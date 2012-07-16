版本:
Securing the London Olympics

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Members of the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit (MPU) and Royal Marines perform a joint exercise for the media on the River Thames in London, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Police officers designated to protect the Olympic torch demonstrate how they will protect the torch bearers and Olympic flame during the torch relay's progress through Britain, in north London, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A soldier eats his lunch next to two security guards employed by G4S at the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A Lynx helicopter takes off from on board HMS Ocean as the ship sails into London, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Members of the armed forces tour the Olympic Park in Stratford, the location of the London 2012 Olympic Games, in east London July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A Royal Marines helicopter hovers over the River Thames during an exercise for the media in London, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Chester, a Metropolitan Police explosives sniffer dog searches Victoria Coach Station in the run up to the London 2012 Olympic Games, London July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sang Tan/pool

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A soldier stands next to a Rapier missile defence battery deployed at Blackheath Common in London, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A soldier mans a security check point at an entrance to the London 2012 Olympic Park at Stratford in London July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Tourists stand outside the security fence surrounding the Olympic Village at the Olympic Park in Stratford, the location of the London 2012 Olympic Games, in east London July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A Royal Marines helicopter hovers over the River Thames during an exercise for the media in London, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Royal Marines perform an exercise for the media on the River Thames in London, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Two police officers stand on duty on the footbridge to the shopping centre adjacent to the Olympic Park in Stratford, the location of the London 2012 Olympic Games, in east London July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Police officers designated to protect the Olympic torch, the Olympic Torch Security Team, demonstrate how they will protect the torch bearers and Olympic flame during the torch relay's progress through Britain, in north London, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Britain's HMS Ocean docks at Greenwich in London July 13, 2012. HMS Ocean will be providing security throughout the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ki Price

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A member of a Sea King crew flies out to HMS Ocean as the ship sails into London, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A Royal Marines helicopter hovers over the River Thames during an exercise for the media in London, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Police, fire and ambulance crews participate in a drill in the event of a bomb attack during the Olympic games, at a disused underground station in London, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Police, fire and ambulance crews participate in a drill in the event of a bomb attack during the Olympic games, at a disused underground station in London, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A member of the armed forces stands on duty next to an anti-aircraft missile battery, overlooking the Olympic Park in Stratford, the location of the London 2012 Olympic Games, in east London, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

