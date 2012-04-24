" /> " />
版本:
中国

Graffiti in Caracas

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A woman sits in front of graffiti in Caracas, April 23, 2012. The graffiti is inspired by Tina Modotti's 1928 picture "Woman with flag". REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A woman sits in front of graffiti in Caracas, April 23, 2012. The graffiti is inspired by Tina Modotti's 1928 picture "Woman with flag". REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
1 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A woman walks past graffiti in Caracas, April 23, 2012. The graffiti is inspired by revolutionary legends. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A woman walks past graffiti in Caracas, April 23, 2012. The graffiti is inspired by revolutionary legends. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
2 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man walks past graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man walks past graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
3 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man walks past graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man walks past graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
4 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

People walk pass a wall painted with graffiti commemorating the social uprising known as "Caracazo" in Caracas, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

People walk pass a wall painted with graffiti commemorating the social uprising known as "Caracazo" in Caracas, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
5 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man walks past graffiti in Caracas, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man walks past graffiti in Caracas, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
6 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A woman walks past a graffiti depecting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A woman walks past a graffiti depecting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
7 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A woman feeds her child as she waits for transport in the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A woman feeds her child as she waits for transport in the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
8 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man walks past a wall in Caracas painted with a graffiti of Jesus Christ and the Virgin of Coromoto, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man walks past a wall in Caracas painted with a graffiti of Jesus Christ and the Virgin of Coromoto, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
9 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Women walk past a graffiti reading 'Long life Chavez' outside the National Assembly in Caracas, January 5, 2011 REUTERS/Gil Montano

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Women walk past a graffiti reading 'Long life Chavez' outside the National Assembly in Caracas, January 5, 2011 REUTERS/Gil Montano

Close
10 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Street artists who are members of the "Communicational Liberation Army", view their completed work in Caracas, May 5, 2010. The work shows David from the Biblical story of "David and Goliath" holding the severed head of U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Street artists who are members of the "Communicational Liberation Army", view their completed work in Caracas, May 5, 2010. The work shows David from the Biblical story of "David and Goliath" holding the severed head of U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
11 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

People walk pass a wall in Caracas with a graffiti showing (L-R) the founder of the Soviet state Vladimir Lenin, rebel hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, South American hero Simon Bolivar and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

People walk pass a wall in Caracas with a graffiti showing (L-R) the founder of the Soviet state Vladimir Lenin, rebel hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, South American hero Simon Bolivar and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
12 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

People walk pass a wall painted with graffiti commemorating the social uprising known as "Caracazo" in Caracas, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

People walk pass a wall painted with graffiti commemorating the social uprising known as "Caracazo" in Caracas, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
13 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A stencil of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is laid on the floor in Caracas, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A stencil of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is laid on the floor in Caracas, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
14 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man walks past a graffiti reading: "Poetry and socialist revolution, which one?" in Caracas, November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man walks past a graffiti reading: "Poetry and socialist revolution, which one?" in Caracas, November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
15 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A street artist walks away from a work showing a stencil of Colombia's presidential candidate Juan Manuel Santos and an angel in Caracas, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A street artist walks away from a work showing a stencil of Colombia's presidential candidate Juan Manuel Santos and an angel in Caracas, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
16 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A motorcyclist passes a wall painted with a graffiti of U.S. President Barack Obama in Caracas, April 6, 2010. /Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A motorcyclist passes a wall painted with a graffiti of U.S. President Barack Obama in Caracas, April 6, 2010. /Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
17 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man stands next to a graffiti depicting U.S. President Barack Obama dressed like Santa Claus holding a missile, in Caracas, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man stands next to a graffiti depicting U.S. President Barack Obama dressed like Santa Claus holding a missile, in Caracas, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
18 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Two girls walks past a graffiti depicting former Colombian guerrilla FARC leader Manuel Marulanda in Caracas, September 26, 2008. graffiti reads: 'Manuel Marulanda, Live'. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Two girls walks past a graffiti depicting former Colombian guerrilla FARC leader Manuel Marulanda in Caracas, September 26, 2008. graffiti reads: 'Manuel Marulanda, Live'. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
19 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A motorist drives past a graffiti with an image of a rural worker is seen reading "Chavez Forever" in the state of Yaracuy,west of Caracas, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A motorist drives past a graffiti with an image of a rural worker is seen reading "Chavez Forever" in the state of Yaracuy,west of Caracas, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
20 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Painters work on a graffiti promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's re-election campaign in Caracas, October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Painters work on a graffiti promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's re-election campaign in Caracas, October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
21 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A homeless man sleeps in front of a wall painted with the words "Venezuela Justice" in downtown Caracas, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A homeless man sleeps in front of a wall painted with the words "Venezuela Justice" in downtown Caracas, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
22 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A boy stands at a house decorated with a graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A boy stands at a house decorated with a graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
23 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Pro-Chavez graffiti decorates a wall near the building housing Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA in Caracas, May 31, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Pro-Chavez graffiti decorates a wall near the building housing Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA in Caracas, May 31, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
24 / 25
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Graffiti depicting a tank on an old truck at the state-run cultural development project of "Tiuna el Furte" in El Valle neighborhood, in Caracas, April 22, 2006. REUTERS/File

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Graffiti depicting a tank on an old truck at the state-run cultural development project of "Tiuna el Furte" in El Valle neighborhood, in Caracas, April 22, 2006. REUTERS/File

Close
25 / 25

Graffiti in Caracas

Graffiti in Caracas 分享
重新播放
下一个

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »