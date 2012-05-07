版本:
Sarkozy moments

<p>France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy reacts to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy reacts to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, shakes hands with supporters during a campaign visit in Chateaurenard, before a campaign rally in Avignon April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, shakes hands with supporters during a campaign visit in Chateaurenard, before a campaign rally in Avignon April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and Elysee's diplomatic adviser for US Damien Loras (3rdR) take part in a video conference with U.S. President Barack Obama (on screen) at the Elysee palace in Paris April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and Elysee's diplomatic adviser for US Damien Loras (3rdR) take part in a video conference with U.S. President Barack Obama (on screen) at the Elysee palace in Paris April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk near the sea in Deauville October 18, 2010. Merkel and Medvedev are in Deauville to attend a tripartite summit between France, Germany and Russia. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk near the sea in Deauville October 18, 2010. Merkel and Medvedev are in Deauville to attend a tripartite summit between France, Germany and Russia. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his new girlfriend, Carla Bruni, walk together during a visit to the Giza pyramids in Cairo, December 30, 2007. REUTERS/Nasser Nuri</p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his new girlfriend, Carla Bruni, walk together during a visit to the Giza pyramids in Cairo, December 30, 2007. REUTERS/Nasser Nuri

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy reviews the troops on the deck of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, August 12, 2011 as it returns to the port of Toulon for maintenance after participating in the NATO-led mission against Libya. REUTERS/Bertrand Langlois/Pool </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy reviews the troops on the deck of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, August 12, 2011 as it returns to the port of Toulon for maintenance after participating in the NATO-led mission against Libya. REUTERS/Bertrand Langlois/Pool

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (2nd R) stand with U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as they arrive at the Phipps Conservatory for an opening reception and working dinner for heads of delegation at the Pittsburgh G20 Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (2nd R) stand with U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as they arrive at the Phipps Conservatory for an opening reception and working dinner for heads of delegation at the Pittsburgh G20 Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy walks in the snow towards Les Glieres Memorial commemorating WWII French resistance fighter Tom Morel, March 18, 2008 in Les Glieres. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/POOL </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy walks in the snow towards Les Glieres Memorial commemorating WWII French resistance fighter Tom Morel, March 18, 2008 in Les Glieres. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/POOL

<p>France's UMP political party presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy speaks with accompanying journalists aboard a tractor as he rides "Universe" on a ranch in Saintes-Maries de la Mer, in Camargue region, South eastern France, April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Piotr Snuss </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's UMP political party presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy speaks with accompanying journalists aboard a tractor as he rides "Universe" on a ranch in Saintes-Maries de la Mer, in Camargue region, South eastern France, April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Piotr Snuss

<p>Two-way combo of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy helped by French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner (behind him) as he slips on his arrival at Kigali airport, February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Remy de la Mauviniere/Pool </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Two-way combo of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy helped by French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner (behind him) as he slips on his arrival at Kigali airport, February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Remy de la Mauviniere/Pool

<p>President Barack Obama and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy take their places with junior G8 delegates, including Brazil's Mayora Tavares (L), for a family photo at the G8 summit in L'Aquila, Italy July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 5月 7日

President Barack Obama and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy take their places with junior G8 delegates, including Brazil's Mayora Tavares (L), for a family photo at the G8 summit in L'Aquila, Italy July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school (ERS) in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school (ERS) in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy stretches as he jogs in Central Park near his hotel in New York City, September 23, 2009, before attending the United Nation general assembly. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy stretches as he jogs in Central Park near his hotel in New York City, September 23, 2009, before attending the United Nation general assembly. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) sits with Haitian President Rene Preval inside a helicopter before their flight over earthquake-hit areas in Port-au-Prince, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) sits with Haitian President Rene Preval inside a helicopter before their flight over earthquake-hit areas in Port-au-Prince, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>France's president Nicolas Sarkozy speaks on the telephone on the second day of a EU heads of states and governments summit in Brussels, June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's president Nicolas Sarkozy speaks on the telephone on the second day of a EU heads of states and governments summit in Brussels, June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

<p>Group of Eight (G8) leaders head for a group photo session as French President Nicolas Sarkozy gestures at the G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit in Toyako July 8, 2008. They are (L-R): Sarkozy, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, U.S. President George W. Bush, Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev, Japan's Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Group of Eight (G8) leaders head for a group photo session as French President Nicolas Sarkozy gestures at the G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit in Toyako July 8, 2008. They are (L-R): Sarkozy, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, U.S. President George W. Bush, Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev, Japan's Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy walk on a dyke before boarding a boat at the Fort de Bregancon in Bormes les Mimosas July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy walk on a dyke before boarding a boat at the Fort de Bregancon in Bormes les Mimosas July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Nicolas Sarkozy poses atop Mont Saint Michel on France's northern coast January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Nicolas Sarkozy poses atop Mont Saint Michel on France's northern coast January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) kisses French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt on arrival at Villacoublay military airport in Paris July 4, 2008. Betancourt, three Americans and 11 other hostages held for years in jungle captivity were rescued from leftist guerrillas by Colombian troops posing as aid workers. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) kisses French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt on arrival at Villacoublay military airport in Paris July 4, 2008. Betancourt, three Americans and 11 other hostages held for years in jungle captivity were rescued from leftist guerrillas by Colombian troops posing as aid workers. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy prepares to appear on French national TV in Paris, January 29, 2012 . REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/POOL </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy prepares to appear on French national TV in Paris, January 29, 2012 . REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/POOL

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy poses on the Bund in Shanghai on the last day of his three-day official visit to China November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Christophe Guibaud/Pool </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy poses on the Bund in Shanghai on the last day of his three-day official visit to China November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Christophe Guibaud/Pool

<p>(L-R) France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, German chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minster Gordon Brown and Italy's Prime Minister Romano Prodi leave Downing Street following a meeting January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

2012年 5月 7日

(L-R) France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, German chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minster Gordon Brown and Italy's Prime Minister Romano Prodi leave Downing Street following a meeting January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>French UMP Presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy (C) has a coffee with residents of Montcenis village in central France February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 5月 7日

French UMP Presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy (C) has a coffee with residents of Montcenis village in central France February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>French president Nicolas Sarkozy (2nd R),and France's first lady Carla Bruni (2nd L), speak with Britain's Queen Elizabeth (R) as Prince Philip watches at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England March 26, 2008. French President Sarkozy arrived in London on a state visit he hopes will improve cooperation with Britain on illegal immigration, defence and the economy. REUTERS/Carl De Souza/Pool </p>

2012年 5月 7日

French president Nicolas Sarkozy (2nd R),and France's first lady Carla Bruni (2nd L), speak with Britain's Queen Elizabeth (R) as Prince Philip watches at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England March 26, 2008. French President Sarkozy arrived in London on a state visit he hopes will improve cooperation with Britain on illegal immigration, defence and the economy. REUTERS/Carl De Souza/Pool

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) kisses first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy as they leave the Elysee Palace for the president to vote in the second round municipal elections in Paris on March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) kisses first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy as they leave the Elysee Palace for the president to vote in the second round municipal elections in Paris on March 16, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (C) speaks with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) during a news conference following a summit to discuss the international financial crisis at the Elysee Palace October 4, 2008. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (C) speaks with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) during a news conference following a summit to discuss the international financial crisis at the Elysee Palace October 4, 2008. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>France's President Jacques Chirac (R) and Interior Minister and UMP political party presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy attend a ceremony to honour Lucie Aubrac, one of France's greatest wartime resistance heroes, in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris March 21, 2007. Aubrac, who played a major role in the 1943 rescue of her husband Raymond Aubrac from a Nazi prison, died aged 94. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Jacques Chirac (R) and Interior Minister and UMP political party presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy attend a ceremony to honour Lucie Aubrac, one of France's greatest wartime resistance heroes, in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris March 21, 2007. Aubrac, who played a major role in the 1943 rescue of her husband Raymond Aubrac from a Nazi prison, died aged 94. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Nicolas Sarkozy, France's incumbent president, reacts after his defeat for re-election in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections as he appears on stage before UMP party supporters at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Nicolas Sarkozy, France's incumbent president, reacts after his defeat for re-election in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections as he appears on stage before UMP party supporters at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>France's Interior Minister Nicolas Sarkozy rushes to the Elysee Palace in Paris as he arrives late to attend a New Year address January 8, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's Interior Minister Nicolas Sarkozy rushes to the Elysee Palace in Paris as he arrives late to attend a New Year address January 8, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy walks as he leaves a ceremony to honour World War II French resistance fighter Raymond Aubrac in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris April 16, 2012. Raymond Aubrac, one of the last surviving leaders of the French resistance to Nazi occupation during World War Two, has died aged 97 on April 10, 2012 at a military hospital in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy walks as he leaves a ceremony to honour World War II French resistance fighter Raymond Aubrac in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris April 16, 2012. Raymond Aubrac, one of the last surviving leaders of the French resistance to Nazi occupation during World War Two, has died aged 97 on April 10, 2012 at a military hospital in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France picks new president

