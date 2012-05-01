版本:
Beetle-mania

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A child passes a row of Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A couple kiss as they attend the 29th annua lMay Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Visitors attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

People sit in front of vintage Volkswagen Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car from a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Visitors take photographs during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A personalised interior of a VW bus is pictured at the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

People sit outside a vintage Volkswagen van as they attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A vintage Volkswagen car is seen during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A model of a skeleton is seen on sale during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car to a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

People sit in front of a vintage Volkswagen Beetle car during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

