版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 4月 21日 星期六 02:10 BJT

Scenescapes

<p>A Shinto shrine gate, with the moon behind it, is seen amidst Japan's largest lake, Lake Biwa, in Takashima, Shiga prefecture in western Japan April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

A Shinto shrine gate, with the moon behind it, is seen amidst Japan's largest lake, Lake Biwa, in Takashimamore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A Shinto shrine gate, with the moon behind it, is seen amidst Japan's largest lake, Lake Biwa, in Takashima, Shiga prefecture in western Japan April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
1 / 20
<p>A bus crosses Waterloo bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament during a misty morning in London April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

A bus crosses Waterloo bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament during a misty morning in London April 1more

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A bus crosses Waterloo bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament during a misty morning in London April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
2 / 20
<p>A view of dried and cracked mud which flooded Siring village in Sidoarjo at Indonesia's East Java province April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas </p>

A view of dried and cracked mud which flooded Siring village in Sidoarjo at Indonesia's East Java province more

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A view of dried and cracked mud which flooded Siring village in Sidoarjo at Indonesia's East Java province April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Close
3 / 20
<p>The decrescent moon is seen over Mount Vrenelisgaertli (2904 metres/9527 feet) near the eastern Swiss town of Glarus March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

The decrescent moon is seen over Mount Vrenelisgaertli (2904 metres/9527 feet) near the eastern Swiss town more

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

The decrescent moon is seen over Mount Vrenelisgaertli (2904 metres/9527 feet) near the eastern Swiss town of Glarus March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
4 / 20
<p>Horses graze on grasslands located around 200km (62 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Horses graze on grasslands located around 200km (62 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bamore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Horses graze on grasslands located around 200km (62 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man walks through a field of tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California March 27, 2012. The flowers are sold for commercial purposes and the fields are a tourist attraction. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A man walks through a field of tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California Marmore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A man walks through a field of tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California March 27, 2012. The flowers are sold for commercial purposes and the fields are a tourist attraction. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 20
<p>The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shmore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
7 / 20
<p>Greenhouses are seen on the grounds of the Belgian royal family's residence of Laeken in Brussels April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Greenhouses are seen on the grounds of the Belgian royal family's residence of Laeken in Brussels April 13,more

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Greenhouses are seen on the grounds of the Belgian royal family's residence of Laeken in Brussels April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
8 / 20
<p>Afghan residents walk on a snow covered field near Bagram highway in Afghanistan February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Afghan residents walk on a snow covered field near Bagram highway in Afghanistan February 29, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Afghan residents walk on a snow covered field near Bagram highway in Afghanistan February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
9 / 20
<p>A passenger train travels past a growth of trees near the Czech capital Prague, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

A passenger train travels past a growth of trees near the Czech capital Prague, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Petmore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A passenger train travels past a growth of trees near the Czech capital Prague, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
10 / 20
<p>The sun sets behind volcanic islands seen from the island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

The sun sets behind volcanic islands seen from the island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea March 14, 2012. Rmore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

The sun sets behind volcanic islands seen from the island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
11 / 20
<p>A farmer plants rice on a paddy field in front of a new urban compound on a foggy day in Sai Dong village in Hanoi March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kham </p>

A farmer plants rice on a paddy field in front of a new urban compound on a foggy day in Sai Dong village imore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A farmer plants rice on a paddy field in front of a new urban compound on a foggy day in Sai Dong village in Hanoi March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

Close
12 / 20
<p>A coconut tree is seen against the backdrop of a sunset at Lamno beach, in Aceh Besar April 16, 2012. It was not like December 2004. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A coconut tree is seen against the backdrop of a sunset at Lamno beach, in Aceh Besar April 16, 2012. It wmore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A coconut tree is seen against the backdrop of a sunset at Lamno beach, in Aceh Besar April 16, 2012. It was not like December 2004. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
13 / 20
<p>A large crucifix is illuminated below the mountains as the sun sets in the Peloponnese area of Greece March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A large crucifix is illuminated below the mountains as the sun sets in the Peloponnese area of Greece Marchmore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A large crucifix is illuminated below the mountains as the sun sets in the Peloponnese area of Greece March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
14 / 20
<p>A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of more

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
15 / 20
<p>Smoke from a wildfire is seen from the canyons near Conifer, Colorado March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Smoke from a wildfire is seen from the canyons near Conifer, Colorado March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilkingmore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Smoke from a wildfire is seen from the canyons near Conifer, Colorado March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
16 / 20
<p>The town of Longyearbyen with the Hiortfjellet mountain in the background is seen in winter light in Svalbard March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Berit Roald/Scanpix </p>

The town of Longyearbyen with the Hiortfjellet mountain in the background is seen in winter light in Svalbamore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

The town of Longyearbyen with the Hiortfjellet mountain in the background is seen in winter light in Svalbard March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Berit Roald/Scanpix

Close
17 / 20
<p>Lightning flashes over the city of Tegucigalpa during a thunderstorm April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera </p>

Lightning flashes over the city of Tegucigalpa during a thunderstorm April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera more

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Lightning flashes over the city of Tegucigalpa during a thunderstorm April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
18 / 20
<p>An old Russian-made van sits in a yard in a small mining camp located around 250km (70 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

An old Russian-made van sits in a yard in a small mining camp located around 250km (70 miles) south-west ofmore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

An old Russian-made van sits in a yard in a small mining camp located around 250km (70 miles) south-west of the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator April 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
19 / 20
<p>Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla Aprmore

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Mongolia's gold rush

Mongolia's gold rush

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐