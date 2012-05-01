版本:
Finding new strength

Luara Crystal, 5, who suffers from brittle bone disease, lifts a weight next to her physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Luara Crystal, 5, who suffers from brittle bone disease, lifts a weight next to her physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A disabled boy is helped by his mother during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A disabled boy is helped by his mother during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Luiza Ezaledo, 2, undergoes a session of hydrotherapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Luiza Ezaledo, 2, undergoes a session of hydrotherapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Cristopher Mateus, 5, and his physical therapist are reflected in a mirror during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children (AACD) in Sao Paulo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Cristopher Mateus, 5, and his physical therapist are reflected in a mirror during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children (AACD) in Sao Paulo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A physical therapist supports Luiza Ezaledo, 2, during a hydrotherapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A physical therapist supports Luiza Ezaledo, 2, during a hydrotherapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Ten-month-old Ana Farias watches a capoeira therapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Ten-month-old Ana Farias watches a capoeira therapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Bianca Felippe, 7, (L) and Vitoria Chagas, 7, attend a session of music therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. The AACD, a non-profit organization that began in 1950 with just 14 patients, now works with some 8,000 young victims of disabling conditions and diseases such as cerebral palsy to give them better physical skills and improve their lives. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Bianca Felippe, 7, (L) and Vitoria Chagas, 7, attend a session of music therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. The AACD, a non-profit organization that began in 1950 with just 14 patients, now works with some 8,000 young victims of disabling conditions and diseases such as cerebral palsy to give them better physical skills and improve their lives. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Luara Crystal, 5, who suffers from brittle bone disease, lifts a ball with her feet during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Luara Crystal, 5, who suffers from brittle bone disease, lifts a ball with her feet during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A disabled girl embraces a doll during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. Most of the patients are from impoverished or broken homes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A disabled girl embraces a doll during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. Most of the patients are from impoverished or broken homes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Felipe Amorin (L), 11, and Ryezza Sousa, 15, perform capoeira during a therapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Felipe Amorin (L), 11, and Ryezza Sousa, 15, perform capoeira during a therapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A girl wearing a brace on her leg is assisted by a physical therapist during a hydrotherapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A girl wearing a brace on her leg is assisted by a physical therapist during a hydrotherapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A disabled boy weighs himself at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A disabled boy weighs himself at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Yara Santos, 9, talks with her mother while preparing for a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Yara Santos, 9, talks with her mother while preparing for a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Daniel Araujo, 2, (near C) is assisted by his physical therapist while other patients work with therapists during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Daniel Araujo, 2, (near C) is assisted by his physical therapist while other patients work with therapists during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Estefani Santana, 5, walks on a treadmill with help from her physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Estefani Santana, 5, walks on a treadmill with help from her physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The prosthetic leg casings of Joao Silva, 12, lie on his wheelchair as he works with a physical therapist at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The prosthetic leg casings of Joao Silva, 12, lie on his wheelchair as he works with a physical therapist at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Joao Marques, 6, walks with help from his physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Joao Marques, 6, walks with help from his physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Ivan Bevenuto, 4, sits next to his skateboard after taking part in a Capoeira therapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Ivan Bevenuto, 4, sits next to his skateboard after taking part in a Capoeira therapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Vitoria Capim, 11, and her physical therapist are reflected in a mirror during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Vitoria Capim, 11, and her physical therapist are reflected in a mirror during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The prosthetic legs of Yara Santos, 9, hang from her wheelchair as she talks with her mother before a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The prosthetic legs of Yara Santos, 9, hang from her wheelchair as she talks with her mother before a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

