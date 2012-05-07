Super moon
A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The full "super Moon," scientifically known as a "perigee moon," is pictured over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The full moon rises behind a mosque as birds fly in Amman, Jordan May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A view of the "super Moon" is seen above a cathedral tower in Guatemala City, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The full "Super Moon", scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises under palm trees as an airplane lands at Los Angeles International Airport in Inglewood, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A view of the "super Moon" is seen with a silhouette of a statue of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ at the shrine of Our Lady of Mantara in Maghdousheh village, southern Lebanon, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
The "super Moon" rises over the skyline in Toronto, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The "super Moon" rises over the skyline in Toronto, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A runner makes his way along a trail on a butte in front of the "super Moon" at Papago Park in Phoenix, Arizona May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
A view of the "super Moon" is seen with a silhouette of a church cross from Havana May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The full moon rises from the top of the Haramoun mountain, as seen from Marjayoun village in south Lebanon May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A full moon is seen behind the minaret of Mohamed Ali mosque, in Islamic Cairo, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
The moon rises near an apartment block in Bucharest May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
The moon rises near an apartment block in Bucharest May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Birds fly in front of the moon at sunset in Bucharest May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Birds fly in front of the moon at sunset in Bucharest May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A bird flies in front of a full moon rising over Manila May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A bird flies in front of a full moon rising over Manila May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo