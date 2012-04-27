Enterprise in New York
The Space Shuttle Enterprise, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, is seen in this NASA handout photo as it flies near the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York April 27, 2012. The Space Shuttle Enterprise officially arrives in New York to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. REUTERS/NASA/Robert Markowitz/Handout
Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane after landing in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The Space Shuttles Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over the Statue of Liberty in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Space Shuttle Enterprise, riding atop NASA's 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies past the skyline of Manhattan as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey during a flyover in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A man takes a photo as the Space Shuttle Enterprise, riding atop a NASA modified 747 plane, flies over New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA 747 as it approaches for a landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, photographed from Bayonne, New Jersey April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
The Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Space Shuttle Enterprise flies atop a NASA 747 past against the Manhattan skyline as it approaches a landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, photographed from Bayonne, New Jersey April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
The Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane as it flies over Jersey City, New Jersey April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
The Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Space Shuttle Enterprise, rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over New York, April 27, 201.2 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The space shuttle Enterprise flies atop a NASA 747 behind the Manhattan skyline, near the Empire State Building (right), as it approaches landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, photographed from Bayonne, New Jersey April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
The Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Space Shuttle Enterprise, rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
The Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane as it flies over a rooftop in Jersey City, New Jersey April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunge
The Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane as it flies over Jersey City, New Jersey April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
The space shuttle Enterprise departs from Dulles International Airport in Virginia April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The space shuttle Enterprise is seen mated on top of the NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Sterling, Virginia, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout
The NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft moves into place for mating underneath the space shuttle Enterprise at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Sterling, Virginia April 20, 2012 in this NASA handout photo. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout
