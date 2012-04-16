版本:
2012年 4月 17日

Charlie Chaplin in India

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, poses inside a studio in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. Aswani formed the Charlie Circle fan club after watching Chaplin's Gold Rush in 1973. Every year Aswani celebrates Chaplin's birthday on April 16 by taking a walk along with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the city streets, which is followed by other cultural programs dedicated to Chaplin. Aswani who is an Ayurvedic doctor, sometimes gives away free Chaplin CDs with his potions to cheer his patients up. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor gestures as gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, gestures as gets dresses up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is seen behind a cut-out picture of Charlie Chaplin outside his house in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani (R), a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by his son as he performs physiotherapy exercises in his house in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, speaks to members of the Charlie Circle fan club inside his clinic in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, has his make-up applied as he gets dressed up for Charlie Chaplin's birthday celebrations in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by his wife as he gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by barber as he gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin at a salon in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, watches as a member of his club has his make-up applied before celebrations marking Charlie Chaplin's birthday in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, watches as a member of the Charlie Circle fan club breaks a coconut to start celebrations marking Charlie Chaplin's birthday in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, talks on a phone along a road in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani (C), a 63-year-old doctor, dances with members of the Charlie Circle fan club during celebrations to mark Charlie Chaplin's birthday in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, dresses up as Charlie Chaplin and gestures at people as he walks on a road in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, sits outside a shop along a pathway in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>A statue of Charlie Chaplin is kept next to Hindu Gods inside the house of Ashok Aswani in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, poses with a cut-out picture of Charlie Chaplin inside a studio in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, gestures as he poses at a salt pan in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 17日

