations in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by his wife as he gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his hmore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by his wife as he gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by barber as he gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin at a salonmore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by barber as he gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin at a salon in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, watches as a member of his club has his make-up applied before celemore
Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, watches as a member of his club has his make-up applied before celebrations marking Charlie Chaplin's birthday in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, watches as a member of the Charlie Circle fan club breaks a coconutmore
Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, watches as a member of the Charlie Circle fan club breaks a coconut to start celebrations marking Charlie Chaplin's birthday in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, talks on a phone along a road in Adipur imore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, talks on a phone along a road in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, dances with members of the Charlie Circle fan club during celebratimore
Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, dances with members of the Charlie Circle fan club during celebrations to mark Charlie Chaplin's birthday in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, dresses up as Charlie Chaplin and gestures at people as he walks on a rmore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, dresses up as Charlie Chaplin and gestures at people as he walks on a road in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, sits outside a shop along a pathway in Admore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, sits outside a shop along a pathway in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A statue of Charlie Chaplin is kept next to Hindu Gods inside the house of Ashok Aswani in Adipur in the wemore
A statue of Charlie Chaplin is kept next to Hindu Gods inside the house of Ashok Aswani in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, poses with a cut-out picture of Charlie Chaplin inside a studio in Adipmore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, poses with a cut-out picture of Charlie Chaplin inside a studio in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, gestures as he poses at a salt pan in Adipur in the western Indian statmore
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, gestures as he poses at a salt pan in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
下一个
Titanic: From the archives
Historical photos showing the construction of the Titanic as well as the aftermath of its sinking.
Life in Seoul
With eyes on North Korea, a look at the capital of its southern counterpart, Seoul.
Off to the races
Horses are saddled and women are primped for Britain's Aintree Grand National.
Goat in the city
Cocoa the goat takes Manhattan.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.