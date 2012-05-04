Scenescapes

Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as a forest fire burns, unrelated to the recent activities of the volcano, in Puebla April 23, 2012. Authorities have confirmed that the 5,450-m (17,900-ft) Popocatepetl volcano is relatively calm, but will maintain the yellow alert level. Experts have noted increased activity in Popocateptl in 2012. It has spewed smoke and ash sporadically over the last few years and a major eruption in 2000 forced the evacuation of nearly 50,000 residents in three states surrounding the peak. REUTERS/Imelda Medina