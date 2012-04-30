版本:
中国
Hello Kitty airlines

<p>Eva Airways aircraft painted with Hello Kitty characters takes off at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo </p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Eva Airways aircraft painted with Hello Kitty characters takes off at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>Flight attendants, holding Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meals, pose inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Flight attendants, holding Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meals, pose inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A flight attendant arranges a Hello Kitty headrest cover inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A flight attendant arranges a Hello Kitty headrest cover inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A passenger stands next to Eva Airlines' self check-in counters, which are decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A passenger stands next to Eva Airlines' self check-in counters, which are decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A passenger takes pictures of Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed products displayed in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A passenger takes pictures of Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed products displayed in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A passenger takes a self-portrait with an Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed light box in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A passenger takes a self-portrait with an Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed light box in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines is seen with a Hello Kitty motif in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic company, Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, collaborated on the second generation Hello Kitty-themed aircraft which was launched on October 2011. There are currently three Hello Kitty-themed Airbus A330-300 aircrafts flying between cities such as Taipei, Fukuoka, Narita, Sapporo, Incheon, Hong Kong and Guam. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines is seen with a Hello Kitty motif in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic company, Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, collaborated on the second generation Hello Kitty-themed aircraft which was launched on October 2011. There are currently three Hello Kitty-themed Airbus A330-300 aircrafts flying between cities such as Taipei, Fukuoka, Narita, Sapporo, Incheon, Hong Kong and Guam. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>An Eva Airlines ground crew counts Hello Kitty-themed boarding passes in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

An Eva Airlines ground crew counts Hello Kitty-themed boarding passes in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight dessert set is displayed inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight dessert set is displayed inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meal is seen inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meal is seen inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, takes off from Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan to Sapporo, Japan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, takes off from Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan to Sapporo, Japan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

