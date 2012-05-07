版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一 20:55 BJT

Super moon

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The full "super Moon," scientifically known as a "perigee moon," is pictured over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

The full "super Moon," scientifically known as a "perigee moon," is pictured over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The full moon rises behind a mosque as birds fly in Amman, Jordan May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

The full moon rises behind a mosque as birds fly in Amman, Jordan May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

The full moon rises behind a mosque as birds fly in Amman, Jordan May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A view of the "super Moon" is seen above a cathedral tower in Guatemala City, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

A view of the "super Moon" is seen above a cathedral tower in Guatemala City, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

The full "Super Moon", scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises under palm trees as an airplane lands at Los Angeles International Airport in Inglewood, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

The full "Super Moon", scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises under palm trees as an airplane lands at Los Angeles International Airport in Inglewood, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A view of the "super Moon" is seen with a silhouette of a statue of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ at the shrine of Our Lady of Mantara in Maghdousheh village, southern Lebanon, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

A view of the "super Moon" is seen with a silhouette of a statue of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ at the shrine of Our Lady of Mantara in Maghdousheh village, southern Lebanon, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

The "super Moon" rises over the skyline in Toronto, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The "super Moon" rises over the skyline in Toronto, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

The "super Moon" rises over the skyline in Toronto, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A runner makes his way along a trail on a butte in front of the "super Moon" at Papago Park in Phoenix, Arizona May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

A runner makes his way along a trail on a butte in front of the "super Moon" at Papago Park in Phoenix, Arizona May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

A view of the "super Moon" is seen with a silhouette of a church cross from Havana May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

A view of the "super Moon" is seen with a silhouette of a church cross from Havana May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

The full moon rises from the top of the Haramoun mountain, as seen from Marjayoun village in south Lebanon May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

The full moon rises from the top of the Haramoun mountain, as seen from Marjayoun village in south Lebanon May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A full moon is seen behind the minaret of Mohamed Ali mosque, in Islamic Cairo, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

A full moon is seen behind the minaret of Mohamed Ali mosque, in Islamic Cairo, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

The moon rises near an apartment block in Bucharest May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

The moon rises near an apartment block in Bucharest May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

The moon rises near an apartment block in Bucharest May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Birds fly in front of the moon at sunset in Bucharest May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Birds fly in front of the moon at sunset in Bucharest May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

Birds fly in front of the moon at sunset in Bucharest May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A bird flies in front of a full moon rising over Manila May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

A bird flies in front of a full moon rising over Manila May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2012年 5月 7日 星期一

A bird flies in front of a full moon rising over Manila May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

