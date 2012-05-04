版本:
中国

A nuclear-free Japan

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear power plant (R-L) No.1, No. 2. No.3 and No.4 reactors are seen in Ohi, Fukui prefecture January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear power plant (R-L) No.1, No. 2. No.3 and No.4 reactors are seen in Ohi, Fukui prefecture January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
1 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A Greenpeace activist holds a placard during a demonstration outside Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's official residence in Tokyo, criticizing the government's declaration of cold shutdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A Greenpeace activist holds a placard during a demonstration outside Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's official residence in Tokyo, criticizing the government's declaration of cold shutdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
2 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

People walk at a passageway of the Tokyo railway station, dimmed to conserve electricity, in Tokyo May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

People walk at a passageway of the Tokyo railway station, dimmed to conserve electricity, in Tokyo May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
3 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A portable electric fan is placed on a bookcase at the Environment Ministry in Tokyo May 1, 2012, on the kick-off day of Cool Biz which allow workers at government offices to take off their ties and roll up their sleeves as the air conditioners are turned down to save power and office temperatures go up. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A portable electric fan is placed on a bookcase at the Environment Ministry in Tokyo May 1, 2012, on the kick-off day of Cool Biz which allow workers at government offices to take off their ties and roll up their sleeves as the air conditioners are turned down to save power and office temperatures go up. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
4 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Members of the media wearing protective suits and masks are escorted by TEPCO employees at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Members of the media wearing protective suits and masks are escorted by TEPCO employees at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
6 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. employee Masaki Yamada works using only a LED desk light, during daytime at the company office in Tokyo June 30, 2011, a day before a target to cut electricity use by 15 percent in regions affected by Japan's March 11 earthquake and tsunami takes effect. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. employee Masaki Yamada works using only a LED desk light, during daytime at the company office in Tokyo June 30, 2011, a day before a target to cut electricity use by 15 percent in regions affected by Japan's March 11 earthquake and tsunami takes effect. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
7 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Electric power transmission lines lead away from Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama nuclear power plant in Mihama town, Fukui prefecture, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Electric power transmission lines lead away from Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama nuclear power plant in Mihama town, Fukui prefecture, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
8 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A geiger counter is placed in front of sunflowers in full bloom in Fukushima, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A geiger counter is placed in front of sunflowers in full bloom in Fukushima, northern Japan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
9 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
10 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Neon signs on electronics shops are tuned off to save energy in Tokyo's Akihabara district March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Neon signs on electronics shops are tuned off to save energy in Tokyo's Akihabara district March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
11 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Electricians work to reconnect electronic power at an industrial port in Sendai, northern Japan, April 2, 2011, after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Electricians work to reconnect electronic power at an industrial port in Sendai, northern Japan, April 2, 2011, after the area was devastated by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
12 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Women walk on a street of Tokyo's Ginza shopping district March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Women walk on a street of Tokyo's Ginza shopping district March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
13 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Police officers in protective suits observe a moment of silence for those who were killed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, as they search for bodies at a destroyed area in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, about 18km from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Police officers in protective suits observe a moment of silence for those who were killed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, as they search for bodies at a destroyed area in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, about 18km from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
14 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A helicopter flies past Japan's Fukushima Daiichi No.1 Nuclear reactor March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A helicopter flies past Japan's Fukushima Daiichi No.1 Nuclear reactor March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
15 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s Central Load Dispatching office is pictured at the company headquarters in Tokyo, in this undated handout photo released by TEPCO on July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s Central Load Dispatching office is pictured at the company headquarters in Tokyo, in this undated handout photo released by TEPCO on July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout

Close
16 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A protester shouts slogans at an anti-nuclear rally in front of the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Tokyo May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A protester shouts slogans at an anti-nuclear rally in front of the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Tokyo May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
17 / 18
2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A woman holding an umbrella looks at the Japan Atomic Energy Agency's Monju nuclear power plant, a sodium-cooled fast reactor, in Tsuruga, Fukui prefecture, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2012年 5月 5日 星期六

A woman holding an umbrella looks at the Japan Atomic Energy Agency's Monju nuclear power plant, a sodium-cooled fast reactor, in Tsuruga, Fukui prefecture, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
18 / 18

A nuclear-free Japan

A nuclear-free Japan 分享
重新播放
下一个

Kentucky Derby hopefuls

Kentucky Derby hopefuls
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »