Hello Kitty airlines
Eva Airways aircraft painted with Hello Kitty characters takes off at Narita international airport in Naritmore
Eva Airways aircraft painted with Hello Kitty characters takes off at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Flight attendants, holding Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meals, pose inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoymore
Flight attendants, holding Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meals, pose inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A flight attendant arranges a Hello Kitty headrest cover inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan Internamore
A flight attendant arranges a Hello Kitty headrest cover inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger stands next to Eva Airlines' self check-in counters, which are decorated with Hello Kitty motifmore
A passenger stands next to Eva Airlines' self check-in counters, which are decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger takes pictures of Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed products displayed in Taoyuan International more
A passenger takes pictures of Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed products displayed in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger takes a self-portrait with an Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed light box in Taoyuan Internationmore
A passenger takes a self-portrait with an Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed light box in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines is seen with a Hello Kitty motif in Taoyuan Internatiomore
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines is seen with a Hello Kitty motif in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic company, Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, collaborated on the second generation Hello Kitty-themed aircraft which was launched on October 2011. There are currently three Hello Kitty-themed Airbus A330-300 aircrafts flying between cities such as Taipei, Fukuoka, Narita, Sapporo, Incheon, Hong Kong and Guam. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty mmore
A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Eva Airlines ground crew counts Hello Kitty-themed boarding passes in Taoyuan International Airport, normore
An Eva Airlines ground crew counts Hello Kitty-themed boarding passes in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight dessert set is displayed inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan Internatmore
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight dessert set is displayed inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meal is seen inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airpormore
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meal is seen inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, takes off from Taomore
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, takes off from Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan to Sapporo, Japan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
下一个
World Trade Center rises again
The spire on New York's One World Trade Center has been added, completing the building to its full height of 1,776 feet.
A day with the LAPD
A day with the LAPD where the riots began 20 years ago.
The Aurora Borealis
Stunning views of nature's northern lights.
Royal Wedding redux
Highlights from last year's wedding of William and Kate.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.