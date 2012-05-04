版本:
中国

Life in France

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy reacts to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy reacts to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
1 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Visitors look at the Cathedral during a visit of the Centre Pompidou-Metz museum in the eastern city of Metz May 10, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Visitors look at the Cathedral during a visit of the Centre Pompidou-Metz museum in the eastern city of Metz May 10, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Seasonal workers harvest grapes of Auxerrois intended to make Cremant sparkling wine at the Ammerschwihr vineyard in the Alsace region near Colmar, eastern France, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Seasonal workers harvest grapes of Auxerrois intended to make Cremant sparkling wine at the Ammerschwihr vineyard in the Alsace region near Colmar, eastern France, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
3 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

An attendant from the Commonwealth War Graves Commision removes leaves at the Beny-sur Mer Canadian war cemetery in Normandy, France November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

An attendant from the Commonwealth War Graves Commision removes leaves at the Beny-sur Mer Canadian war cemetery in Normandy, France November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
4 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

People celebrate with sparklers as they attend the White Dinner event in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

People celebrate with sparklers as they attend the White Dinner event in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
5 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Jury member Uma Thurman poses during a photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Jury member Uma Thurman poses during a photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
6 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Men roll barrels of Beaujolais Nouveau for the official launch of the 2010 vintage in the center of Lyon November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Men roll barrels of Beaujolais Nouveau for the official launch of the 2010 vintage in the center of Lyon November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
7 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Emilien, French baker, takes off baguettes (French stick), bread made with organic flour, from a baker's oven at a bakery in Paris July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Emilien, French baker, takes off baguettes (French stick), bread made with organic flour, from a baker's oven at a bakery in Paris July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Commuters run to catch a train at Gare Saint Lazare train station in Paris February 3, 2010 during a nationwide strike by French SNCF railway workers. French rail workers have called a 24-hour strike to protest against a new freight transportation plan. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Commuters run to catch a train at Gare Saint Lazare train station in Paris February 3, 2010 during a nationwide strike by French SNCF railway workers. French rail workers have called a 24-hour strike to protest against a new freight transportation plan. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

French police gather at the entrance to the Chaussee d'Antin La Fayette Metro (subway) station in Paris after a car accidentally drove into it, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

French police gather at the entrance to the Chaussee d'Antin La Fayette Metro (subway) station in Paris after a car accidentally drove into it, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
10 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Tourists and holiday makers take in the sun on the beach front along the Promenade des Anglais during the traditional All Saints Day (Toussaint) school break in Nice, southeastern France on October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Tourists and holiday makers take in the sun on the beach front along the Promenade des Anglais during the traditional All Saints Day (Toussaint) school break in Nice, southeastern France on October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Pupils and their parents release balloons as they demonstrate against classrooms cuts in the education sector in the Alpes Maritimes department in Nice, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Pupils and their parents release balloons as they demonstrate against classrooms cuts in the education sector in the Alpes Maritimes department in Nice, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
12 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Men kiss in the Place de la Bastille in Paris as they attend the 10th Gay Pride parade in Paris June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Men kiss in the Place de la Bastille in Paris as they attend the 10th Gay Pride parade in Paris June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

Close
13 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Members of the association "Urgence Darfour" (Darfur Urgency) wear symbolic blue berets in Paris' Place de la Fontaine des Innocents September 16, 2006 where personalities from French politics and the arts gather to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Darfur, Sudan. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Members of the association "Urgence Darfour" (Darfur Urgency) wear symbolic blue berets in Paris' Place de la Fontaine des Innocents September 16, 2006 where personalities from French politics and the arts gather to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Darfur, Sudan. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
14 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Models present creations by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2011 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Models present creations by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2011 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
15 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Tourists cool off in the fountains near the Pyramid entrance of the Louvre Museum on a hot summer day in Paris July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Tourists cool off in the fountains near the Pyramid entrance of the Louvre Museum on a hot summer day in Paris July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
16 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A rainbow is seen against rain clouds above the Sacre Coeur Basilica on Montmartre after a sudden thunderstorm hit Paris October 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A rainbow is seen against rain clouds above the Sacre Coeur Basilica on Montmartre after a sudden thunderstorm hit Paris October 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults

Close
17 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Women in their underwear dance during a flash-mob named "beautiful naked" (Belle toute nue) organised by French TV M6 in front the Notre Dame Cathedral near the Seine river in Paris March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Women in their underwear dance during a flash-mob named "beautiful naked" (Belle toute nue) organised by French TV M6 in front the Notre Dame Cathedral near the Seine river in Paris March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
18 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A bather watches as French police on horses patrol the beach near the venue of the G8 summit in Deauville, northern France, May 25, 2011. Poli REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A bather watches as French police on horses patrol the beach near the venue of the G8 summit in Deauville, northern France, May 25, 2011. Poli REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
19 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Omega Pharma team rider Mario Aerts of Belgium climbs to Morzine-Avoriaz past Dieter "Didi" Senft, a cycling fan dressed as the devil, during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Station des Rousses and Morzine-Avoriaz July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Omega Pharma team rider Mario Aerts of Belgium climbs to Morzine-Avoriaz past Dieter "Didi" Senft, a cycling fan dressed as the devil, during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Station des Rousses and Morzine-Avoriaz July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
20 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
21 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A man rides his bicycle past a jogger in the freshly-fallen snow in Vertou as sub-freezing winter temperatures continue in Europe, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A man rides his bicycle past a jogger in the freshly-fallen snow in Vertou as sub-freezing winter temperatures continue in Europe, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
22 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Children play in the frozen Fontaine Bartholdi monument in Lyon, southeastern France, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Children play in the frozen Fontaine Bartholdi monument in Lyon, southeastern France, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
23 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A horse grazes as steam rises from the number 2 nuclear reactor after a cooling system water leak in Penly, northern France, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A horse grazes as steam rises from the number 2 nuclear reactor after a cooling system water leak in Penly, northern France, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
24 / 25
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Tourists visit a sculpture gallery at the Louvre Museum in Paris August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Tourists visit a sculpture gallery at the Louvre Museum in Paris August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
25 / 25

Life in France

Life in France 分享
重新播放
下一个

A nuclear-free Japan

A nuclear-free Japan
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »