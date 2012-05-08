Blind runner
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner listens to music on a bus while travelling to a competition that is part of her Paralympic training in Barquisimeto April 27, 2012. Suarez is part of Venezuela's Paralympic team since 2007. She is ranked first at national level and is heading to her second Paralympic competition. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner crosses the street with her guide Richard Torrealba after a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner and her guide Richard Torrealba, run during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner prepares to wear her running shoes during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins\
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner stretches during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner stretches during a training session as part of her Paralympic training in Barquisimeto April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez (L), 24, a blind runner and her guide Richard Torrealba, run during a competition as part of her Paralympic training route in Barquisimeto April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner and her guide Richard Torrealba, react after winning the 200m race during a competition as part of her Paralympic training route in Barquisimeto April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner and her guide Richard Torrealba run during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez (C), 24, a blind runner and her blind teammate Carlos Paredes (L), 16, carry fitness balls next to their guide Richard Torrealba, during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner, throws fitness balls during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner, throws a fitness ball to her guide during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner, tries to catch a fitness ball during a training session as part of her Paralympic training in Caracas March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner and her guide Richard Torrealba practice during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner, rests during a training session at the gym as part of her Paralympic training in Caracas March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner lifts weights during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner rests at the athletes' village after a training session that was part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner listens to a voice aided program on a computer as a blind friend fixes a computer problem, after a training session part that was part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 16, 2012. . REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner prepares to lunch after a training session that was part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 22, 2012. Suarez REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner uses her mobile after a training session that was a part of her Paralympic training in Caracas April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
