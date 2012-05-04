Sterilizing stray dogs
Kashmiri veterinary paramedics watch a stray female dog in a net after it was brought for sterilization at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only....more
Kashmiri veterinary paramedics watch a stray female dog in a net after it was brought for sterilization at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average of 50 dog bite cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri veterinary doctors and members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, prepare to operate on a female stray dog during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize...more
Kashmiri veterinary doctors and members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, prepare to operate on a female stray dog during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)
Members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, and Kashmiri veterinary doctors are seen behind a glass as they prepare to operate on a female stray dog inside an operation theatre during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on...more
Members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, and Kashmiri veterinary doctors are seen behind a glass as they prepare to operate on a female stray dog inside an operation theatre during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average of 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)
A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic (R) and a member of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, places a stray dog on an operation table during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to...more
A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic (R) and a member of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, places a stray dog on an operation table during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average of 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)
A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic shaves the abdomen of a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according...more
A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic shaves the abdomen of a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)
Kashmiri veterinary doctors (R) and members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, operate on a stray dog during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to...more
Kashmiri veterinary doctors (R) and members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, operate on a stray dog during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average of 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)
A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic (R) and a member of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, places a stray dog on an operation table during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to...more
A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic (R) and a member of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, places a stray dog on an operation table during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average of 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)
A paramedic belonging to Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, tends to a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their...more
A paramedic belonging to Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, tends to a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)
Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry stray dogs on a stretcher after giving them anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry stray dogs on a stretcher after giving them anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry a female stray dog from an operation theatre after her sterilization at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry a female stray dog from an operation theatre after her sterilization at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A female stray dog lies on the floor after she was given anaesthesia by the paramedics during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A female stray dog lies on the floor after she was given anaesthesia by the paramedics during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli