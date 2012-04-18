版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 4月 19日 星期四 01:15 BJT

100 days till the Olympics

<p>Members of West End theatre shows and British athletes take part in a "West End Warm-Up" performance at Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. Wednesday marked the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Members of West End theatre shows and British athletes take part in a "West End Warm-Up" performance at Tramore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

Members of West End theatre shows and British athletes take part in a "West End Warm-Up" performance at Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. Wednesday marked the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 16
<p>Schoolchildren form the number 100 to mark to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, on the lawn of Belfast City Hall April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Schoolchildren form the number 100 to mark to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the Lomore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

Schoolchildren form the number 100 to mark to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, on the lawn of Belfast City Hall April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 16
<p>Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an evmore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
3 / 16
<p>Tae Kwon Do instructor Ian Monaghan poses for a photograph with four-year-old Grace Currie during an event to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Edinburgh, Scotland April 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Tae Kwon Do instructor Ian Monaghan poses for a photograph with four-year-old Grace Currie during an event more

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

Tae Kwon Do instructor Ian Monaghan poses for a photograph with four-year-old Grace Currie during an event to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Edinburgh, Scotland April 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
4 / 16
<p>Television journalists conduct interviews between Olympic rings at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett </p>

Television journalists conduct interviews between Olympic rings at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. more

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

Television journalists conduct interviews between Olympic rings at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett

Close
5 / 16
<p>Children stand on a giant sand castle built on Weymouth beach to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Weymouth, southern England April 16, 2012. Weymouth and Portland will host the Olympic and Paralympic sailing at the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout </p>

Children stand on a giant sand castle built on Weymouth beach to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olymore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

Children stand on a giant sand castle built on Weymouth beach to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Weymouth, southern England April 16, 2012. Weymouth and Portland will host the Olympic and Paralympic sailing at the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout

Close
6 / 16
<p>260 Guardsmen from the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots and Welsh Guards pose for a photograph as they form the number 100, to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, on Horse Guards Parade in central London April 16, 2012. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout </p>

260 Guardsmen from the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots and Welsh Guards pose for a photograph as they form themore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

260 Guardsmen from the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots and Welsh Guards pose for a photograph as they form the number 100, to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, on Horse Guards Parade in central London April 16, 2012. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout

Close
7 / 16
<p>The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe smiles during a news conference, held to mark 100 days to the start of the Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe smilmore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe smiles during a news conference, held to mark 100 days to the start of the Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
8 / 16
<p>Schoolchildren stand by the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square marking the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Schoolchildren stand by the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square marking the 100 day point before thmore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

Schoolchildren stand by the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square marking the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
9 / 16
<p>Nelson's Column is reflected in the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Nelson's Column is reflected in the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. Rmore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

Nelson's Column is reflected in the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 16
<p>People pass by an artwork painted on a wall in East London depicting the Olympic rings which was created by a street art organisation called "The Toasters" April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People pass by an artwork painted on a wall in East London depicting the Olympic rings which was created bymore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

People pass by an artwork painted on a wall in East London depicting the Olympic rings which was created by a street art organisation called "The Toasters" April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
11 / 16
<p>A visitor walks across Olympic Park in Stratford in east London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

A visitor walks across Olympic Park in Stratford in east London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

more

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

A visitor walks across Olympic Park in Stratford in east London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 16
<p>The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe poses for photographs during a tree planting ceremony to mark 100 days to the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe posemore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe poses for photographs during a tree planting ceremony to mark 100 days to the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
13 / 16
<p>Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an evmore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
14 / 16
<p>Olympic rings made up of 25,000 flowers are seen at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett </p>

Olympic rings made up of 25,000 flowers are seen at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hmore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

Olympic rings made up of 25,000 flowers are seen at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett

Close
15 / 16
<p>A man wears an Olympic pin as he stands in Trafalgar Square to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A man wears an Olympic pin as he stands in Trafalgar Square to mark the 100 day point before the opening cemore

2012年 4月 19日 星期四

A man wears an Olympic pin as he stands in Trafalgar Square to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
The $87 million mansion

The $87 million mansion

下一个

The $87 million mansion

The $87 million mansion

A California mega-mansion, up for auction next week, could very well be the embodiment of the housing bubble and bust.

2012年 4月 18日
Discovery to the Smithsonian

Discovery to the Smithsonian

The space shuttle Discovery piggybacks to the Smithsonian.

2012年 4月 18日
Naked hermit

Naked hermit

Masafumi Nagasaki, 76, has made Japan's Sotobanari island his retirement home, wearing nothing at all.

2012年 4月 17日
Charlie Chaplin in India

Charlie Chaplin in India

Every year a 63-year-old Indian doctor celebrates Chaplin's birthday by taking a walk along with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the streets of Adipur.

2012年 4月 17日

精选图集

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐