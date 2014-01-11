版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 11日 星期六 13:30 BJT

Weird world records

<p>Etibar Elchiyev poses with 53 metal spoons magnetized to his body during an attempt to break his own Guinness World Record for "Most spoons on a human body" in Tbilisi, Georgia, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Etibar Elchiyev poses with 53 metal spoons magnetized to his body during an attempt to break his own Guinnemore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Etibar Elchiyev poses with 53 metal spoons magnetized to his body during an attempt to break his own Guinness World Record for "Most spoons on a human body" in Tbilisi, Georgia, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
1 / 52
<p>Participants arrange sushi in a Guinness record-breaking attempt to create the largest sushi mosaic in Hong Kong, January 8, 2014. A total of 20,647 sushi pieces were used for a 37-square-meter space. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Participants arrange sushi in a Guinness record-breaking attempt to create the largest sushi mosaic in Hongmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Participants arrange sushi in a Guinness record-breaking attempt to create the largest sushi mosaic in Hong Kong, January 8, 2014. A total of 20,647 sushi pieces were used for a 37-square-meter space. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
2 / 52
<p>Sri Lankan couple Nisansala and Nalin smile during their wedding ceremony as they break the Guinness record for a wedding with the most bridesmaids for a bride in Negombo November 8, 2013. With 126 bridesmaids, 25 best men accompanied by 20 page boys and 23 flower girls, the wedding ceremony broke a previous record of having 96 bridesmaids for a bride at a wedding in Thailand. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Sri Lankan couple Nisansala and Nalin smile during their wedding ceremony as they break the Guinness recordmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Sri Lankan couple Nisansala and Nalin smile during their wedding ceremony as they break the Guinness record for a wedding with the most bridesmaids for a bride in Negombo November 8, 2013. With 126 bridesmaids, 25 best men accompanied by 20 page boys and 23 flower girls, the wedding ceremony broke a previous record of having 96 bridesmaids for a bride at a wedding in Thailand. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
3 / 52
<p>A woman reacts as people take part in "TWERKERS", an event organised to break the Guinness World Record for largest number of people to perform a dance known as "twerking", in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A woman reacts as people take part in "TWERKERS", an event organised to break the Guinness World Record formore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A woman reacts as people take part in "TWERKERS", an event organised to break the Guinness World Record for largest number of people to perform a dance known as "twerking", in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 52
<p>Jyoti Amge,19, from Nagpur, India, is measured by a Guinness World Record official on top of the Empire State Building in New York, September 12, 2013. Standing 24.7 inches tall, Amge has held the title of the "Shortest Living Woman" since her 18th birthday on December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Jyoti Amge,19, from Nagpur, India, is measured by a Guinness World Record official on top of the Empire Stamore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Jyoti Amge,19, from Nagpur, India, is measured by a Guinness World Record official on top of the Empire State Building in New York, September 12, 2013. Standing 24.7 inches tall, Amge has held the title of the "Shortest Living Woman" since her 18th birthday on December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 52
<p>Guinness World Record Holder Bryan Berg looks at his version of the Eiffel Tower made out of a stack of cards in central Sydney, June 18, 2013. Berg built the 'Eiffel tower' out of 75,000 cards in 120 hours as part of a publicity campaign according to organizers. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Guinness World Record Holder Bryan Berg looks at his version of the Eiffel Tower made out of a stack of carmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Guinness World Record Holder Bryan Berg looks at his version of the Eiffel Tower made out of a stack of cards in central Sydney, June 18, 2013. Berg built the 'Eiffel tower' out of 75,000 cards in 120 hours as part of a publicity campaign according to organizers. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
6 / 52
<p>Charlie, a golden retriever with the world loudest bark according to Guinness World Record, barks at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney, March 29, 2013. Charlie owns the Guinness World Record for the loudest bark, registering at 113.1 decibels. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Charlie, a golden retriever with the world loudest bark according to Guinness World Record, barks at the Romore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Charlie, a golden retriever with the world loudest bark according to Guinness World Record, barks at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney, March 29, 2013. Charlie owns the Guinness World Record for the loudest bark, registering at 113.1 decibels. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
7 / 52
<p>Jordan Michael Geller poses with his collection of the Nike Air Jordan Retro line at the "ShoeZeum" in downtown Las Vegas, September 25, 2012. Record keepers at the Guinness Book of World Records recently certified that Geller's Shoezeum, a shrine to Nike that he says includes one of every model of Air Jordans ever made, holds the record for the world's largest collection of sneakers, with more than 2,500 pairs, all but eight of which are Nikes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Jordan Michael Geller poses with his collection of the Nike Air Jordan Retro line at the "ShoeZeum" in downmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Jordan Michael Geller poses with his collection of the Nike Air Jordan Retro line at the "ShoeZeum" in downtown Las Vegas, September 25, 2012. Record keepers at the Guinness Book of World Records recently certified that Geller's Shoezeum, a shrine to Nike that he says includes one of every model of Air Jordans ever made, holds the record for the world's largest collection of sneakers, with more than 2,500 pairs, all but eight of which are Nikes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
8 / 52
<p>Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses in New York, September 12, 2012. According to the Guinness World Records, Watanabe's do stands at 3 feet 8.6 inches. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses in more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses in New York, September 12, 2012. According to the Guinness World Records, Watanabe's do stands at 3 feet 8.6 inches. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
9 / 52
<p>A man jumps in a swimming pool filled with pink and green plastic balls during a Guinness World Records attempt of the Largest Ball Pit as part of the "Pink October" campaign at Kerry Hotel in Pudong, Shanghai October 30, 2013. The event, aimed at raising awareness of breast cancer prevention, set the world record with one million balls in the 25-metre-long (82 ft.) and 12.6-metre-wide (41 ft.) swimming pool, according to local media. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A man jumps in a swimming pool filled with pink and green plastic balls during a Guinness World Records attmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A man jumps in a swimming pool filled with pink and green plastic balls during a Guinness World Records attempt of the Largest Ball Pit as part of the "Pink October" campaign at Kerry Hotel in Pudong, Shanghai October 30, 2013. The event, aimed at raising awareness of breast cancer prevention, set the world record with one million balls in the 25-metre-long (82 ft.) and 12.6-metre-wide (41 ft.) swimming pool, according to local media. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
10 / 52
<p>"Sweet Pepper Klopek" winces as he breaks the Guinness Book of World Records by lifting a 10-pound sledgehammer from hooks in his cheek during a stunt at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, British Columbia October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

"Sweet Pepper Klopek" winces as he breaks the Guinness Book of World Records by lifting a 10-pound sledgehmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

"Sweet Pepper Klopek" winces as he breaks the Guinness Book of World Records by lifting a 10-pound sledgehammer from hooks in his cheek during a stunt at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, British Columbia October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
11 / 52
<p>Participants take part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, in Chicago October 27, 2013. According to the Guinness World Records, they need more than 3,706 participants to set a new record. The results of the event have not been announced. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Participants take part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, in Chmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Participants take part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, in Chicago October 27, 2013. According to the Guinness World Records, they need more than 3,706 participants to set a new record. The results of the event have not been announced. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 52
<p>Luis Szaran (C), director of Asuncion's national symphonic orchestra, conducts during a performance of more than six minutes of Paraguayan polkas during an attempt at setting a Guinness World Record for the largest harp ensemble, in Asuncion October 26, 2013. A judge from Guinness of Latin America, Ralph Hannah confirmed the new record of 420 harps. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Luis Szaran (C), director of Asuncion's national symphonic orchestra, conducts during a performance of moremore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Luis Szaran (C), director of Asuncion's national symphonic orchestra, conducts during a performance of more than six minutes of Paraguayan polkas during an attempt at setting a Guinness World Record for the largest harp ensemble, in Asuncion October 26, 2013. A judge from Guinness of Latin America, Ralph Hannah confirmed the new record of 420 harps. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
13 / 52
<p>A volunteer lights a carved pumpkin, one of the thousands of carved pumpkins on display, at the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival in Highwood, Illinois, October 18, 2013. Organizers are trying to set the Guinness Book of World Records for the most lit jack-o'-lanterns on display. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A volunteer lights a carved pumpkin, one of the thousands of carved pumpkins on display, at the Great Highwmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A volunteer lights a carved pumpkin, one of the thousands of carved pumpkins on display, at the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival in Highwood, Illinois, October 18, 2013. Organizers are trying to set the Guinness Book of World Records for the most lit jack-o'-lanterns on display. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 52
<p>A man in his underwear joins an event in attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records' for 'the most amount of people gathered in their underwear' in Times Square, New York, August 5, 2013. Organizers are trying to break the current record of 2,270 people. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A man in his underwear joins an event in attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records' for 'the mostmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A man in his underwear joins an event in attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records' for 'the most amount of people gathered in their underwear' in Times Square, New York, August 5, 2013. Organizers are trying to break the current record of 2,270 people. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
15 / 52
<p>Participants arrange their facial masks after applying it on to their faces in Taipei July 28, 2013. A total of 1213 people broke the Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time on Sunday, according to event organizers. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Participants arrange their facial masks after applying it on to their faces in Taipei July 28, 2013. A totamore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Participants arrange their facial masks after applying it on to their faces in Taipei July 28, 2013. A total of 1213 people broke the Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time on Sunday, according to event organizers. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
16 / 52
<p>Some 5,390 participants play a song with Anklungs, Indonesian traditional bamboo musical instruments, during a performance in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people playing Angklung at the Workers Gymnasium in Beijing, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Some 5,390 participants play a song with Anklungs, Indonesian traditional bamboo musical instruments, durinmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Some 5,390 participants play a song with Anklungs, Indonesian traditional bamboo musical instruments, during a performance in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people playing Angklung at the Workers Gymnasium in Beijing, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 52
<p>An aerial shot shows tens of thousands of Filipinos form a human no-smoking sign at the Bicol University football field in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila June 28, 2013. According to local media, the project by the provincial governor aims to raise awareness on the hazards cigarette smoking poses to human health and the environment, and is also a Guinness World Records attempt for the largest human no-smoking sign. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An aerial shot shows tens of thousands of Filipinos form a human no-smoking sign at the Bicol University fomore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

An aerial shot shows tens of thousands of Filipinos form a human no-smoking sign at the Bicol University football field in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila June 28, 2013. According to local media, the project by the provincial governor aims to raise awareness on the hazards cigarette smoking poses to human health and the environment, and is also a Guinness World Records attempt for the largest human no-smoking sign. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 52
<p>A police officer inspects inmates participating in a full-body resistance workout competition at the main courtyard of Lurigancho prison in Lima, June 14, 2013. About 1,800 inmates took part in the event where groups competed against each other in terms of endurance levels and number of resistance routines completed. The event, organized by prison authorities to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle, aims to break the Guinness World Records of the biggest group of inmates in a prison practising full-body resistance routines, according to local media. Lurigancho prison is one of the most overcrowded, violent, and unruly jails in Latin America with more than 8,500 prisoners. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A police officer inspects inmates participating in a full-body resistance workout competition at the main cmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A police officer inspects inmates participating in a full-body resistance workout competition at the main courtyard of Lurigancho prison in Lima, June 14, 2013. About 1,800 inmates took part in the event where groups competed against each other in terms of endurance levels and number of resistance routines completed. The event, organized by prison authorities to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle, aims to break the Guinness World Records of the biggest group of inmates in a prison practising full-body resistance routines, according to local media. Lurigancho prison is one of the most overcrowded, violent, and unruly jails in Latin America with more than 8,500 prisoners. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
19 / 52
<p>An aerial view of Romania's national flag during a Guinness World Record attempt for the world's biggest national flag in Clinceni, near Bucharest May 27, 2013. The flag, measuring 349.4 per 226.9 meters, established a new Guinness World Record, according to the organisation's officials. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

An aerial view of Romania's national flag during a Guinness World Record attempt for the world's biggest namore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

An aerial view of Romania's national flag during a Guinness World Record attempt for the world's biggest national flag in Clinceni, near Bucharest May 27, 2013. The flag, measuring 349.4 per 226.9 meters, established a new Guinness World Record, according to the organisation's officials. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
20 / 52
<p>People release sky lanterns to beat the Guinness Book of World Records title for the most number of sky lanterns flown simultaneously at the University of the Philippines Visayas football field in Miagao Town, Iloilo province central Philippines May 24, 2013. Guinness Book of World Records official representative Seyda Subasi-Gemici said that Philippines got the title for the most number of sky lanterns flown simultaneously with 15,185 lighted lanterns beating Romania at 12,740. Picture taken May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People release sky lanterns to beat the Guinness Book of World Records title for the most number of sky lanmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

People release sky lanterns to beat the Guinness Book of World Records title for the most number of sky lanterns flown simultaneously at the University of the Philippines Visayas football field in Miagao Town, Iloilo province central Philippines May 24, 2013. Guinness Book of World Records official representative Seyda Subasi-Gemici said that Philippines got the title for the most number of sky lanterns flown simultaneously with 15,185 lighted lanterns beating Romania at 12,740. Picture taken May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 52
<p>Chefs cook the "world&rsquo;s largest Cantonese fried rice" during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in San Jose February 12, 2013. Some 52 chefs from various Chinese restaurants in Costa Rica cooked the "world&rsquo;s largest Cantonese fried rice", which weighed 1,345kg (2,965 lbs), and served over 7,000 people, according to Isabel Yung, President of the Chinese Residents Association in San Jose. The event was attended by a judge from the Guinness Book of World Records who certified the effort. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Chefs cook the "world’s largest Cantonese fried rice" during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Cmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Chefs cook the "world’s largest Cantonese fried rice" during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in San Jose February 12, 2013. Some 52 chefs from various Chinese restaurants in Costa Rica cooked the "world’s largest Cantonese fried rice", which weighed 1,345kg (2,965 lbs), and served over 7,000 people, according to Isabel Yung, President of the Chinese Residents Association in San Jose. The event was attended by a judge from the Guinness Book of World Records who certified the effort. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
22 / 52
<p>People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness world record for most number of people simultaneously hula-hooping at Thammasat University stadium in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok February 12, 2013. Thailand broke the previous record held by Taiwan, with a new record of 4483 people hula-hooping for 7 minutes. The event was organized by the public health ministry to promote exercise and good health. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa</p>

People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness world record for most number of people simultaneously more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness world record for most number of people simultaneously hula-hooping at Thammasat University stadium in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok February 12, 2013. Thailand broke the previous record held by Taiwan, with a new record of 4483 people hula-hooping for 7 minutes. The event was organized by the public health ministry to promote exercise and good health. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
23 / 52
<p>Participants Ekkachai Tiranarat, (centre R), 44, kisses Laksana Tiranarat, 33, during an attempt to break the world record for the longest kiss in Pattaya, 150 km (90 miles) east of Bangkok February 12, 2013. Thai couples locked lips to break the Guinness Record of the world longest continuous kiss ahead of Valentine's Day on Tuesday. Nine couples aimed to continue kissing until Thursday, to break the previous record of 50 hours 25 minutes and 1 second, held by a Thai couple. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Participants Ekkachai Tiranarat, (centre R), 44, kisses Laksana Tiranarat, 33, during an attempt to break tmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Participants Ekkachai Tiranarat, (centre R), 44, kisses Laksana Tiranarat, 33, during an attempt to break the world record for the longest kiss in Pattaya, 150 km (90 miles) east of Bangkok February 12, 2013. Thai couples locked lips to break the Guinness Record of the world longest continuous kiss ahead of Valentine's Day on Tuesday. Nine couples aimed to continue kissing until Thursday, to break the previous record of 50 hours 25 minutes and 1 second, held by a Thai couple. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
24 / 52
<p>Li Tianzeng lies with his pet snake in a glass cage at a park in Foshan, Guangdong province, February 4, 2013. The 11-year-old boy, who has been living with the python since he was born, is trying to cohabitate with his pet for 15 days within a glass cage, except going for meals and toilet, to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest stay with a python, as well as to usher in the Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, begins on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. Picture taken February 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Li Tianzeng lies with his pet snake in a glass cage at a park in Foshan, Guangdong province, February 4, 20more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Li Tianzeng lies with his pet snake in a glass cage at a park in Foshan, Guangdong province, February 4, 2013. The 11-year-old boy, who has been living with the python since he was born, is trying to cohabitate with his pet for 15 days within a glass cage, except going for meals and toilet, to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest stay with a python, as well as to usher in the Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, begins on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. Picture taken February 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
25 / 52
<p>Jin Songhao drinks beer as he sits in snow during a cold endurance performance in Yanji, Jilin province, January 12, 2013. Jin set the Guinness record for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow on January 17, 2011 with a time of 46 minutes and seven seconds, local media reported. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Jin Songhao drinks beer as he sits in snow during a cold endurance performance in Yanji, Jilin province, Jamore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Jin Songhao drinks beer as he sits in snow during a cold endurance performance in Yanji, Jilin province, January 12, 2013. Jin set the Guinness record for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow on January 17, 2011 with a time of 46 minutes and seven seconds, local media reported. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
26 / 52
<p>A crowd hurls snowballs at each other during Guinness World Records breaking world's largest snowball fight in Seattle, Washington January 12, 2013.Officials confirmed 5,834 attendees to break the previous record. REUTERS/Jordan Stead</p>

A crowd hurls snowballs at each other during Guinness World Records breaking world's largest snowball fightmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A crowd hurls snowballs at each other during Guinness World Records breaking world's largest snowball fight in Seattle, Washington January 12, 2013.Officials confirmed 5,834 attendees to break the previous record. REUTERS/Jordan Stead

Close
27 / 52
<p>Ukrainian violinist Oleksandr Bozhyk plays four violins as he attempts to establish a new Guinness world record, organizers said, in Lviv December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv</p>

Ukrainian violinist Oleksandr Bozhyk plays four violins as he attempts to establish a new Guinness world remore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Ukrainian violinist Oleksandr Bozhyk plays four violins as he attempts to establish a new Guinness world record, organizers said, in Lviv December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv

Close
28 / 52
<p>Lasha Pataraia pulls a truck, which weighs 8,250kg (8 tons), with his ear during an event to break the Guinness Book of World Records in Rustavi, outside Tbilisi November 29, 2012. The 32-year-old broke a Guinness record after he managed to pull the truck with his ear for 21,50 metres (70.5 feet), according to organisers. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze</p>

Lasha Pataraia pulls a truck, which weighs 8,250kg (8 tons), with his ear during an event to break the Guinmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Lasha Pataraia pulls a truck, which weighs 8,250kg (8 tons), with his ear during an event to break the Guinness Book of World Records in Rustavi, outside Tbilisi November 29, 2012. The 32-year-old broke a Guinness record after he managed to pull the truck with his ear for 21,50 metres (70.5 feet), according to organisers. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Close
29 / 52
<p>A staff member watches as a toy train travels along the 2.888-kilometer plastic track during an event organized by toy manufacturer Mattel to set a Guinness World Record in Shanghai November 24, 2012. Thomas &amp; Friends, a brand belonging to the world's largest toy manufacturer Mattel, set the new record for the World's Longest Plastic Toy Train Track. The track was composed of 13,769 individual sections of plastic toy train track, forming a total of seven layers of track. The new world-record-winning track covers approximately 200 square meters, and the total length of the track measures six times the height of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, 20% longer than the previous world record set in Odaiba, Japan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A staff member watches as a toy train travels along the 2.888-kilometer plastic track during an event organmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A staff member watches as a toy train travels along the 2.888-kilometer plastic track during an event organized by toy manufacturer Mattel to set a Guinness World Record in Shanghai November 24, 2012. Thomas & Friends, a brand belonging to the world's largest toy manufacturer Mattel, set the new record for the World's Longest Plastic Toy Train Track. The track was composed of 13,769 individual sections of plastic toy train track, forming a total of seven layers of track. The new world-record-winning track covers approximately 200 square meters, and the total length of the track measures six times the height of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, 20% longer than the previous world record set in Odaiba, Japan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
30 / 52
<p>Kenichi Ito, known as the "world's fastest man on four legs", crosses the finish line while a Guinness World Records official times his record for the 100-metre challenge, in Tokyo November 15, 2012. The 30-year-old Ito who developed his skills for 9 years based on the running style of the African Patas monkey, broke a new Guinness World Record on Thursday, clocking in at 17.47 seconds. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Kenichi Ito, known as the "world's fastest man on four legs", crosses the finish line while a Guinness Worlmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Kenichi Ito, known as the "world's fastest man on four legs", crosses the finish line while a Guinness World Records official times his record for the 100-metre challenge, in Tokyo November 15, 2012. The 30-year-old Ito who developed his skills for 9 years based on the running style of the African Patas monkey, broke a new Guinness World Record on Thursday, clocking in at 17.47 seconds. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
31 / 52
<p>An apprentice of beekeeper She Ping uses burning incense to drive off bees from She's face as he assists covering She's body with bees in order to break a world record in Chongqing Municipality, April 18, 2012. She Ping, 32, broke the world record on Wednesday by covering his body with 33.1 kilograms of bees (about 331,000 bees), overtaking the last world record of 26.8 kilograms of bees which was attempted by a Jiangxi province beekeeper Ruan Liangming in 2008, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An apprentice of beekeeper She Ping uses burning incense to drive off bees from She's face as he assists comore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

An apprentice of beekeeper She Ping uses burning incense to drive off bees from She's face as he assists covering She's body with bees in order to break a world record in Chongqing Municipality, April 18, 2012. She Ping, 32, broke the world record on Wednesday by covering his body with 33.1 kilograms of bees (about 331,000 bees), overtaking the last world record of 26.8 kilograms of bees which was attempted by a Jiangxi province beekeeper Ruan Liangming in 2008, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
32 / 52
<p>Thaneshwar Guragai spins a basketball on a toothbrush while holding the toothbrush in his mouth for exactly 22.41 seconds to break the last Guinness record of 13.5 seconds set by Thomas Connors of U.K, in Kathmandu April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Thaneshwar Guragai spins a basketball on a toothbrush while holding the toothbrush in his mouth for exactlymore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Thaneshwar Guragai spins a basketball on a toothbrush while holding the toothbrush in his mouth for exactly 22.41 seconds to break the last Guinness record of 13.5 seconds set by Thomas Connors of U.K, in Kathmandu April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
33 / 52
<p>A Guinness World Record for the longest train of a wedding dress is attempted in front of the Parliament palace in Bucharest March 20, 2012. The 2,750 meter long train broke a previous record of 2,488 meters. It is made of 4,700 meters of material using 1,857 needles, taking 100 days to made. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A Guinness World Record for the longest train of a wedding dress is attempted in front of the Parliament pamore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A Guinness World Record for the longest train of a wedding dress is attempted in front of the Parliament palace in Bucharest March 20, 2012. The 2,750 meter long train broke a previous record of 2,488 meters. It is made of 4,700 meters of material using 1,857 needles, taking 100 days to made. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
34 / 52
<p>Samat Hasan, a 24-year-old stuntman from Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, walks on a tightrope in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province April 25, 2009. Walking on a 700-metre-long (2,300 ft) rope with a 3.1-centimetre (1.2 inches) diameter and set at a 39-degree gradient, Hasan successfully broke the Guinness World Record for aerial tightrope walking after failing in a previous attempt in October last year, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Samat Hasan, a 24-year-old stuntman from Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, walks on a tightrope in Zhangjimore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Samat Hasan, a 24-year-old stuntman from Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, walks on a tightrope in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province April 25, 2009. Walking on a 700-metre-long (2,300 ft) rope with a 3.1-centimetre (1.2 inches) diameter and set at a 39-degree gradient, Hasan successfully broke the Guinness World Record for aerial tightrope walking after failing in a previous attempt in October last year, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
35 / 52
<p>Grower Pete Glazebrook poses for photographers with his onion weighing 17lb 15.5oz (8.150kg), that now holds the world record holder for being the heaviest onion, at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. The show marking its 100th year, has introduced a giant vegetable class for the first time. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Grower Pete Glazebrook poses for photographers with his onion weighing 17lb 15.5oz (8.150kg), that now holdmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Grower Pete Glazebrook poses for photographers with his onion weighing 17lb 15.5oz (8.150kg), that now holds the world record holder for being the heaviest onion, at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011. The show marking its 100th year, has introduced a giant vegetable class for the first time. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
36 / 52
<p>Chris "The Duchess" Walton shows off her Guinness world record holding fingernails outside the New York Public Library in New York September 14, 2011. Her nails measure 10 feet 2 inches on her left hand and 9 feet 7 inches on her right hand that she has been growing for 18 years. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Chris "The Duchess" Walton shows off her Guinness world record holding fingernails outside the New York Pubmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Chris "The Duchess" Walton shows off her Guinness world record holding fingernails outside the New York Public Library in New York September 14, 2011. Her nails measure 10 feet 2 inches on her left hand and 9 feet 7 inches on her right hand that she has been growing for 18 years. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
37 / 52
<p>Israeli grandmaster Alik Gershon (R) looks at a board during a simultaneous chess game at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv October 21, 2010. According to the organisers, Gershon played against 525 opponents on Thursday in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for simultaneous chess games, currently held by an Iranian. In order to set the world record, Gershon needs to win at least 80 percent of the games. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israeli grandmaster Alik Gershon (R) looks at a board during a simultaneous chess game at Rabin Square in Tmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Israeli grandmaster Alik Gershon (R) looks at a board during a simultaneous chess game at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv October 21, 2010. According to the organisers, Gershon played against 525 opponents on Thursday in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for simultaneous chess games, currently held by an Iranian. In order to set the world record, Gershon needs to win at least 80 percent of the games. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
38 / 52
<p>Staff members try to move a huge trolley case during the 100th Chinese Export Commodities Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province October 15, 2006. This trolley case has been certified as the world's largest by the Guinness World Records and measures 175cm (5ft 9in) by 115cm (3ft 9.3in) by 46cm (1ft 6.1in) thick. REUTERS/Alvin Chan</p>

Staff members try to move a huge trolley case during the 100th Chinese Export Commodities Fair in Guangzhoumore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Staff members try to move a huge trolley case during the 100th Chinese Export Commodities Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province October 15, 2006. This trolley case has been certified as the world's largest by the Guinness World Records and measures 175cm (5ft 9in) by 115cm (3ft 9.3in) by 46cm (1ft 6.1in) thick. REUTERS/Alvin Chan

Close
39 / 52
<p>Brian Spotts of the U.S. works to balance 439 eggs on their ends on the floor of the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in Melbourne September 14, 2005. Spotts, who lives in Colorado, travelled to Melbourne to attempt a new world egg balancing record which currently stands at 420 eggs. REUTERS/James Bodington/Handout</p>

Brian Spotts of the U.S. works to balance 439 eggs on their ends on the floor of the Australian Centre for more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Brian Spotts of the U.S. works to balance 439 eggs on their ends on the floor of the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in Melbourne September 14, 2005. Spotts, who lives in Colorado, travelled to Melbourne to attempt a new world egg balancing record which currently stands at 420 eggs. REUTERS/James Bodington/Handout

Close
40 / 52
<p>Marie (L) and Gabrielle (R) Vaudremer, 101-year-old Belgian twins, celebrate their birthday at the Chateau Sous-Bois retirement home in Spa October 2, 2011. Marie and Gabrielle were born in 1910 and are the world's oldest pair of twin sisters, according to the Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Thierry Roge</p>

Marie (L) and Gabrielle (R) Vaudremer, 101-year-old Belgian twins, celebrate their birthday at the Chateau more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Marie (L) and Gabrielle (R) Vaudremer, 101-year-old Belgian twins, celebrate their birthday at the Chateau Sous-Bois retirement home in Spa October 2, 2011. Marie and Gabrielle were born in 1910 and are the world's oldest pair of twin sisters, according to the Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
41 / 52
<p>Workers roll a rubberband ball to a scale for certification of weight during a Guinness Book of World Records official weigh-in in Chicago November 21, 2006. The 4,594 pound (2,084 kg) ball beat the previous record of 3,120. REUTERS/Frank Polich</p>

Workers roll a rubberband ball to a scale for certification of weight during a Guinness Book of World Recormore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Workers roll a rubberband ball to a scale for certification of weight during a Guinness Book of World Records official weigh-in in Chicago November 21, 2006. The 4,594 pound (2,084 kg) ball beat the previous record of 3,120. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Close
42 / 52
<p>Runners dressed in inflatable Sumo costumes take part in a charity 5km (3 miles) run at Battersea Park in London June 19, 2010. Organisers claimed a new world record for a mass Sumo suit gathering at the annual event. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Runners dressed in inflatable Sumo costumes take part in a charity 5km (3 miles) run at Battersea Park in Lmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Runners dressed in inflatable Sumo costumes take part in a charity 5km (3 miles) run at Battersea Park in London June 19, 2010. Organisers claimed a new world record for a mass Sumo suit gathering at the annual event. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
43 / 52
<p>25-year-old German Lutz Eichholz rides his unicycle along upright beer bottles in Tel Aviv on September 26, 2011, during his attempt to break the world record. Eichholz on Monday set a new Guinness world record by riding his unicycle over a 8.93-metre-long row of 127 beer bottles. According to organisers, the previous record was 7.99 metres. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

25-year-old German Lutz Eichholz rides his unicycle along upright beer bottles in Tel Aviv on September 26,more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

25-year-old German Lutz Eichholz rides his unicycle along upright beer bottles in Tel Aviv on September 26, 2011, during his attempt to break the world record. Eichholz on Monday set a new Guinness world record by riding his unicycle over a 8.93-metre-long row of 127 beer bottles. According to organisers, the previous record was 7.99 metres. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
44 / 52
<p>Guinness World Record holder for the 'Most Pierced Man', Rolf Bucholz of Germany, poses showing some of his 453 piercings in Dortmund, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Guinness World Record holder for the 'Most Pierced Man', Rolf Bucholz of Germany, poses showing some of hismore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Guinness World Record holder for the 'Most Pierced Man', Rolf Bucholz of Germany, poses showing some of his 453 piercings in Dortmund, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
45 / 52
<p>The world's longest cigar that stretched 268 feet 4 inches (81.8 metres), or most of the length of a football field, is seen in Havana May 3, 2011. Resting on tables, it sprawled through El Morro, an old Spanish fort overlooking Havana Bay, where Cuba is holding its annual International Tourism Fair. The cigar, once it is officially accepted by Guinness World Records in London, will eclipse the previous record cigar of 148 feet 9 inches (45.38 metres), both rolled by Jose Castelar Cairo, better known as "Cueto". REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

The world's longest cigar that stretched 268 feet 4 inches (81.8 metres), or most of the length of a footbamore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

The world's longest cigar that stretched 268 feet 4 inches (81.8 metres), or most of the length of a football field, is seen in Havana May 3, 2011. Resting on tables, it sprawled through El Morro, an old Spanish fort overlooking Havana Bay, where Cuba is holding its annual International Tourism Fair. The cigar, once it is officially accepted by Guinness World Records in London, will eclipse the previous record cigar of 148 feet 9 inches (45.38 metres), both rolled by Jose Castelar Cairo, better known as "Cueto". REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
46 / 52
<p>Chefs cook an omelette during a Guinness World Records attempt for the world's largest omelette in Ankara October 8, 2010. The Turkish Egg Producers Association celebrated World Egg Day on Friday with an attempt to cook the world's largest omelette weighing 6 tonnes with a total of 432 litres of oil and 110,000 eggs used. The current record holder for the largest omelette was one made in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa, on 9 October 2009 weighing 3.625 tonnes, according to the Guinness World Records website. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Chefs cook an omelette during a Guinness World Records attempt for the world's largest omelette in Ankara Omore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Chefs cook an omelette during a Guinness World Records attempt for the world's largest omelette in Ankara October 8, 2010. The Turkish Egg Producers Association celebrated World Egg Day on Friday with an attempt to cook the world's largest omelette weighing 6 tonnes with a total of 432 litres of oil and 110,000 eggs used. The current record holder for the largest omelette was one made in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa, on 9 October 2009 weighing 3.625 tonnes, according to the Guinness World Records website. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
47 / 52
<p>A Pygmy Marmoset (Callithrix pygmaea) is seen at a primate rescue and rehabilitation center near Santiago August 3, 2010. The Pygmy Marmoset, known as the world's smallest monkey and under danger of extinction, was confiscated after being found inside the clothes of a Peruvian citizen during a highway police check at the northern city of Antofagasta, some 1367 km (849 miles) of Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A Pygmy Marmoset (Callithrix pygmaea) is seen at a primate rescue and rehabilitation center near Santiago Amore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A Pygmy Marmoset (Callithrix pygmaea) is seen at a primate rescue and rehabilitation center near Santiago August 3, 2010. The Pygmy Marmoset, known as the world's smallest monkey and under danger of extinction, was confiscated after being found inside the clothes of a Peruvian citizen during a highway police check at the northern city of Antofagasta, some 1367 km (849 miles) of Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
48 / 52
<p>A tower created from Lego bricks is pictured completed in front of Oslo City Hall, April 24, 2010. It measures 30,22 meters and beats last year's record set in Munich by 25 centimetres, according to Norway's media. REUTERS/Scanpix/Heiko Junge</p>

A tower created from Lego bricks is pictured completed in front of Oslo City Hall, April 24, 2010. It measumore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A tower created from Lego bricks is pictured completed in front of Oslo City Hall, April 24, 2010. It measures 30,22 meters and beats last year's record set in Munich by 25 centimetres, according to Norway's media. REUTERS/Scanpix/Heiko Junge

Close
49 / 52
<p>Seventy-four scuba divers dance to set the world record for an underwater dance class at Sydney's Olympic Park Aquatic Centre October 27, 2006. The divers were required to dance simultaneously for ten minutes to set the record, with the event also raising money for charity. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Seventy-four scuba divers dance to set the world record for an underwater dance class at Sydney's Olympic Pmore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Seventy-four scuba divers dance to set the world record for an underwater dance class at Sydney's Olympic Park Aquatic Centre October 27, 2006. The divers were required to dance simultaneously for ten minutes to set the record, with the event also raising money for charity. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
50 / 52
<p>Mexican workers prepare the largest sandwich in the world, in the main Zocalo square in Mexico City, April 24, 2004. The sandwich, weighing 3,178 kg (6,991 pounds), was made by Mexican company Bimbo in conjunction with McCormick, Fud, Chalet and Petalo Jumbo. It was certified by Guinness Book of World Record officials today. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Mexican workers prepare the largest sandwich in the world, in the main Zocalo square in Mexico City, April more

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

Mexican workers prepare the largest sandwich in the world, in the main Zocalo square in Mexico City, April 24, 2004. The sandwich, weighing 3,178 kg (6,991 pounds), was made by Mexican company Bimbo in conjunction with McCormick, Fud, Chalet and Petalo Jumbo. It was certified by Guinness Book of World Record officials today. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
51 / 52
<p>A Jordanian worker performs noon prayer on a huge sofa in Amman June 19, 2006. The sofa, measuring seven metres long and two metres tall, took about seventy metres of material and two weeks to complete. Its owner hopes it would be considered for the Guinness Book of Records for the biggest sofa in the world. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

A Jordanian worker performs noon prayer on a huge sofa in Amman June 19, 2006. The sofa, measuring seven memore

2014年 1月 11日 星期六

A Jordanian worker performs noon prayer on a huge sofa in Amman June 19, 2006. The sofa, measuring seven metres long and two metres tall, took about seventy metres of material and two weeks to complete. Its owner hopes it would be considered for the Guinness Book of Records for the biggest sofa in the world. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
52 / 52
重播
下一图片集
Riding India's railways

Riding India's railways

下一个

Riding India's railways

Riding India's railways

India seeks foreign investment to update its once-mighty but now creaking rail networks.

2014年 1月 10日
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show.

2014年 1月 10日
Niagara Falls partially freezes

Niagara Falls partially freezes

An arctic chill turns Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland.

2014年 1月 10日
Our outpost in space

Our outpost in space

The United States agrees to a 4-year extension of the International Space Station.

2014年 1月 10日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐