Most influential people
Actress Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hacker group Anonymous. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ron Paul. REUTERS/Jim Young
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Comedian Louis C.K. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Singer Adele. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. REUTERS/KCNA
Wang Yang, Party Secretary of China's Guangdong Province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Comedian Stephen Colbert. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Actress Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin has made Time magazine's latest list of The 100 Most Influential Peomore
Senator Marco Rubio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Tennis star Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool
Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Singer Raphael Saadiq. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
The Middleton sisters. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Mitt Romney. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Others who made the list include Tim Tebow. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
TV host Matt Lauer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
International Criminal Court deputy prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Soccer star Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Albert Gea
China's Vice President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Sprint runner Oscar Pistorius. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Comedienne Chelsea Handler. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chef Rene Redzepi. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Film producer Harvey Weinstein. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/leader.ir
Chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Internet pioneer and investor Marc Andreessen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. REUTERS/Nathaniel Brooks/Pool
LPGA champion Yani Tseng. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Russian anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Actress Viola Davis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rached Ghannouchi, leader of Tunisia's Ennahda movement. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
British designer Sarah Burton. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Mashable founder and CEO Pete Cashmore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Economist and Nobel Prize winner Elinor Ostrom. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
U.S. Attorney for the southern district of New York Preet Bharara. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Iranian director Asghar Farhadi. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
