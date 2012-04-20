Scenescapes
A Shinto shrine gate, with the moon behind it, is seen amidst Japan's largest lake, Lake Biwa, in Takashima, Shiga prefecture in western Japan April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A bus crosses Waterloo bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament during a misty morning in London April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A view of dried and cracked mud which flooded Siring village in Sidoarjo at Indonesia's East Java province April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
The decrescent moon is seen over Mount Vrenelisgaertli (2904 metres/9527 feet) near the eastern Swiss town of Glarus March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Horses graze on grasslands located around 200km (62 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A man walks through a field of tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California March 27, 2012. The flowers are sold for commercial purposes and the fields are a tourist attraction. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Greenhouses are seen on the grounds of the Belgian royal family's residence of Laeken in Brussels April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Afghan residents walk on a snow covered field near Bagram highway in Afghanistan February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A passenger train travels past a growth of trees near the Czech capital Prague, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
The sun sets behind volcanic islands seen from the island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A farmer plants rice on a paddy field in front of a new urban compound on a foggy day in Sai Dong village in Hanoi March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kham
A coconut tree is seen against the backdrop of a sunset at Lamno beach, in Aceh Besar April 16, 2012. It was not like December 2004. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A large crucifix is illuminated below the mountains as the sun sets in the Peloponnese area of Greece March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Smoke from a wildfire is seen from the canyons near Conifer, Colorado March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The town of Longyearbyen with the Hiortfjellet mountain in the background is seen in winter light in Svalbard March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Berit Roald/Scanpix
Lightning flashes over the city of Tegucigalpa during a thunderstorm April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
An old Russian-made van sits in a yard in a small mining camp located around 250km (70 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina