版本:
中国

Sterilizing stray dogs

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary paramedics watch a stray female dog in a net after it was brought for sterilization at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only....more

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary paramedics watch a stray female dog in a net after it was brought for sterilization at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average of 50 dog bite cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
1 / 12
2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
2 / 12
2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary doctors and members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, prepare to operate on a female stray dog during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize...more

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary doctors and members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, prepare to operate on a female stray dog during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)

Close
3 / 12
2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, and Kashmiri veterinary doctors are seen behind a glass as they prepare to operate on a female stray dog inside an operation theatre during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on...more

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, and Kashmiri veterinary doctors are seen behind a glass as they prepare to operate on a female stray dog inside an operation theatre during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average of 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)

Close
4 / 12
2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic (R) and a member of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, places a stray dog on an operation table during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to...more

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic (R) and a member of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, places a stray dog on an operation table during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average of 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)

Close
5 / 12
2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic shaves the abdomen of a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according...more

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic shaves the abdomen of a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)

Close
6 / 12
2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary doctors (R) and members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, operate on a stray dog during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to...more

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary doctors (R) and members of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, operate on a stray dog during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average of 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)

Close
7 / 12
2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic (R) and a member of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, places a stray dog on an operation table during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to...more

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic (R) and a member of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, places a stray dog on an operation table during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average of 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)

Close
8 / 12
2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A paramedic belonging to Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, tends to a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their...more

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A paramedic belonging to Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, tends to a female stray dog after giving her anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Thursday started a project to sterilize stray dogs to control their population which according to officials has reached over 90,000 in the city only. But civil societies fighting the increasing population of the stray dogs put the number at around 150,000. With an average 50 dog bites cases across Kashmir per day, the number of annual dog-bite cases has doubled in just four years reaching a staggering number of around 18,500 for the year ending March 2011, hospital sources said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)

Close
9 / 12
2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry stray dogs on a stretcher after giving them anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry stray dogs on a stretcher after giving them anaesthesia during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
10 / 12
2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry a female stray dog from an operation theatre after her sterilization at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Kashmiri veterinary paramedics carry a female stray dog from an operation theatre after her sterilization at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
11 / 12
2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A female stray dog lies on the floor after she was given anaesthesia by the paramedics during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A female stray dog lies on the floor after she was given anaesthesia by the paramedics during a sterilization process at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
12 / 12

Sterilizing stray dogs

Sterilizing stray dogs 分享
重新播放
下一个

The gift of sight

The gift of sight
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »