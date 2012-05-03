版本:
One man island

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Ireland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donega, Ireland,l May 1, 2012. Pilcher is the only inhabitant of the island on which he has lived for the past 20 years. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Objects rest above the fireplace of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Ireland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A hand bell sits outside the front door of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, Irleand, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he makes a cup of coffee in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. He only leaves the island once a week to collect his pension and buy groceries on the mainland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The kitchen of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher is seen in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, 69, poses outside a cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher sits in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The shadow of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, is cast on the sand as he plays the saxaphone on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, plays the clarinet in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A sign is seen attached to the exterior of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A view of the bedroom/livingroom of artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher's cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher leaves his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal to play his saxaphone on the beach, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher ispictured in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher begins to write a poem in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher plays the saxaphone on the beach of the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher sits in his cottage on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Artist and poet Barry Edgar Pilcher, age 69, poses for a photograph on the Island of Inishfree in County Donegal May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

One man island

